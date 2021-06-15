Roy Adkins
Roy Adkins, 69, of Rockhouse, died Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Adkins Family Cemetery, Rockhouse. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Marvin Bartley
Marvin Douglas Bartley, 77, of Raccoon, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 1, 1943, to his parents the late Elmer Bartley and Alta Jane Mullins Bartley.
He was a member of the Sweet Home Regular Baptist Church on Elkhorn Creek. He was a retired coal miner and served his country honorably in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda “Sudy” Bartley; and one brother, Dickie Raven Bartley.
He is survived by one son, Brandon Bartley (Kasey); two daughters, Rhonda Potter and Danita Thompson (Mark); two brothers, Sandy Bartley (Wray Lynn) and Gurney Bartley (Shirley Ann); two sisters, Grethel J. Bartley Turner (Ernest) and Linda Looney; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Chris Bartley officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the funeral home, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gladies Bevins
Gladies Ann Bevins, 77, of Meally, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 3, 1944, to the late German Meade and Bertha Gibson Meade.
She was a retired foreman for the Eastman Kodak Company and was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bevins; two brothers, Eugene Meade and Junior Meade; and two sisters, Glendale Adkins and Garnett Meade.
She is survived by one son, Bobby Bevins; two grandchildren, Michael Bevins and Kimberly Bevins; four great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Clay Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bennett Blizzard
Bennett Jesse Blizzard, 74, previously of Elkhorn City, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
He spent his life working as a coal miner, but he enjoyed many hobbies. Bennie loved hunting rabbits, showing horses, fishing and the occasional boxing match. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend.
Those who knew him will carry on his legacy.
Benny may be gone, but his memory will love on forever.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruben and Imal Blizzard; and his brother, Jerry Blizzard.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Drena Blizzard; his son, Aaron Blizzard; his daughters, Tonya Perry, Dondra Gibson and Tara Piecykalon; his grandchildren, Timmy Perry Jr., Tanisha Atkins, Makenzie Perry, Austin Gibson, Logan Gibson, Makenzie Thompson and Lucas Piecykalon; and his great-grandchildren, Riely Perry, Parker Perry, Winston Atkins and Layla Atkins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes of Kingsport, Tennessee.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hamlettdobson.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ruby Hawkins
Ruby Lee Cure Potter Hawkins, 91, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Ashcamp, Aug. 31, 1929, to the late Cecil Cure and Sarah Potter Cure.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Atlas Potter; second husband, Clarence Hawkins; and three brothers, John Cure, Stevie Cure and James Albert Cure.
She is survived by two sons, Randy Potter (Linda) and Kenny Potter (Michelle), both of Elkhorn City; two daughters, Lavonna Phelps (Wayne), of Somerset, and Vickie Wright (Merion), of Pikeville; six grandchildren, Wendi Grimes, Kevin Potter, Amy Hoard, Brandi O’Quinn, Kasey Potter and Kersti Blankenship; eight great-grandchildren, Austin Grimes, Andrew Grimes, Ashley Grimes, Jordon Potter, Jaiden Potter, Christopher Hoard, Connor Hoard and Teegan Merritt; four brothers, Cecil Junior Cure, of Oak Lawn, Ill., Billy Roger Cure, of Paintsville, Gary Wayne Cure, of Bridge View, Ill., and Leslie Cure, of Rutledge, Tenn.; and one sister, Stella Faye Rogo, of Oak Lawn, Illinois.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Van Swindall officiating. Burial followed in the Childers Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com
This is a paid obituary.
Chrystine Jones
Chrystine Swiney Jones, 79, of Coon Branch, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 2, 1941, to her parents the late Miles Swiney and Opal Carroll Swiney.
She was a retired school teacher, a realtor and a believer of the Christian faith.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Sweeney, Justine Swiney and Virlie Swiney.
She is survived by two sons, Norman Jones Jr. and Chris Jones (Jessica); two grandchildren, Sean Jones and Miles Jones; three great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Michaela and Zoey; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Will Stepp officiating. Burial followed at the Carroll Cemetery, Coon Branch of Island Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tyra Jones
Tyra Renee Jones, 33, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 7, 1988, to Ricky Jones, of Long Fork, and Christina Jones (Dewayne Johnson), of Long Fork.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Brenda Ryan.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her husband, Frederick Murphy; one daughter; Shanna Aaron White, of Long Fork; one son, Ryder James Jones, of Long Fork; one sister, Kayla Leighann Jones, of Little Robinson; her maternal grandfather, Gary Ryan; her paternal grandparents, James and Willa Jones; one uncle, Richard Dean Jones; two aunts, Melinda Jones and Katrina Spicy Miller; two nieces, Victoria Miller and Isabella Miller; one nephew, Parker Dawson Jones; her cousin, Bethany Bearden; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Greg Johnson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Hall and Jones Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Angie” Layne
Angela “Angie” Dawn (Smith) Layne, 58, of Pikeville, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Aug. 13, 1962, the daughter of the late Geraldine “Fletcher” Estep and the late Junior Clifford Smith.
She was a former head start teacher at Phelps Elementary, before going to the Kellogg Company of Pikeville, where she worked until she retired. She had a very giving heart and loved children, especially all her neighbor’s children. She also had a heart for the elderly and would cook for folks in the neighborhood. She was saved and was baptized at the Jamboree Church of God of Phelps. She was a giving, loving person and a beautiful soul who left Marty too soon.
She was loved by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Lynn Estep.
She is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Marty “Martin” Layne; a son, Tyler Martin Layne (Liz), of Pikeville; a brother, Barry Smith (Roberta), of Freeburn; three grandchildren, Ariel, Alucard and Donovan; and a host of extended family, neighbors and special friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps, with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in the Fletcher-Layne Cemetery of Gabriel, Kimper.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m., prior to funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. (606) 456-0656.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Teresa Little
Teresa Little, 52, of Little Robinson Creek, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 11, 1968, to the late Toy and Thelma Thacker Chaney.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Little; three sons, Cory Johnson, of Pikeville, Cody Chaney, of Caney, and Ryker Dalton Chaney, of the home; three daughters; Kristen Chaney, of Little Robinson, Jaelynn Chaney, of the home, and Maya Little, of Hopkins Fork; one sister, Ruth Hopkins (Bruce), of Virgie; six grandchildren, Rayden Darrell Chaney, Carson Wayne Chaney, Kinlee Elizabeth Little, Kameron Coyen Little, Kayden Cole Little and Paisley Johnson; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Randy Damron and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Rissie Branham Cemetery at Caney.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 15, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Blanche Maynard
Blanche B. Maynard, of 90, of Zebulon Highway, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, June 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Thomas Burly and Zettie (Spears) Blackburn.
She was a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ and a retired school teacher from the Johns Creek School.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Cecil Maynard; and several brothers and sisters.
She leaves behind many family and friends to mourn her passing.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home, with Shane Lockard officiating. Burial followed in the Blackburn Cemetery, Lower Johns Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Robbie Newsome
Robbie Newsome, 38, of Pikeville, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at his residence.
He was born July 29, 1982, to David and Susie Osborne Newsome.
Other than his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Hayley Ashley (Christian Wright), of Marshalls Branch; one sister, Alisha Adkins (Macky), of Greasy Creek; one grandchild, Parker Wright; one special niece, Brianna Robinette (Jordan), of Virgie; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church with Randy May officiating.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Zelva Slone
Zelva Lillian Ramey Slone, 63, of Pikeville, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, July 4, 1957, the daughter of the late Virgil Stanford Ramey and Lillian Luciel Fields Ramey.
She was a secretary for Luster and Tackett CPA Firm and a member of the Jesus is Lord Church in Elkhorn City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jackee Darrell Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Gene Slone; one sister, Zandra Thacker, of Regina; three brothers, Kimmie Virgil Ramey, Roy Kevin Ramey and Joey Keith Ramey, all of Elkhorn City; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Fairley May officiating. Burial will follow in the Wallace Family Cemetery, Kettle Camp.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.