Vivian Blankenship
Vivian Kay Blankenship, 71, lifelong resident of Phelps, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Paw Paw.
She was born Oct. 20, 1950, to the late Lloyd and Hattie Blankenship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion of 39 years, Glen Blankenship; first-born infant son; daughters, Tammy Nichole and Ruth Ann Blankenship; brothers, Bobby Gene, Jessie James, Louis Tracey and Lloyd Jr.; and sisters, Nervie Jean Whitt and Betty Ann Blankenship.
Vivian was of the Christian faith. Her many hobbies included fishing, camping and four wheeling. She loved listening to Gospel and Country Music. She always enjoyed a good laugh. Most of all, Vivian loved spending her time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Glenda Vanover (Arlin), Stephanie Estep (Adam), Denise “Hattie” Duty (Joe), Harold Blankenship (Rhonda), Elizabeth Blankenship, Tom, Terry and the kids, Jeannie, and Kevin Allen; a special friend, Heather Fields, whom she thought of as her very own; one sister, Marilyn Stacy; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Chasity, Adam Jr., Dylan, Angie, Tamara, Ethan, Rachel, Lloyd, Esco, Bentley, Victoria, Sonny, Amari, Chelsea, Terriona, Tiara and Keedon. Many more called her Maw. She loved and adored so many. Special nephews, Anthony Stacy and Lancel Blankenship. Several special nieces. Vivian leaves behind a host of many friends, extended family and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Jamboree Church of God. Interment will follow at the Wolford Cemetery in Abes Branch, Jamboree, with Adam Jr., Arlin, Dylan, Adam Sr., Terry, Ronnie Joe, Kevin Allen, Joe and Mark serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Paul Deskins
Paul Eugene Deskins, 93, of Pikeville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville and a graduate of Pikeville High School. Paul loved God, his church and his family. He also loved selling cars.
Over the years, Paul was fortunate enough to make friends from all over through Deskins Motor Company, a company that he started in 1971, and led until his retirement in 2017. He never met a stranger; he was kind, personable and generous.
Paul believed in hard work and instilled a strong work ethic in all who were close to him.
In his spare time, Paul loved watching the University of Kentucky Wildcats compete and being on the water fishing.
Most importantly, Paul was deeply loved by his family, friends and community.
He will be missed by many.
In addition to his loving wife, Phyllis Deskins, those left to cherish his memory include his son, Terry (Pam) Deskins; stepson, George (Nikki) Huffman; and stepdaughter, Robin Trivette; four grandchildren, Eric (Ellen) Deskins, Casey Deskins, Kristina (Matt) Deskins and Patrick (Sara) McCown; two step-grandchildren, Manny and Lachlan Huffman; seven great-grandchildren, Scottie, Thomas, Collin, Stella Rose and Henry Deskins and Evan and Julie McCown; brothers, Jack Deskins and Gerald (Judy) Deskins; sister, Deloris (Jim) Cauley; sister-in-law, Georgianna Ray; as well as numerous other family members that he cared deeply about.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jack and Hope Deskins; daughter, Carol Jean "CJ" McCown; and brothers, Kenneth Deskins and William "Bill" Deskins.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the funeral home with Bro. Paul Badgett officiating. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Patty” Fuller
Patricia Ann “Patty” Hall Fuller, 81, of Fedscreek, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Grand Haven Nursing Home, Cynthiana. She was born July 24, 1940, to her parents, the late Evangelist Roy Hall and Mae Phillips Hall, in Island Creek of Grapevine.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard “Bill” Fuller; their son, Brian Fuller; her sisters, Kathleen Wade, Gloria Hall and Joyce Tackett; and her brothers, Roy Hall Jr. and William Harold “Buddy” Hall.
She is survived by her daughter, Christy Fuller Lester, of Georgetown; her grandson, Aaron (Katlin) Steffey; and granddaughter, Kayley Lester. She is also survived by five great-grandsons, Karson, Karter, Braylen, Nathaniel and Jackson. She is survived by her sisters, Fay Lovejoy, Ruth (George) Bevins and Carol (Jim) Ratliff; and her brothers, Gary Maynard And David Hall.
Patty spent her career working with the head start program at Jackson Rowe Elementary where she taught and loved many children and they loved her. Her former students loved and cared for her long after they left her classroom. She had to retire early due to very poor health that affected her for many years.
She was a lifelong member of the Feds Creek Church of Christ.
She also leaves many family members and friends who love and will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with a song service beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the chapel with Roger Rowlette officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ricky Hamilton
Ricky Allen Hamilton, 68, of Jenkins, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 25, 1954, the son of Dina Bridgeman Branham, of Frankfort, and the late Martin Hamilton.
He was a handyman.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Gail Hamilton Bentley.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his girlfriend, Linda Miller, of Jenkins; four nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-nephew; one brother, Wilson H. Branham, of Wise, Va.; two sisters, Layhoma Roberts, of Frankfort, and Sabrina Branham, of Frankfort; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Burdine Church of God with Frank Hall officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Anna Osborne
Anna Lou Osborne, 89, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 3, 1932, to the late John W. and Ellen Stewart Fleming.
She was a member of the Marshall’s Branch Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Osborne; one son, William “Bill” Osborne; four brothers, Vernon Fleming, Roy Fleming, Hargis Fleming and Willard Fleming; and one sister, Willa Fleming Fouts.
She is survived by one son, Glen Osborne, of Niota, Tenn.; two brothers, Robert Lee Fleming and Maxwell “Mack” Fleming; one sister, Wanda Fleming Stewart; and one grandson.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with a service starting at 7 p.m. Burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Pam” Osborne
Palma Elizabeth “Pam” Little Osborne, 70, of Coal Run Village, Pikeville, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center, following an extended illness.
Pam was born in Pikeville, Aug. 3, 1951, the only daughter of Hazel Cotella Roberts Little and the late Palmer “Pell” Little, and they lived at Elwood.
Pam attended Virgie Elementary, Middle and High School, and was a graduate of Virgie High School in 1968, and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University in 1971, with a degree in business. Pam began her career in the summer of 1971, working for Judge Charles Lowe Sr. and later started her own Freelance Court Reporter business, of which she continued until her passing. She was a member of The Daughters of The American Revolution of which she held two statewide offices, a Member of the Pikeville Garden Club, The Appalachian Roots Garden Club, and the Circle of Friends Woman’s Club. Pam was a lover of high country antiques and had been, along with her mother and an intimate group of friends, a passionate quilter for the past few years.
Pam was blessed to have her mother, Hazel Cotella Roberts Little, living with her and her husband, Randall Osborne, at Coal Run Village. Randall and Pam were married April 24, 1971, and celebrated 51 years of marriage. Over these years she made an untold number of friends. Her memory will be forever with a host of other family, friends and associates. Her brother-in-law, Ira Branham, lives in Pikeville.
Pallbearers were: Dustin Williams, Trent Robinson, Ray S. Jones II, Keven Keene, J.J. Walker, Ira Branham, James “Jamie” Hamilton, Toney Bartley and David Stratton.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Jamie Miracle officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bengi Ray
Bengi Ray, 47, of Pikeville, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, July 22, 1975, the son of Hassel Ray and Donna Hess.
He worked in construction.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one niece, Heather Slone.
He is survived by six brothers, Randy Hess (Pat), Brian Hess (Jennifer), Jackie Ray, Hassel Ray Jr., Gary Ray and Van Ray; one sister Judy Miller; three nephews, Randy Hess Jr., Roger Hess and Dakota Hess; and three nieces, Lindsey Kendrick, Khloe Kendrick and Kylie Kendrick.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel. In honoring his wishes, cremation followed. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Lucretia Roberts
Lucretia Roberts, 82, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Virgie, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Leconte Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 22, 1939, to the late Oley and Mary Mullins Newsome.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Roberts; one daughter, Tammy Roberts; and two sisters, Georgia Compton and Fayetta Blair.
She is survived by one son, Orville Scott Roberts, of Indiana; and a host of family, friends and others that will dearly miss her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Roberts Cemetery, Jonancy.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Charles Robinson
Charles Britt Robinson, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at South Tampa Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of Life ceremonies will be held in Tampa, Fla., and Pikeville at a location and date to be announced soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mabel Tackett
Mabel Tackett, 87, of Long Fork, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 31, 1934, to the late George and Ida Fleming Brewer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Tackett; one daughter, Donna Lorraine Slone; three brothers, Herman Fleming, Lloyd Fleming and Ben Brewer; and four sisters, Georgia Johnson, Bertha Patterson, Alpha Elswick and Verna Johnson.
She is survived by four daughters, Deborah Cheryl Fleming, of Virgie, Charlotte Lynn Collins, of Bulan, Monica Christina Stewart (Mike), of Virgie, and Sabrina Nichole Tackett, of Virgie; two sisters, Dorothy Brewer Bryant, of Cato, Ark., and Hazel Meade, of Jackhorn; two brothers, Albert Franklin Fleming, of Durand, Mich., and Dave Fleming, of Virgie; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several bonus grandchildren whom she loved.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg White and others officiating. Burial followed at the Ida Fleming Brewer Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Patricia Tackett
On Tuesday morning, May 31, 2022, Patricia Ann Tackett, 69, moved to her Heavenly home.
Patricia was a kind woman, who loved Jesus and her family and set an example for her family that will lead them all their lives.
Patricia was born in Jenkins, May 1,1953, to the late Phyllis Pace, and was raised by Myrtle MacPeak. Married for 16 years to the late Milton Ray Tackett, Patricia loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all her heart, and loved God’s Word. Though gentle, Patricia was nonetheless a powerful prayer warrior, and only heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family, her friends, and the world at large.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Sandra Pack and Tammy Trentham.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, U.S. Army Capt. Mary Ann Tackett, Ret.; and siblings, Jean Ann Webb, Diane Hembree, Connie Pace-Dennis, Becky Sane and Larry Pace.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to Steve Fugett-- not only an incredible friend, but a compassionate sojourner in life with Patricia for 28 years.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Newport Animal Shelter or Newport Rescue Squad.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mynatt Funeral Home of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Jimmy Taylor
Jimmy L. Taylor, of Fort Pierce, Fla., formerly of Phyllis, departed this world Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Gail Fennessy Taylor; three children, Jamie (Tony) Snycerki, Heather (Ron) Wolf and Patrick (Julie Rose) Taylor; mother, Erma Adkins Taylor; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Please join the family for a celebration of Jimmy’s life at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Maranatha Church, 6896 Zebulon Highway, Pikeville.
