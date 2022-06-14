Vivian Anderson
Vivian Virginia Anderson, 81, of Pikeville, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Goody, May 31, 1941, the daughter of the late Jerry and Cecile Wallace Justice.
She was a United States Army Veteran and worked in casinos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Lee Anderson; and two brothers, Victor Justice and Jerome Justice; and one sister, Jan Felty.
She is survived by one daughter, Tammy Baker, of Raccoon; one brother, Wayne Justice, of Michigan; one sister, Norma Ann Tincher, of Ohio; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Lester Morris officiating. Burial followed at Justice Family Peaceful Gardens. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Hubert Baker Sr.
Hubert Baker Sr., 84, of Johnson City, Tenn., formerly of Shelby Gap, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Ocala, Florida.
He was born Oct. 15, 1937, to the late Samuel and Fannie Baker Lucas.
He was a member of the DAV Chapter 9 in Washington City, Tennessee. He was a retired member of the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Eileen Stewart Baker; one son, Jerry Paul Baker; one daughter, Sandra Rae Baker; three brothers, Hick Baker, Sammy Baker and his twin, Herbert Baker; and one sister, Minerva Halcomb.
He is survived by three sons, Hubert Baker Jr., Jon Baker and Randy Baker; two daughters, Deanna Etheredge (Rusty) and Karen Baker; one brother, Randall Baker; one sister, Christine Osborne; four grandchildren, Tim Baker, Sean Etheredge, Kyle Wexler and Allyson (Michael) Harlost.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Wesley Simon officiating. Burial followed at the Whitaker Cemetery in Letcher County. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Bud” Hall Jr.
Kenneth Michael “Bud” Hall Jr., 48, of Pikeville, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
“Bud” was born in Pikeville, June 3, 1974, the son of Kenneth Michael Hall and Debra Turner Hall.
He was a road construction worker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Michael Hall.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, Tammy Hall; a son, Joe Fields; and a daughter, Kendra Hall, all of Pikeville. He is also survived by his sister, Kimberly Lay, of Anderson County, Tenn.; and one grandchild, Madi Jane Spears.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Adam Akers and Darren Iricks officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Clarence Hampton
Clarence Clemit Hampton, 92, of Jonancy, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Hartley, July 15, 1929, a son of Clarence Prentis Hampton and June Burke Hampton.
He was a lifelong skilled construction carpenter. He was a member of the Bethel Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Beruice Marie “Vernie” Hampton, on Feb. 2, 2007; and a son, Herbie Hampton, on May 9, 2007. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Herbert Hampton, Donald Ray Hampton and Charles Hampton; and four sisters, Gertrude Richardson, Barbara Hall, Audrey Hampton and Gladys Burke.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Hall Damron Hampton; one son, Zeb Hampton (Leah), of Pikeville; and four daughters, Dewauana Wallace (Darrell), of Stanfield, N.Car., Colleen Anderson (Michael Dean), of Grapevine, Christina Lynn Tackett, of Elkhorn City, and Virginia Ann “Jenny” Adkins (Michael), of Turkey Creek.
He is also survived by two sisters, Doris Burke and Faye Gooden, both of Virgie; 13 grandchildren, Tommi (Scottie) Burns, Nicholas Spears, Jerry Wallace, John (Kristy) Wallace, Zebedee Wallace, Latisha (Robby) Anderson, Natasha (Richard) Hunt, Elizabeth Adkins, Tasha (Aaron) Spears, Marlin Tackett, Tamara Tackett, Justin Collins, and Jessica (Michael) Keene; 18 great-grandchildren, Deric (Haley) Hampton, Kaleb (Shekiah) Blair, Jordan (Nick) Wallace, Trinton Wallace, Adina Morrison, Jaden Wallace, Jessie Wallace, Johnathan Wallace, Alexander Wallace, Amber (Josh) Slone, Whitney Anderson, Hunter Ramey, Alexis Hunt, Austin Hunt, Riley Hunt, Madison Spears and Jason Spears; eight great-great-grandchildren, Naomi Rose Phillips, Junie Mae Phillips, Amelia Slone, Maddison Slone, Joshua Slone, Jo Slone, Jasmine Slone and Abby Slone.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Bethel Free Will Baptist Church in Elwood, with Bethel Free Will Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville. Military Rites were conducted at the gravesite by the Johns Creek DAV Chapter 166. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Trampes Howell
Trampes Howell, 50, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Sidney, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born July 7, 1971, a son of the late Jack Howell and Sophia Howell, of Pikeville.
Other than his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Kevin Howell.
Trampes leaves to mourn his passing, his wife Linda, of Huntington, W.Va.; one son, Richard Howell (Kimmy), of Huntington, W.Va.; two daughters, Victoria Howell and Ashley Howell, both of Huntington, W.Va.; one sister, Willena Osborne (Leonard), of Mud Creek; three grandchildren, Christian James, Elizabeth Howell and Tobias Hall; and a host of friends.
Trampes formerly worked at Walmart. In his spare time, he loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Sharondale Church of Christ, Huddy, with Bob Werntz officiating. Interment will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, June 14, at the church, with special services beginning at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for contributions to be made to Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Clinton Hunt
Clinton Louis Hunt Sr., 75, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at University of Kentucky Hospital.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 9, 1946, to the late Winfred “Doc” and Vessie Keathley Hunt.
Clinton worked as a self-employed Master Plumber and was a Veteran of the United States Army 7th Squadron, 1st Air Cavalry Black Hawks. Clinton had many hobbies and loved trail riding, hunting and farming.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Mary; one son, Clinton Louis (Dennis Driskell) Hunt Jr.; one daughter, Shannon Renee (Albito Velez III) Velez; one sister, Carolyn Patton; three grandchildren, Samantha, Libby and Oliver; and two great-grandchildren, Aurora and Alexander.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022, at Betts & West Funeral Home, Nicholasville. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
“Bobby” Stapleton
James "Bobby" Stapleton, 76, of Pikeville, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 18, 1946, to the late Herman and Dora Virginia Nichols Stapleton.
He retired after having worked for 42 years for the City of Pikeville.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Zella Spradlin Stapleton; two daughters, Rita Boyd and Marsha Stapleton; one brother, Roy Stapleton; and three sisters, Betty Justice, Jeanette Collins and Darlene Barzee.
He is survived by three daughters, Bobbie Stapleton, of Pikeville, Patty May, of Draffin, and Sharlene Branham, of Raccoon; one brother, Robert Stapleton; two sisters, Helen Stapleton and Sarah Nichols; grandchildren, Isaiah Hess, Cody Hess, Isabella Stapleton, Alisha May, Elizabeth May, Star Branham, Owen Branham, Austin Logsdon, Ethan Damron, Jessica Damron; and two great-grandchildren, Averie Logsdon and Adalyn Logsdon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Blake Layne officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery in Pikeville.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 14, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
