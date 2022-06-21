Gregory Adkins
Gregory Adkins, 55, of Hurricane Road, Pikeville, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his residence.
Gregory was born in Pikeville, March 28, 1967, the son of John Luther and Susan Burgess Adkins.
Gregory worked as a coal sampler and scale technician and was a member of the Owsley Free Will Baptist Church.
Gregory is survived by his wife, Angela Kay Tucker Adkins; his mother, Susan Burgess Adkins, of Pikeville; his father, John Luther Adkins, of Pikeville; his son, Gregory Luther, and his wife, Brittany Adkins, of Dana; his daughter, Elizabeth Rose Adkins, of Hurricane Road, Pikeville; his precious granddaughter, Sophia Rose Holland Adkins; his brother, John Randall Adkins, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his sister, Beverly, and her husband, Richard Stipe, of Lancaster; his nephew, James David Stipe, of Lancaster; two great-nieces, Natalie and Lacy Stipe; his brother-in-law, Jerry Keith Tucker, of Pikeville; his mother-in-law, Rosie Tucker, of Pikeville; and a host of aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home with Eddie Overstreet and Richard Stipe officiating. Burial will follow at Adkins Cemetery, Keathley Fork, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Stevie Adkins
Stevie Adkins, 67, of Wolfpit, died Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Adkins Cemetery, Bad Fork, Rockhouse, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
James Elkins
James Wayne Elkins, 72, of Dorton Jenkins Highway, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, May 13, 1950, the son of the late Willie Elkins and Delphia Cable Elkins.
Before his retirement, he was a heavy equipment operator employed by Bizzack and a member of the Church of Christ. He was also a member of the United Steelworkers and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carrie Fleming; and one son, William Orville Elkins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Belcher Elkins; one son, Rob Elkins (Robin); one daughter, Jessica Cain (Chris); five grandchildren, Lexie, Bella, Addi, Caleb and Zay; seven brothers and sisters; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Greg Johnson and George Johnson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Estep
James R. Estep, 79, of Steele, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
“Jamie” Hatfield
James “Jamie” Hatfield, 51, of Phelps, was born in Pike County, July 14, 1970, a son of Billy Joe Hatfield Sr. and the late Dorothy Ann (Wilson) Hatfield, transitioned from this life to one of heavenly peace on Wednesday evening, June 15, 2022, while an inpatient in the UK Medical Center in Lexington, and while surrounded by beloved family.
He was preceded in death by his mother who recently passed on Monday, June 13, 2022; and also his mother-in-law, Norma Lee Harris.
Jamie, a coal miner having worked 32 years in the coal industry, was also an HVAC Technician having owned his own business, Hatfield’s Heating and Cooling. Jamie was not idle with his time. He gave of his talents and gave freely. He was always first in line to lend a helping hand wanting nothing in return. He was genuine in his endeavors towards others. When time allowed, Jamie enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was of the Apostolic Faith and was an active member of the Church of God in Jesus Name, Phelps. He served in various capacities within the church that he loved dearly. From Sunday School teacher, youth leader, media technician, van driver and maintenance, Jamie was the go-to person for his church family. Only heaven will reveal the lives that he impacted. He was an inspiration to young and old alike. Jamie was loving and kind; he was real!
Those who survive, Jamie, in addition to his father, Billy Joe Hatfield Sr., of Ransom; include his beloved wife, Devona Hatfield, of Phelps, who never left his side during his 74 days as an inpatient in the UK Medical Center. Not only did she stay with him consecutively while in Lexington, she remained by his side before his transfer while in other medical facilities. She was his life partner. If Jamie was interested she was too. His beloved son in whom he cherished and was so very proud of, James Oliver Cory Hatfield, of Phelps; father-in-law, Pastor Opie Harris, of Phelps, who always bragged about Jamie being his “favorite son-in-law.” Opie, many times, reflected on how God had blessed his family with the likes of Jamie. He often stated that if he had written a list, Jamie checked off all the boxes of qualities that he would want in a son-in-law. His fur baby, Callie, that he so enjoyed playing with and unwinding with after a long day of work. He is also survived by a brother, Billy Joe Hatfield Jr., and his wife, Kelly, of Lenore, W.Va.; and a sister, Pamela Hatfield, of Ransom.
Other survivors include his daughter in love, Sarah Grace Bateman, and her husband, Corey, of Phelps; grandchildren in love, Sophia Grace, Sullivan Grey and Cyson Thomas; two special girls, Brittnee McCoy and Baby G. Brittnee never failed to send Jamie daily texts and videos regarding Baby G. Jamie looked forward to these treats daily. Maggie Rose Wolford also had a special bond with her “Shamey.”
Jamie is also survived by nephews, Joey Hatfield and D.J. Hatfield; a niece, Ashley Collins; and one great-niece and one great-nephew. Also surviving, a community of neighbors, friends, his church family and loved ones.
Honoring services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Church of God in Jesus Name, 38605 KY -194, Phelps, KY 41553, with Rev. David Norman, in whom Jamie loved and respected, officiating. Burial followed at the Whitt Cemetery in Bones Branch of Phelps, with brothers of the church serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers included Jerry Taylor, Bobby Hatfield, Sammy Stevens, Johnny Stump, Barry Sullivan and Buddy Ratliff. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Phillip Ritz
Phillip Ritz, 56, of Varney, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Jefferson County, Nov. 12, 1965, a son of the late Sammy Ritz and Virgie (Robinson) Robinette.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sammy Ritz.
He is survived by his mother, Virgie Robinson Robinette (George), of Varney; three brothers, Steve Ritz (Lisa), of Logan, WVa., Robbie Ritz (Charlene), of Kimper, and Jamie Ritz (Edwinia), Pikeville; and seven nieces and five nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church with Duane Smith, Andy Walters, Richard Staton and Dale Williamson officiating. Burial followed at the Apple Orchard Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Julian Robinson
Julian Blake Robinson, two-month-old son of Austin Robinson and Jasmine Robinson, of Richmond, died Thursday, June 16, 2022.
He is also survived by one brother, Sebastian Robinson; one sister, Anya Robinson; paternal grandmother, Cheron Robinson; paternal great-grandmothers, Edie Alvin, Rita Robinson; maternal grandparents, Jessica Purvis and Nell McClanahan; maternal great-grandparents, Arnold Ray Purvis and Terri Walters; four aunts, Sierra Robinson, Sydney Compton, Zoey McClanahan and Kimberlyn McClanahan; and one uncle, Gage Purvis.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 19, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie with Johnnie Alvin officiating. Burial followed at the Brown-Mullins Cemetery at Dorton Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Travis Sargent
Travis Kent Sargent, 31, of Mouthcard, died Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Hackney Cemetery, Buckeye. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Gene Salyers
Gene Gordon Salyers, 73, of Pikeville, passed from this life Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Gene was the son of the late Emery and Alpha “Ratliff” Salyers, born Oct. 7, 1948, in Pike County.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Lee Burton Salyers, John Salyers, Blake Salyers, Roger Salyers, Jimmy Salyers, Phoebe Dema, Fayetta Ratliff, Ardena Hagstorm and Lorene Hawkins.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Ann Salyers; two sons, Brett Salyers and Chad Salyers and his wife, Mikale; daughter, Becky Damron, and her husband, Matthew; grandchildren, Caleb, Courtlyn, Macy, Maleigh, Gabby, Brooklyn and Bryson; sister, Coraphene Justice, and her husband, Linton; along with a loving host of other family and friends.
Gene was a proud veteran of the United States Army and then went on to support his family as a Mining Operator and Owner of Automat Detail Shop. Gene was loved by all who knew him. He was a cherished father, loving husband and treasured grandfather.
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Monday, June 20, 2022, from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM with services beginning at 7:00 PM.
Funeral services for Gene will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. DAV Rites will be observed by Elkhorn City DAV Chapter #140. Entombment will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Kelly Brown, Jim Patton, and Tommy England will officiate over all services for Gene. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
David Slone
David Slone, 75, of Pikeville, passed from this earthly life Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his residence in Pikeville.
David was born Tuesday, Jan. 28, 1947, in Pike County, a son of the late Lonnie Sr. and Hazel (Alley) Slone.
David was a United States Army Veteran and worked for Mountain Water District.
Other than his parents, David was preceded in death by one son, Randy Slone; two brothers, Lonnie Jr. and Roy Slone; one sister, Henritta Thacker; and one granddaughter, Heather Slone.
David is survived by his wife, Vernie Slone, of Meta; four daughters, Valeria Damron Johnson, of Winchester, Sherry Hackney (Mike), of Greenville, Tenn., Pat Hess (Randy), of Kimper, and Amanda Francis, of Meta; one brother, Sammy Slone, of Kimper; two sisters, Phyllis Leedy, of Kimper, and Linda Collins, of Pikeville; and eight grandchildren, Rachelle Slone, Justin Norman, Jessica Slone, Randy Hess Jr., William Coleman, Mathew Francis, Rachel Francis and Lucas Leroux; and 14 great-grandchildren.
David leaves behind many other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ernest Smith
Ernest Darrell Smith, 78, of Phelps, was born in Wildwood, N.J., Aug. 26, 1943, a son of the late Ernest Wilbur Smith and Maggie Ruth “Hackney” Smith, left his earthly home on Friday, June 17, 2022, while in the SICU at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
Darrell was an Army Veteran, serving two years stationed at West Point, N.Y., as a Corporal. As a Military Policeman, he had the honor of security duty for Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and escort duty for President and General Dwight David Eisenhower. Darrell retired in April 2020 as a store merchant, having owned and operated Darrell’s Grocery for 31 years. He also owned Pike County Mine Supply and worked as a supply clerk and purchasing agent for Chisholm Mine.
Darrell was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, loving the game of baseball. He spent many years coaching softball, T-ball, Little League and Babe Ruth for the kids in his community. He also loved his Cleveland Browns.
Darrell was the epitome of a family man. He loved having his family and friends around him. He enjoyed the family get-togethers and dinners. Darrell had a smile and a laugh that would light up any room. His positivity and encouragement would lift the spirits of all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Donald Smith, Gary David Smith and Farrell Edward Smith.
Darrell is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, just celebrated June 12, Sheila Gay “Hatfield” Smith, of Phelps; his beloved children whom he cherished and was so very proud, of Carla Denise Mayhorn (Verlin), of Phelps, and Steven Patrick Smith, of Morehead; one sister, Dixie Lee Fahner, of Johnstown, Ohio; two brothers, Arlin James “Sonny” Smith (Rosemary) and Barry Bruce Smith, all of Phelps; and his precious grandchildren who were the light of his life, Hannah Brooke Mayhorn, Seth Austin Mayhorn (Elyssa Stanley, fiancé), Fairah Nichelle Smith and Josephine Fionna “Josie” Smith. He is also survived by a community of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. A private veteran’s tribute will be held for the family at 5:30 p.m. Any family member or friend who would like to share memories are welcome to do so.
Darrell’s wishes were to be cremated. His urn will be buried in the Smith Family Cemetery on the hollow of Staggerweed in Smith Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sidney Taylor
Sidney E. Taylor, 82, of Martin, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Visitation was held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. A private burial at Annie E. Young Cemetery will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
