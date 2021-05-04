Lucian Branham
Lucian Branham, 88, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, in the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Shane Lockard officiating. Burial followed in the Charles Cemetery, Frozen Creek, Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Reba Cochran
Reba Mae Cochran, 91, of Weddington Branch Road, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 22, 1930, the daughter of the late James Paris Conway and Dora Thacker Conway.
She was a homemaker and a cook at various local businesses in Pikeville including, Ford's Restaurant, Star Lite Bowling Alley, Landmark Inn and Pikeville Motel. She was a member of the Cowpen Freewill Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Club and the Pikeville Senior Citizens Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Cochran; and several brothers.
She is survived by her three sons, Freddie Cochran (Kathy), Larry Nathan Cochran and James Cochran (Lillie); four daughters, Susan Manganello (John), Vicki Mullins (Ron), Opal Shepherd and Kathy Webb (Tommy); two brothers, Dave Conway and Alvin Conway; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Estil Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Joey Hatfield
Joey E. Hatfield, 53, of Hardy, died Friday, April 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with Minister Bob Werntz of the Sharondale Church of Christ officiating. Burial followed in the Hatfield Family Cemetery, Hardy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Densil Hill
Densil Hill, 68, of Greasy Creek Road, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 19, 1952, to the late Belmer Hill and Mary Adkins Hill.
He was a retired security guard for Collins Security Company and a member of the Blessed Hope Freewill Baptist Church. He served his country honorably in the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lawrence, Larry and Luke Hill; and two sisters, Antlieda Hill Lambert and Beulah Fay Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Janice G. Hopkins Hill; three daughters, Susan Denise Conn (Jaye), Marsha Hill (Truman Slone) and Samantha Hill; five grandchildren, Johnny Kyle Conn, Jacob A. Martin, Alexis Smith, Isabella Slone and Hunter D. Smith; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home, with Tommy England officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Alice Kendrick
Alice Thompson Kendrick, 93, of Pikeville, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Betsy Layne, May 13, 1927, the daughter of the late James Ervin and Mary (Ratliff) Thompson.
She was very active at the Pikeville United Methodist Church for many years and at the time of her death, was the oldest living member. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, served as worship committee chair and was a member of United Methodist Women where she held district and local church positions. She was a longtime president of the local UMW group.
She was a member of Pikeville Woman’s Club where she held several local offices over the years. She served as State Treasurer of GFWC/KY Federation of Women’s Clubs and was State President from 2003 – 2006. She was also a member of the Democratic Women’s Club of Pike County where she served as president.
Her favorite hobby was needlepoint. She shared this talent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren by making their personalized Christmas stockings. In addition, the current piano bench cover in the Pikeville United Methodist Church sanctuary was stitched by Alice.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George D. Kendrick, on March 5, 2019; three brothers, James Thompson, Oscar Thompson and Arthur Lee Thompson; and one sister, Emma Lou Charles.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Davis and Russell H. Davis Jr., of Pikeville; and one sister, Barbara Coleman, of Lexington.
She is also survived by three grandchildren, Kate Lambert (Chase), of Paducah, Laura desCognets (Russ) and Sarah Featherston (Hays), both of Lexington; and eight great-grandchildren, Rex Gay, Luke Gay, Tripp Lambert, Davis desCognets, Ellie desCognets, Georgeanna desCognets, Bobby Featherston and Charlie Featherston.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.,Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Pikeville United Methodist Church with Willard Knipp and Chris Bartley officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Chase Lambert, Russ desCognets, Hays Featherston, Marty Fish, Frank Dawahare, Rex Gay, Jeff Coleman and Todd Coleman. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Ann Wilson, Ginger VanHoose, Celia Fish, Joan Shaffer, Kim Willard, Lucy Davis and Emily Coleman.
A special thank you to Selina Brown, Donna Hernandez, Bonnie Huffman and Cindy Lowe.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Alice’s memory be made to: Pikeville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 311, Pikeville, Ky. 41502.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nancy Mullins
Nancy Elizabeth Fields Mullins, 76, of Hellier, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born in Pike County, June 27, 1944, to the late Elijah Fields and Belva Wallace Fields.
She was a homemaker and attended Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church and Elkhorn Independent Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jay T. Mullins; one son, Jay Darren Mullins; three brothers, Pridemore Fields, Edward Holly Fields and Johnny Wayne Fields; and three sisters, Lucy Ramey, Gaynell Smith and Fayetta Johnson.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Keen (Jesse) and Clara Simpson (Ken); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church with Oscar Damron, Kevin Mullins and Garrett Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in the Buddy Ratliff Cemetery, Poor Bottom. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Eric Phillips
Eric Sean Phillips, 50, of Haynes Village, Pikeville, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born in Pike County, July 14, 1970, the son of Gene Phillips and Jennifer Reynolds.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belfry.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Matthew Carlton Phillips (Jade); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Paul Potter officiating. Entombment followed in the Annie E. Young Mausoleum, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Tiny” Ratliff
Clarlene “Tiny” Ratliff, 87, of Belcher, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Road Creek of Elkhorn City, Sept. 4, 1933, to the late James Rowe and Gypsa Looney Rowe.
She was a seamstress and a homemaker. She was a member of the Ferrells Creek Church of Christ and Ladies Christian Fellowship.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Layton Ratliff; one daughter, Glenda Jo Ratliff; four brothers, Gilbert Rowe, Bill Rowe, Joe Rowe and Ervin Rowe; and three sisters, Bethel Wright, Ann Hughes and Francis Rowe.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth Dale Ratliff (Debbie), of Belcher; two daughters, Barbara Blackburn (David), of Lick Creek, and Rita Ratliff, of Belcher; two grandchildren, Kellie Crum (Josh) and Justin Ratliff (Haley); six great-grandchildren, Zachary Crum, Kaden Crum, Kenley Crum, Zayla Crum, Harper Ratliff and Layton Ratliff; four sisters, Sarah Williams, of Ashcamp, Jewelene Tucker, of Pikeville, Mae Justus, of Big Rock, Va., and June Ahumada, of Chicago, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Audrey Ratliff; and Keith Collins, whom she said was one of hers.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Ferrells Creek Church of Christ, with Billy Ford, Jim Ed Belcher and Jeff Ramey officiating. Burial followed in the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Bobby Reynolds
Bobby Blake Reynolds, 21, of Sookeys Creek, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, April 22, 2000, to Lonnie Randall and Lisa Dye Reynolds.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jerry Dye.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Zoey Damron; one daughter, Brylee Grace Reynolds; one son on the way; one brother, Benjamin Reynolds; his paternal grandparents, Bobby Gene and Wanda Goff, of Raccoon; and his maternal grandmother, Christine Dye, of Robinson Creek.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with James Tackett, Leon Bolden and others officiating. Burial followed in the Tackett Family Cemetery at Dorton. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
