Donna Adams
Donna Sue Adams, 66, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the original Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Adkins Cemetery, Rockhouse. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Mary Dye
Mary Evelyn Dye, 78, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born March 15, 1944, the daughter of the late Samuel Maynard and Cora J. Maynard.
She was the wife of the late John Wayne Dye, retired employee for News-Express for over 32 years, and she also served her country honorably in the United States Marines.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Buddy Ray Maynard; and one sister, Jean Ann Maynard.
She is survived by one daughter, Natalie R. (William) Prater; one son, Terry Thomas; two grandchildren, Kayla Ann (Eric D. Conn) Thomas and Amanda G. Keene; one great-grandchild, Lauralye Warren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with D.A.V. services at the beginning of the service. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Della Ellis
Della Denise Ellis, 62, of Joes Creek, Pikeville, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at her residence, following an extended illness.
She was born in Pike County, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 1959, a daughter of the late Euel and Ruby "Abshire" Ellis.
Della was an employee of Cash Express of Pikeville and a member of the Joes Creek Church of Christ.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ricky and Michael Ellis.
She is survived by one daughter, Bridget Denise Ellis, of Pikeville; one son, Charles Dwayne Ellis, of Pikeville; six grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Aaron Maynard, Ean Maynard, Ethan Smith-Mills, Brandon Ray and Jordon Ray; four great-grandchildren, Kerrigan Potter, Tatelynn Potter, Legend Potter and Adelaide Smith; and two sisters, Gloria Weddington and Pam Cecil, both of Pikeville.
She also leaves a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Randall Parson and Dan Fraley officiating. Burial followed at the Ellis Family Cemetery, Joes Creek Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Fish Hook” Epling
James D. “Fish Hook” Epling, 49, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, June 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Ramey-Salyers Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Kimberly Jackson
Kimberly Justice Jackson, 55, of Pikeville, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born May 3, 1967, the daughter of David and Rosemary Slone Justice.
Kimberly worked at the Hilton Garden Inn as the Event Coordinator and also at the East Kentucky Exposition Center. She was a Christian. Kim loved music, especially Pearl Jam, and was a proud member of their Ten Club.
Other than her parents, she is survived by her husband, Chad Jackson; her son, Tate Blankenship, of Phelps: her daughter, Haley Lakin Blankenship, of Louisville; her stepchildren, Nicholas Jackson, of Delaware, and Jamison (Sheena) Jackson, of Pikeville; her brother, David (Morgan) Justice, of Louisville; and five grandchildren, Kimber James Blankenship, Zane Emzy Blankenship, Holden Kaid Barbour, Liam Jackson and Piper Jackson.
Kim will be sadly missed, but forever loved by her family, co-workers and many friends.
A Celebration of Life Service was held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, you should make a contribution to a charity of your choice in her honor.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Daniel Meade
Daniel Meade, of Deane, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at his residence.
He was born May 23, 1949, a son of the late Grover and Gladice Taylor Meade.
Daniel was a coal miner, as well as a veteran of the United States Army, and served this country in the Vietnam War.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Carlos Meade, Danny Meade, Bobby Rufus Meade and Grover “Fuzzy” Meade Jr.; three sisters-in-law, Oddie Meade, Imogene Meade and Ann Meade; and two brothers-in-law, Edgar Fouts and Denver Meade.
Daniel is survived by his son and his wife, Daniel Keith and Danyel Barnette Meade, of Virgie; two grandchildren, Dalton Meade and Jasmine Meade; two brothers, William Henry (Geraldine) Meade, of Deane, and Noah Meade, of Vermilion, Ohio; two sisters, Dema Sue Meade, of Sheffield, Ohio, and Linda Fouts, of Virgie; one sister-in-law, Ernestine Meade, of Deane; and one special friend, Gregory “Rabbit” Anderson. He is also survived by a very large host of nieces and nephews, as well as other family and friends.
Daniel will be sadly missed, but forever loved by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Meade Family Cemetery, Deane, with Hargus Hall officiating. Military Rites will be conducted.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sandra Newsom
Sandra Carol Newsom was born Sept. 3, 1950. Her parents were Tivis H. Newsom and Berniece Justice Newsom, of Little Creek. Her paternal grandparents were Amos and Draxie Hampton Newsom, of Little Creek. Her maternal grandparents were Delphia and Abner Justice.
Sandra was a caring person who focused most of her life on the devotion she felt for her family. The family she came from and the family to whom she gave birth; her children were her life. She loved each of her daughters, Sherry, Kathy and Christy; and her sons, Steven Kane and Michael Jeffrey with all her heart.
Along with her parents and grandparents, Sandra was preceded in death by one grandson, Joseph Justice.
Sandra is survived by three daughters, Sherry Howard, of Lexington, Katherine Lefebvre, of Boston, Mass., and Christy Justice, of Pikeville; two sons, Steven K. Newsome, of Robinson Creek, and Michael Newsome, of Tampa, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Sarah Milam, Caroline Coleman, Robert Howard, Lillian Lefebvre, Victoria Justice, Jack Lewis, Kate Lewis, Sophia Newsome, Giselle Newsome and Kennedy Grace Newsome; two step-grandchildren, Delilah Little and Taylor Gillespie; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Josh Allen officiating. Burial followed at the Amos Newsom Cemetery, Robinson Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Chester Osborne
Chester Osborne, 64, of Virgie, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born Nov. 25, 1957, to the late Adam and Lilly Pearl Caudill Osborne.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, James Osborne, Stevie Osborne, Ralph Osborne and Vernon Osborne; and one sister, Edna Ruth Roberts.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kilgore Osborne, of Virgie; three brothers, Stanley Osborne, of Elwood, Paul Osborne, of Pikeville, and Homer Osborne, of Beefhide; and one sister, Susie Newsome.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June17, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Thomas Reid officiating. Entombment will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 11 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hall & Jones Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Charles Robinson
Charles Britt Robinson passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at South Tampa Memorial Hospital, due to a cancer related illness.
He was from Pikeville, but resided in South Tampa with his partner, Steve Newsom.
Britt is the son of the late Charlie Bob and Jetann Robinson. He will be laid to rest alongside them in the Ratliff Cemetery at Shelbiana.
He was a member of the Sutton Baptist Church.
He is survived by his partner, Steve, of Tampa; his sister, Lydia Ann, of Shelbiana; and his loving dog, Abby. He also has a host of family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or the local charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kimberly Roddy
Kimberly Jo Roddy, 57, of Williamson, W.Va., died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va., with Reverend Jarrod Belcher officiating. Interment followed in the Mountain View Memory Gardens in Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Earl Scott
Earl Scott, 82, husband of Judy Humphries Scott, died Monday, June 13, 2022.
He was born in Hardy, the son of the late Ransom and Martha Coleman Scott.
A retired coal miner, Earl and Judy moved to Georgetown and became active members at Bluegrass Baptist Church and the Primetimer’s group at church. Always hard working, he was willing to help whoever and whatever the need.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by his daughter, Lana (Mark) Pennington; sister, Betty Scott; grandchildren, Blake (Megan) Dodds, Morgan (Tyler) Braxton, Cieanna (Brad) Sisk, Trey Scott, Jessica Pennington, Cori (Carl) Collins and Madison (Cody) Rankin; as well as 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a special family member, Bo Bo Wolford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Greg Scott; and siblings, America Reed, Juanita Bennett, Mary Hunt, Dave Scott Jr. and Burl Scott.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022, at Bluegrass Baptist Church, 210 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18, at Bluegrass Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Kyle Fannin. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson’s Funeral Home of Georgetown.
Randolph Smith
Randolph B. Smith, 90, of Millers Creek, passed from this earthly life Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Knott County in 1931, the son of the late Ray Leon and Geneva (Johnson) Smith.
He was a retired Internal Revenue Service agent and Certified Public Accountant and a deacon of the Christian Fellowship Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou Smith; his half sister, Berniece Plank; his grandson, Shawn Keith May; and son-in-law, Billy "Chris" Brown.
He is survived by six children; Sharon Rusnak (Stefan), of Florida, David Smith, of Hindman, Nancy Smith, of Pikeville, Suzanne Elliott (Joseph), of Florida, Linda Nichols (Monty), of Pikeville, and Lisa May, of Raccoon; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Randy (Papaw) leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.
Randolph B. Smith will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Margelene Wilson
Margelene B. Wilson, 94, of Ashcamp, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Bartley Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
