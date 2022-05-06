Bennie Anderson
Bennie Anderson, 69, of Kimper, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Bennie was born in Pikeville, June 16, 1952, to Eldee and the late Fairy Murphy Anderson.
In his younger years, Bennie worked as a tipple operator. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved boating, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed his motorcycles and loved his horses.
He was a member of the Grapevine Church of Christ.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bennie is survived by his wife, Nancy Blackburn Anderson; his daughters, Summer Marie Anderson and Rachel Renee (Johnnie) Honaker; his brothers, Darrell (Debbie) Anderson, Gregory (Shelia) Anderson and James Anderson; and his sister, Connie (Jim) Webb.
In addition to his father, Eldee Anderson; and his wife, Irene Damron Anderson, Bennie is also survived by sisters-in-law, Ethel (Keith) and Sherry Ann; his brother-in-law, David and Prockie; his mother-in-law, Ann Blackburn; his grandsons, Christopher and Koltan; and a special friend, Andrew Shepard, who was like a son. Bennie also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, friends and extended family who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Grapevine Church of Christ. Interment will conclude at the Lohland Justice Cemetery in Kimper with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will welcome friends at 6 p.m., Friday, May 6, at the church. Special services will begin at 7 p.m., with clergymen Jim and Dwayne Abshire officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
This is a paid obituary.
Janvee Anderson
Janvee Anderson, 86, of Whitesburg, Tenn., formerly of Myra, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Morristown Hamblen Health Care.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ollie Anderson; son, Randy Anderson; daughter, Patsy Locke; granddaughter, Letisha Yates; son-in-law, Roger Kincaid; her parents, Johnny and Cassie Green Ball; and six sisters and two brothers.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Johnny (Louise) Anderson, of Ashcamp, and Raymond (Vickie) Anderson, of Lick Fork; daughters, Mary Kincaid, of Whitesburg, Tenn., Judy (Donald) Yates, of Bulls Gap, Tenn., Gretta (Ed) Dalton, of Bean Station, Tenn., Shirl Lucas, of Bean Station, Tenn., and Rita Thompson, of Whitesburg, Tenn.; 23 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her pet companion and beloved dog, Buttercup; a special sister-in-law, Elner Anderson; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Our hearts are broken to lose our Loving Mother. She was a kind and gentle soul, an Angel here on Earth, and everyone that knew her, loved her.
The family would like to thank Amedisy's Home Health and her nurses, Amanda Shockley and Mandy Synamon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Dolph Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at the Cantrell Cemetery, Shelby Gap. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Phyllis Cavins
Phyllis Jean Cavins, 77, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Lancer, Feb. 4, 1945, the daughter of the late Lewis Thompson and Ruth Hunt.
She was a former teacher’s aide in the Pike County School system.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Blake “Katydid” Cavins; and her sister, Diana Lucas.
She is survived by her daughter, Sara (Mark) Edwards, of Ashcamp; her granddaughter, Olivia Edwards; and her sister, Ruby Miller, of Elkhorn City.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Steve Taylor officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
This is a paid obituary.
Geneva Cochran
Geneva Cochran, 90, of the Good Shepherd Nursing Facility of Phelps, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Good Shepherd Nursing Facility.
Graveside services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Leroy Combs
Leroy Combs, 52, of Cynthiana, formerly of Phelps, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Harrison Memorial Hospital, Cynthiana.
Honoring services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church, Phelps, with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating. Burial followed at the Billy Dotson Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Charlotte Maroudas
Charlotte Ann Maroudas, 79, of Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 29 West Sixth Avenue, Williamson, WV 25661. Interment followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Dorothy McCoy
Dorothy Marie Marcum McCoy, 79, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Nolan Freewill Baptist Church, Nolan, W.Va., with Earl White officiating. Burial followed at the family cemetery, Emily Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Tracy Riddle
Tracy Leigh Riddle, 59, of Collins, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
