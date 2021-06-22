Larry Adkins
Larry Thomas Adkins, 67, of Greasy Creek, died Friday, June 18, 2021.
He was born in Virgie, Feb. 9, 1954, to Geraldine Justice Adkins, of Greasy Creek, and the late Claymon Adkins.
He was a retired coal miner and was currently working for Elite Security.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Joshua Evan Tanner and Ian Nathan Sesco.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Sheila Justice Adkins; two sons, Gary Adkins (Wendy), of Virgie, and Larry Thomas Adkins II (Shenoa), of Greasy Creek; three daughters, Diane Spears (Doug), of Prestonsburg, Brooke Sesco (Jason), of Elkhorn City, and Christina Cantrell (Ernel), of Fedscreek; one brother, Barry Adkins (Kathy), of Greasy Creek; three sisters, Alice Adkins (Harvella), Sheila Adkins (Timothy) and Cora Adkins (Leonard Jr.), all of Greasy Creek; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Harvella Adkins, Jason Adkins, Timmy Adkins, Roger Justice and others officiating. Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery at Greasy Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
James Chapman
James Edward Chapman, 81, of Sunshine Lane, Kimper, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 30, 1939, the son of the late Charlie Chapman and Ollie Chapman.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the McVeigh Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma June Chapman; one son, David. “G.I.” Chapman; two brothers, Clifford Chapman and William Chapman; and four sisters, Emma Jean Smith, Barbara Thompson, Janice Collins and Linda Johnson.
He is survived by two sons, Jimmie Chapman (Connie), of Pikeville, and James Edward Chapman Jr.; one daughter, Gloria Chapman (Pauli Castellanos), of Floyd County; three brothers, Doug Chapman, Gary Chapman and Jackie Chapman, all of Kimper; five sisters, Betty May, of Sidney, Brenda McGuire, of Shelbiana, Dixie Simon, of Florida, Mary Wolf, of Ohio, and Ruth Ann McDaniels, of North Carolina; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon, with Paul King and Adam Chapman officiating. Burial followed in the Chapman Family Cemetery at Rockhouse. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Cleveland Griffey
Cleveland Griffey, 74, of Phelps, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps, with members of the family speaking. Military Rites were performed by Belfry D.A.V. Chapter #141. Burial followed in the Griffey Family Cemetery at Phelps.
Harley McClanahan
Harley McClanahan, 88, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, June 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 21, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Elkhorn City Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Betty Parsons
Betty Parsons, 88, of Virgie, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born Aug. 5, 1932, to the late Ballard and Ora Compton Tackett.
She was a homemaker and a charter member of the Virgie Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, J. Layne Tackett, Curtis Lee Tackett, Gary Randall Tackett and Stephen Austin Tackett; two sisters, Patricia Mulkey and Bobbi Lou Tackett; and one daughter-in-law, Debi Parsons.
She is survived by her husband, James Homer Parsons; two sons, Jimmy Parsons (Karen), of Pikeville, and Barry Parsons, of Virgie; three daughters, Dottie Strawser (Raymond), of Lexington, Brenda McGough (Stephen), of Middlesboro, and Benita Ojan, of Virgie; one sister, Kitty Hardin Ray (Johnny), of Clayton, N.Car.; 15 grandchildren, Trey, Marcia, Angela, Jamie, Karen, Shane, Christopher, Elizabeth, June, Sally, Ricky, Raymond, Hank, Challis and John; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jason Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
