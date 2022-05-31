Dexter Addington
Dexter Addington, 60, of Douglas Parkway, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, March 4, 1962, the son of the late Conley and Helen Little Addington.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Hamilton Addington; one son, Michael Adams; and one grandson, Lucky Bert Addington.
He is survived by three sons, Matthew Addington (Regina), of Ann Arbor, Mich., Markis Addington, of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Jessie Kendrick, of Rogersville, Tenn.; one daughter, Anna Marie Addington (Justin), of Rogersville, Tenn.; two brothers, Danny Addington (Catherine), of Mouthcard, and Damon Addington, of Virgie; five sisters, Anna Hampton (Juble), of Virgie, Linda Kinney, of Virgie, Connie Jackson, of Pikeville, his twin sister, Dianna Newsome, of Virgie, and Heather Addington, of Pikeville; nine grandchildren, Maverick Adams, Mylee Adams, Trajan Adams, Tony John Adams, Tiffany Adams, Austin Scott Kendrick, Kristina Marie Kendrick, Lorelei Sierra Nicole Addington and Jerry Conley Darrell Addington.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Bruce Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at the Addington Family Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Terry Cantrell
Terry Rondall Cantrell, 69, of Mouthcard, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Richlands, Va., Oct. 21, 1952, the son of the late Vernon Cantrell and Oneta Bishop Williams.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Mt. View Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Randall Cantrell.
He is survived by his wife, Joann Hunt Cantrell, of Mouthcard; two sons, Kevin Rondall Cantrell (Kieu Dinh), of Huntington, W.Va., and Jeremy Kyle Cantrell (Amber), of Mouthcard; one sister, Nancy Taylor (James), of Sevierville, Tenn.; one brother, Lonnie Gene Cantrell (Kathleen), of Richmond; and four grandchildren, Jayce Cantrell, Annabelle Cantrell, Kyleigh Cantrell and Abram Cantrell.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
“Fred” Hatfield
Rush Fredrick "Fred" Hatfield, 86, of Forest Hills, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday morning, May 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Fred was born in Varney, W.Va., Aug. 7, 1935, the son of the late Robert Hatfield and Allie Mae Farley Hatfield Maynard.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Bonnie Jude, Douglas Hatfield, Curtis Hatfield and Yvonne Norris; his daughter-in-law, Sabrina Burgett Hatfield; and his brother-in-law, Guilford Jude.
Fred was a graduate of Matewan High School and served in the National Guard for approximately eight years. Fred worked many jobs throughout his life, most notably, being the owner and operator of the former Roberts-Morris Clothing Store and serving as trial commissioner for the State of Kentucky. Fred was very active in many different social activities in the Tug Valley area, such as serving as the former president of the Williamson Rotary Club and a member of the Gideons. Fred was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Forest Hills where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and Sunday School superintendent. To sum up Fred best, he was a people person.
He is survived by his loving wife, Leota Rebecca Hatfield, of Forest Hills; one son, Charles W. Hatfield, of Williamson, W.Va.; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Bluegrass Care Navigators and his caregivers, Ginnie Browning and Charlena Cox.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with James Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Julius Williamson Cemetery, Forest Hills, with his family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements arender the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Clayton Potter
Clayton Racine Potter, 77, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Kettlecamp, Jan. 2, 1945, a son of the late Hassell Potter and Juanita Baler Potter.
He was a construction worker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Francis “Pucho” Rowe Potter; and one brother, Grondall Gene Potter.
He is survived by two sons, Clayton Racine Jr. Potter (Melissa Fields), of Pikeville, and Michael Warren Potter (Melinda Sue), of Elkhorn City; one daughter, Kathy Ramsay (Stephen), of Lexington; one sister, Angie Rowe, of Elkhorn City; seven grandchildren, Corey Carter, Megan Potter, Colby Potter, Erica Nichols Cecil, Jacob Potter, Justin Potter and Jackson Clay Potter; and three great- grandchildren, Eli Potter, Anne Katherine Cecil and Margaret Cecil.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Chris Maynard officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
James Ratliff
James Darrell Ratliff, 65, of Ten Mile, Tenn., died Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
