Jennifer Adkins
Jennifer Dawn Adkins, 48, of Sidney, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
”Rod” Blackburn
Roger “Rod” Blackburn, 74, of Blackburn Bottom, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 18, 1946, the son of the late Burnis and Goldie Ratliff Blackburn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Blackburn and Doug Blackburn.
He is survived by two sons, Clinton Blackburn (Angela Kaye), of Winchester, and Timothy Blackburn (Melissa), of Morehead; three brothers, Vernon Blackburn, of Pikeville, Kelly Blackburn, of Kimper, and Archie Blackburn, of Morristown, Tenn.; four sisters, Jewel Blackburn, Kathy Gannon, Janice Collins and Cherri Newsome, all of Pikeville; nine grandchildren, Travis Blackburn, Lance Blackburn (Sarah), Kaitlin Blackburn, Ramsey Green, Lindsey Morton, Laura Watts, Natasha Gannon, Ryan Davis and Natasha Cherosky (Justin); three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Dominic and Charley; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with Dale Williamson, Dwayne Smith, Mike Lowe and Greg Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in the Blackburn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Karena Blevins
Karena A.C. Varney Blevins, 42, of Piketon, Ohio, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Pilgrims Home Church of Brushy Road, Varney, with Elder Richard Staten and others officiating. Burial will follow in the A.C. & Wesley Young Cemetery of Brushy Road, Varney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Tereshia Brown
Tereshia Brown, 63, of Okeechobee, Fla., formerly of Robinson Creek, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Hospice of Okeechobee.
She was born in Pike County, July 16, 1957, to the Late Warren G. Roberts and Bessie Mae Sword Roberts.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Amy Casebolt and Barbara Tiller.
She is survived by her husband, Scottie Brown; one son, Zachary Brown, of Okeechobee, Fla.; two daughters, Tonya Brown, of Fairmont, W.Va., and Tara Brown, of Okeechobee, Fla.; four sisters, Earline Damron, of Sookeys Creek, Mildred Childers, of Virgie, Maxie Weber, of Illinois, and Elizabeth Compton, of Lawrenceburg; and five grandchildren, Destiny Cook, Peyton Skaggs, Greyson Skaggs, Nash Thacker and Chance Thacker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown Cemetery at Sugar Camp of Robinson Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jerry Charles
Jerry Dean Charles, 67, of Raccoon Road, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 4, 1953, the son of the late Dave Charles and Margaret Conner Charles.
He was the owner of Pikeville Paving and Construction Company and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ryan D. Charles-Roberts; and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Sheria Fields Charles; two daughters, Racheal Charles Vanhoose and Courtney Charles Fields; and a host of loving family and friends.
Graveside services only will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Charles Cemetery, 2770 Raccoon Road, Raccoon 41557, with Larry Goff and Bobby Spencer officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Judy” Coleman
Christn “Judy” Coleman, 74, of Rockhouse, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Leonard Hamilton
Leonard Ray Hamilton, 41, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Logan Regional Medical Center, Logan, West Virginia.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 2, 1979, the son of Hobart Hamilton and Nancy Emerson Hamilton.
He was a serviceman for Logan Water Care and a member of the Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by one son, Scott Lee Hamilton; and his paternal grandparents, Stella and Lee Hamilton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Judy Podunavac Hamilton; one son, Nathaniel Chase Hamilton; one daughter, Kiara Rae Hamilton; one granddaughter, Rhylee Hamilton; his maternal grandmother, Madeline Sarver; two brothers, Ronnie Hamilton (Tammy), of Michigan, and Robert Hamilton (Sabrina), of Whitman, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Reed Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, June 11, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Dan” Hughes
Larry “Dan” Hughes, 57, of Hughes Lane, Pikeville, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, May 10, 1964, the son of Sylvia Syck Hughes and the late William Hughes.
He was a retired truck driver and served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1984 until 1992.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hughes; one son, Patrick Dwayne Hughes (Kendra); one step-son, Jeremy McCarty; one step-daughter, Rose McCarty; one brother, Gary Randal Hughes; and five grandchildren, William Hughes, Tyler Hughes, Kinsley Varney, Mason McCarty and Alexis McCarty.
Memorial services will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hughes Family Cemetery, Robinson Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Robert Lucas
Robert Ira Lucas, 61, of Columbus, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Connecticut, Oct. 25, 1959, the son of the late Richard Paul Lucas Sr. and Carol Durler Lucas.
He was a mechanic and a member of the VFW. He served his country proudly in the United States Marines.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Lucas; and one nephew, Jamal Lucas.
He is survived by one daughter, Nicole Ann Trowbridge; one son, Robert Benton Lucas; two sisters, Colinda Washington and Charlotte Wallace; two brothers, Richard Lucas and Rodney Lucas; 18 grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Clarine McCoy
Clarine McCoy, 83, died Monday, June 7, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the McCoy Cemetery with Terry Joe Blankenship officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, June 11, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with special services beginning at 7 p.m., with Danny Michaels officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Audrey Meade
Audrey Nell Meade, 84, of Pikeville, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, July 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Kennis Preston Meade and Luvicie Compton Meade.
She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse and a member of the New Hope United Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kennis Preston Meade, on Jan. 11, 1985; her mother, Luvicie Compton Meade, on April 3, 1985; three brothers, Albert Homer Meade, Willie Edward Meade and Columbus Meade; and three sisters, Sylvia Myrtle Meade, Clara Bell Meade and Dorothy Meade Bowen; and one niece, Martha Wright.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Tennie Adkins Meade; and her nieces, Melba Abney (Larry) and Maggie Ulch (Danny), both of Baxter, Tenn., and Valery Madden (Steve), of Pikeville; her nephews, Joseph Bowen (Karen), of Lincoln Park, Mich., Daniel Bowen (Denise), of Riverview, Mich., and Johnny Preston Meade, of Pikeville; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with New Hope United Baptist Church, Wayne Sizemore and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Compton Cemetery, Gap Branch, Hurricane Road of Pikeville.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Donna Roberts
Donna Jean Roberts, 62, of Virgie, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
She was born Dec. 1, 1958, to the late Norma Jean and Donald Roberts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenny: and her nephew, Jason.
She is survived by her daughters, Janella, Aimee and Kristina; her siblings, Teresa, Greg (Michele), Nila and Pat; her grandchildren, Brianna, Makenna and Cameron; the father of her children, Ta; her fur-baby, Hank; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Newcomer-SW Chapel, Broadway in Grove City, Ohio. Arrangements were under the direction of Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions of Newcomer, Ohio.
