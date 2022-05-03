Alpha Carroll
Alpha Marie Carroll, 70, a resident of Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pikeville, died Saturday morning April 30, 2022.
Alpha was born in Island Creek, Feb. 28, 1952. She was the daughter of the late Estill and Chloe Adams Coleman, and she was raised from age 13 months by the late John H. and Ada Marie Maddaugh Carroll, whom she considered her parents.
Alpha had been a ward clerk at Pikeville Methodist Hospital and Mountain Manor Nursing Home and was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
She also has two brothers, Paul and Ralph Coleman, who preceded her in death; and two sisters, Eliza Jane Irick and Ruby Lee Roberts, who also preceded her in death.
Alpha Marie is survived by two brothers, Frankie Coleman, of Floyd County, and Melvin Coleman, of Tampa, Fla.; one sister, Verda Harris, of Tampa, Fla.; and many other loving family members.
In lieu of flowers, her wishes were for you to send donations to: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 137 Bryan Street, Pikeville, KY 41501.
Our loss is truly heaven's gain.
Visitation will be at the J. W. Call & Son Funeral Home, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, beginning at 12 p.m.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the funeral home, with Father Robert Adams officiating. Burial will follow at the Carroll Cemetery, Hoopwood. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dorothy McCoy
Dorothy Marie Marcum McCoy, 79, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Nolan Freewill Baptist Church, Nolan, W.Va., with Earl White officiating. Burial followed at the family cemetery, Emily Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Wade Sexton
Wade Sexton, 87, of Beefhide, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 7, 1935, to the late Riley and Lovenia Taylor Sexton.
He was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church and the United Mine Workers of America.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Verna Dinah Lee Sexton; two sons, Kenny Sexton and Jerry Sexton; four brothers, Samual Sexton, John Sexton, Wilmer Sexton and Elmer Bates; five sisters, Darcie Mae Sexton, Leona Perry, Juanita Craft, Cora Walker and Betty Rather; one grandchild, Timothy Wade Sexton; and one deceased great-grandchild. Pacelee Faith Burchett.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Caudill Sexton; four daughters, Sheila (Harold) Sanders, of Ashcamp, Tammie (Jim) Steffey, of Kingsport, Tenn., Brenda (John) Kiss, of Beefhide, and Diana (Danny) Tackett, of Hi Hat; 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Sexton Cemetery, Brushy Fork. Pallbearers were: Big Nick Hamilton, Zack Hamilton, Bryson Sykes, Evan Sykes, Cameron Sykes, Bear Tafoya and Ryan Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers were: Teddy Bentley and Jack Stewart. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Commalieta Slone
Commalieta (Perkins) Slone, 60, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
Commalieta was born in Dayton, Ohio, May 4, 1961, a daughter of Paris Perkins and Olivia (Smith) Bauswell.
She was a former employee of Shurtleff Laundry.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Lee Slone, on March 14, 2020; a daughter, Brandi Perkins; and a brother, Mark Whittaker.
She is survived by one son, Joey Fritz (Crystal), of Pikeville; one daughter, Crystal Slone (Bert), of Pikeville; two brothers, Rodney Perkins, of Paintsville, and Paris Perkins Jr., of Stanton; and one sister, Edyth Longstreath, of Tennessee. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Austin Fritz, Sarah Robinson, Nicholas Slone, Michael Slone, Jake Cline and Stephanie Kelchner.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Billy Compton and others officiating. Burial followed at the Slone Cemetery, Dog Fork, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Marsha Sturgill
Marsha Sturgill, 72, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, May, 1, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Dorothy Thacker
Dorothy Lee Thacker, 83, of Upper Chloe, Pikeville, passed from this life, Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Dorothy was born in Pike County, Sept. 17, 1938, to the late Charles Edward “Buster” and Anna Elizabeth Justice.
In addition to both parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Thacker; her brothers, Richard Don Justice, Charles B. Justice and Robert “Bob” Edward Justice.
Dorothy is survived by her devoted children, Debra Gallion and her husband, Rex, Ricky Thacker, Eddie Thacker and Mike Thacker; cherished grandchildren, Jeremy, Lori, Jamie, Sarah, Masten, Jacki, Teccoa and Kyle; beloved great-grandchildren, Nick, Jaxson, Mason, Justin, Eli, Jemiah, Charlotte and Dylan; precious siblings, Betty Smith, Mary Thigpen, James “Jimmy” Curtis Justice and Phillip Wayne Justice; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and friend.
She will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Upper Chloe Church of God. Bud Crum, Billy Compton, Danny Hess, Bill Bevins, Ralph Wallace, David Taylor officiated all services for Dorothy. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home in Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rose Williams
Rose Evelyn Williams, 80, of Hellier, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her residence.
Rose was born at Caney Creek, Aug. 2, 1941, at Caney Creek, to the late John Langley Little and June Belcher Little.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas Williams; two sons, John Delee Williams and Tommy DeWayne Williams; three brothers, Willie Little, Johnny Little and Scotty Little; and three sisters, Helen Price, Lou Rose and Judy Baker.
Rose is survived by two sons, Charles Neal (Missy) Williams, of Hellier, and Tracy Scott (Cindy) Williams, of Pikeville; three grandchildren, Keeley (Zack) Huffman, Officer Keegan Williams and Whittney Williams; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four brothers, Kenneth Little and Claudie Little, both of Bowling Fork, Adam Little, of Pikeville, and LeRoy "Doc" Little; and one sister, Nellie Little, of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Poorbottom Freewill Baptist Church with Richard Gibson officiating. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
