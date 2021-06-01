Rodney Belcher
Rodney Dean Belcher, 77, of Pikeville, died Sunday, May 30, 2021.
He was born Jan. 10, 1944, to the late Woodrow and Shirble Layne Belcher, in Elkhorn City.
He was a member of the Cornerstone Christian Church as well as a Mason at the Thomas C. Cecil Lodge #375.
Besides both parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tommy Belcher; his sister, Barbara Simkins; and his brother, Woodrow “Sam” Belcher.
He is survived by his two children, Tradeana Miller and her husband, Larry and Terry Belcher and his wife, Jeanette; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with a loving host of family and friends.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home for visitation on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the funeral home with Paul Potter officiating all services. Burial will follow in the W.H. Coleman Family Cemetery at Marrowbone in Wolfpit. ARrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Bill Buck” Buchanan
Billy G. “Bill Buck” Buchanan, 75, of Ransom, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler. Burial followed in the Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Phillip Keathley
Phillip Charles Keathley, 75, of Joes Creek, Pikeville, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Floyd County, March 22, 1946, the son of the late Walter Keathley and Oma Adkins Keathley.
He was a retired coal miner. He was an evangelist and a member of the Joe's Creek Church of Christ.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Troy, Bufford, James Elzie, Elmer and Palmer; and four sisters, Gracie, Patricia, Ivalee and Virginia.
He is survived by five children, Janet Keathley (Tim), Charles Keathley, Valerie Rorrer (David), Melissa Hamilton and Phillip R. Keathley (Angi); the mother of his children; Lucrissie Jones (Herman); one brother, Hobert Keathley; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Dan Fraley, Randall Parsons and others officiating. Burial followed in the Keathley Family Cemetery at Branhams Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Dinky” Maynard
Allan Dean “Dinky” Maynard, 74, of Matewan, W.Va., died Friday, May 28, 2021.
At this time there are no plans to hold formal services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Dottie Ratliff
Dottie Mae Ratliff, 67, of Pikeville, died Friday, May 28, 2021.
She was born Jan. 14, 1954, to the late Roy and Clara “Maynard” Meade, in Pikeville.
She possessed a loving nature and had a heart of gold. She was loved and treasured by many.
Besides both parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Howard Ratliff.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy Shawn Ratliff and his wife, Christina; three grandchildren, Morgan Ratliff, Samantha Ratliff and Alexandra Ratliff; two sisters, Judy Blackburn and her husband, Larry, and Loretta Collins and her husband, Paul; one brother, Robbie Meade and his wife, Kim; her life partner, Julian Branham; like a son, Trey Branham; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home for visitation on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the funeral home. Roger Blackburn will officiate all services. Burial will follow in the Ratliff Family Cemetery at Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bud Williams
Bud Williams, 89, a lifelong resident of Stone, died Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Brother James Justice officiating. Burial followed in the barnyard at his homeplace in Stone. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Eddie” Wolford
Edmond “Eddie” Wolford, 74, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Phelps, Feb. 10, 1947, a son of the late Earl Wolford, Catherine “Daugherty” Blankenship, and his late aunt Ellie Sowards, who raised him.
He had worked as a heavy equipment operator and loved his job doing land reclamation. He had also worked as a coal miner and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America. He was a Godly man who enjoyed reading the Bible every day. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and especially enjoyed spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ernest, Billy, Raymond and Harold; one sister, Shirley Coleman; and one grandson, Mason Keith Duty.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann “Fields” Wolford; one son, Brian K. Wolford, of Phelps; three daughters, Kimberly Duty (Barry) and Melissa Wolford, both of Phelps, and Tessa Norman (Matthew), of Richmond; his brothers, Lowell Blankenship, of Roanoke, Va., and Truson Blankenship, of Phelps, David Wolford and Earl Wolford, both of Chicago, Ill.; five grandchildren, Teresa Irick (Harold Adams), of Newtown, W.Va., Vanessa Mouser, of Phelps, Amber McCracken (David), of Pikeville, Madison Duty and Alyson Duty, both of Majestic; and six great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Jakolby, Kinzer, Shyanne, Trey and Raven. He will also be remembered by a host of extended family and friends.
Private interment will be in the Wolford Family Cemetery at Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
