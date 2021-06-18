Larry Clifton
Larry Ray Clifton, 65, of Coal Run, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 8, 1955, to the late Marion and Maxine Fuwell Clifton.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Huffman; three brothers, Danny Clifton, Jackie Clifton and Ruben Clifton; one sister, Mary Bentley; and one grandchild, Eric Clifton.
He is survived by his companion, Brenda Hall; seven sons, Daniel Clifton, of Beattyville, Jason Clifton, of Florida, Rodney Yount, of West Virginia, Justin Yount, of Missouri, Jacob Hall, of Eastern, James Hall, of Printer, and William Hall, of Hurl; three daughters, Jacqueline Yount, of Missouri, Pamela Hall, of Printer, and Jessica Hall, of Pikeville; one brother, Jimmy Clifton, of Beefhide; two sisters, Belva Blevins, of Tram, and Diana Miller, of Long Fork; and nine grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Newsome Branch Cemetery at Penny Road.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, June 18, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Richard Jones
Richard Jones, 51, of Virgie, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
He was born March 13, 1970, to James and Willa Jones, of Virgie.
He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Dawson James Jones; his maternal grandparents, Pharow and Spicy Younce; his paternal grandparents, Johnny Jones and Rosie Hall; and his niece, Tyra Jones.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his companion, Ranie Holbrook, of Collins Highway; his daughter, Bethany Bearden (Timmy), of Robinson Creek; his step-daughter, Melissa “Charlie” Martinez-Hernandez (Arnulfo), of Georgia; one grandson, Brody Bearden; four step-grandchildren, Erica, David, Rania and Alyvia; one brother, Ricky Jones, of Virgie; one sister, Katrina Miller (Ned), of Virgie; three nieces, Kayla Jones, of Robinson Creek, Isabella Miller and Victoria Miller, both of Virgie; one great-niece, Shanna White; two great-nephews, Ryder Jones and Parker Jones; two aunts, Mary Newsome and Sonja Bolden, both of Robinson Creek; one uncle, Paul Younce, of Cynthiana; his first wife, Melinda Jones, of Pikeville; and a host of cousins and friends.
Richard was a kind-hearted man who would always give a helping hand to anyone in need. He adored his grandchildren. His mom always held a special place in his heart, as he did in hers. In his eyes, there was not anyone like his daughter, Bethany. He loved his family and his friends.
Richard will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Kelly Slone and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Amos Newsom Memorial Cemetery at Robinson Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Johnny May
Johnny R. May, 49, of Phyllis, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Shelbiana.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 15, 1972, the son of the late Johnny May and Sue Ramey May.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kathy May.
He is survived by his son, Keith May; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ with Dewayne Abshire officiating. Burial followed in the May Family Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
Jarvey Newsome
Jarvey Newsome, 63, of Caney Creek, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 13, 1957, to the late William Harrison and Perneatie Newsome Newsome.
He was a retired coal miner.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Andrew Newsome.
He is survived by three sons, Joseph Newsome (Allison), of St. Augustine, Fla., Michael Chad Newsome (Leslie), of Mann, W.Va., and Ryan Daniel Newsome (Tiffany), of Salyersville; two daughters, Sussie Stewart, of Bowling Green, and Mary Allen, of Virgie; three brothers, Anthony Newsome, Bill Newsome and Yale Newsome, all of Virgie; five sisters, Elizabeth Bryant and Anna Carol Bryant, both of Missouri, and Gail Thacker, Sheila Wright and Billie Jo Goff, all of Virgie; and nine grandchildren, Ryan, Holly, Angel, Mikey, Reed, Alexis, Saul, Amelia and Elizabeth.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Newsome Branch Cemetery at Penny Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Zelva Slone
Zelva Lillian Ramey Slone, 63, of Pikeville, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, July 4, 1957, the daughter of the late Virgil Stanford Ramey and Lillian Luciel Fields Ramey.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Jesus is Lord Church in Elkhorn City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jackee Darrell Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Gene Slone; one sister, Zandra Thacker, of Regina; three brothers, Kimmie Virgil Ramey, Roy Kevin Ramey and Joey Keith Ramey, all of Elkhorn City; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Fairley May officiating. Burial followed in the Wallace Family Cemetery, Kettle Camp.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Bob Jack” Sullivan
Robert James “Bob Jack” Sullivan, 78, of Shelbiana, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, June 26, 1942, the son of the late Rudolph Sullivan and Tamsy Hunt Sullivan.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Jesus Temple Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Perry, Benny and Ferry Sullivan; and eight sisters, Bonnie Nichols, Christine Slone, Margaret Skeens, Pricy Looney, Zettie Curry, Vernie Pearl Thompson, Martha Andrews and Cora McCoy.
He is survived by his wife, Donna (Thacker) Sullivan, of Shelbiana; three sons, Bobby Sullivan and Jeremy Sullivan, both of Pikeville, and C.D. Doyle (Melani), of Kimper; five daughters, Laverne Thacker (Tim), of Kimper, Rose Ann Chaney, of Georgetown, Alisha Sullivan,of Tennessee, Trish Kinney (Dale), of Talbott, Tenn., and Crystal Case (Joe), of Pikeville; one sister Mary Beth Looney, of Grundy, Va.; eight grandchildren, Brycen, Sierra, Destiny, Mika, JR, Olivia, Cody and Mattie; and six great-grandchildren, Piper, Mila, Alec, Declan, Sofia and Eli.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Williams Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will continue on Friday, June 18, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
