Myra Charles
Myra Charles, 88, of Shelbiana, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, May 28, 1932, to the late Dorse Adkins and Georgia Thacker Adkins.
She was the wife of the late George W. Charles, a homemaker and a member of the Little Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Adkins and Chester Adkins; and two sisters, Edythe Mae Coleman and Glema Charles.
She is survived by one son, Larry Charles (Ina); one daughter, Merita Briggs; one sister, Mary Magdalene Hockett; four grandchildren, Kimberly Newberry (Wayne), Kristina Webber (Mathew), Connie Preble (Clint) and Traci Purvis; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
There will be a private family funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mabeline Daniels
Mabeline Akers Daniels, 83, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center in Pikeville.
Mabeline was born in Pikeville, Feb. 4, 1938, to the late Jack Akers and Rosie Hamilton Akers.
Besides her parents, Mabeline was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charlie Donald Daniels; one brother, Sterling Akers; and one sister, Justine Akers Roberts.
Mabeline is survived by her son, Larry (Linda); her daughter, Tammy (George); two grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, Lara Kaye Daniels and Trey Donovan Grant; and two brothers, Ermil Akers (Margaret) and Clark Akers.
Mabeline was an elementary teacher for the Pike County School System for 38 years, and substituted after her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Pikeville. Mabeline was a dedicated wife, mother, dear grandmother and an amazing woman and educator.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the Overlook Events Center at 891 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville, KY 41501, on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Services beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor John Lucas officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Junior Good
Junior Good, 70, of Old Ferrells Creek Lane, Belcher, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born in Pike County, April 17, 1951, the son of the late Olen Good and Myra Hurley Good.
He was the owner of Regina Mine Supply for many years and was also a purchasing agent for Apex Energy. He was a Shriner and a member of the Masonic Lodge of Pikeville. He was also a member of the Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Damron Good; one son, Todd Good (Brandy); one daughter, Amber Bevins (David); two grandchildren, Tiffany Smith (Bo) and Gabriel Bevins; one sister, Darlene Cool; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Gary Hall and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 8, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Masonic Rites will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Wayne Hall
Wayne David Hall, 74, of Red Creek, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 25, 1946, the son of the late James D. Hall and Evelyne Coleman Hall.
He was a coal miner, a mechanic and a member of the Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, James David Hall; and two brothers, Frank Hall and Isiah Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline Adams Hall, of Red Creek; one daughter, Sheila Ann Adkins (Jody), of Millard; four sisters, Margaret Hall, of Ohio, Juanita Huffman, of Lower Pompey, Dolly Epling, of Red Creek, and Desset Damron, of Marrowbone; one grandchild, Brandi Davis (Mike); and two great-grandchildren, Addison Davis and Sawyer Davis.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, in the Community Funeral Home chapel, with Carl Sparks officiating. Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Red Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Mary Hatfield
Mary Hatfield, 97, of McCarr, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her residence.
She was born at McVeigh, March 15, 1924, the daughter of the late Wade Coleman and Gustava "Pet" Coleman.
She was a homemaker and member of the Samaria Primitive Baptist Church at Ransom.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Opa Hatfield; her son, Woodrow Hatfield; her grandson, Joey Hatfield; her son-in-law, Kenneth Dempsey; her sisters, Lizzie Dotson and Laura "Polly" Dotson; and her brothers, Leo Coleman, Cleo Coleman and Wayne Coleman.
She is survived by her two daughters, Shirley Vickers (Roger) and Bonnie Dempsey, both of McCarr; her five sons, Glen Hatfield, Ermal Hatfield, O.J. Hatfield and Terry Hatfield (Brenda), all of McCarr, and Jerry Hatfield, of Sidney; her sister, Ruby Estep, of Abington, Va.; and her brother, Freddie Coleman (Barb), of Phelps; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
She will forever be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a strong little woman, who was strong until the end of her 97-year life. She enjoyed having yard sales, traveling and shopping. She was a fantastic cook, who always had food for anyone who stopped by. She always had great Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that she prepared until she was unable to do so.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel, with Jeff Dotson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with her grandchildren and family members serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday evening, May 7, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Anna Little
Anna Mildred Little, 96, of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Pikeville, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was born in Lookout, Jan. 25, 1925, the daughter of the late Hammond and Edna Large Little.
She was a former beautician and Transamerica Insurance office manager. She was a member of the Grace Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin D. Little; and two sisters, Janell Warden and Patricia June Hatmaker.
She is survived by her loving nephews and nieces.
Visitation and funeral services will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel. Services will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday with Morgan Chapman officiating.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 8, in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ronald Moore
Ronald Carl “Ronnie” Moore, 61, of Robinson Creek Road of Virgie, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 31, 1960, to the late Carl Chase and Ladine Blankenship Moore.
He was a mining equipment operator.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, JaneAn Moore Bevins; and two sisters, Nancy Lou Moore and Jackie Givens.
He is survived by three sons, Christopher Wayne Moore (Cindy), of Robinson Creek, Robert Allen Moore, of Little Creek, and Derek Jones, of Pikeville; two sisters, Penny Moberly Edwards, of New Orleans, La., and Susan Moberly Griswold, of Lexington; six grandchildren, Madison Compton (Jessica), Hailey Boyd, Tyler Marshal, Tabby Moore, Alyssa Thompson and Lily Moore; and four great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Rylan, Reagan and Miles.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 8, 2021, at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Maxie Rice
Maxie Adkins Rice, 75, of Bear Fork, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 17, 1945, the daughter of the late Kenis Newsome and Goldie Newsome Newsome.
She was the wife of the late Willie Rice, a homemaker and a member of the original New Hope Association United Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Orville Adkins; one son, Orville Lee Adkins; one brother, Preston Newsome; and three sisters, Rosetta Coleman, Inette Hamilton and Vicky Akers.
She is survived by one son, Kenis Gene Adkins (Melissa); seven step-children, Vonda Gail Werth, Bo Bryant (Larry), Johnny Adkins (Pam), Dale Adkins, David Larry Adkins (Rosie), Donna Sue Slusher and Lucille Rose (Eldo); one brother, Harrison Newsome; two sisters, Anna Smith and Brenda Musick; two granddaughters, Courtney Johnson (Nikolas) and Jamie Bowling (Daniel); four great-grandchildren, Lyllian Messersmith, Robert Messersmith, Karmen Johnson and Vivien Bowling; two step-grandchildren, Susan Lynch (Jared) and Pete Smith; two step-great-grandchildren, Katie and Kim Lynch; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home chapel, with Albert King, T.I. Hamilton and Romey Spears officiating. Burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery Bear Fork.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, May 7, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Herbert Thornbury
Herbert Thornbury, 83, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel, with David Allen Thacker and Robbie Worrix officiating. Burial will follow in the Thornbury Cemetery, Canada. Graveside Masonic Rites will be observed. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
