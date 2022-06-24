Eula Casey
Eula Faye Casey, 81, of Phelps, died Sunday, June 19, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Casey; two sons, Stevie Glen Casey and Chad Eric Casey; her parents, Otis and Claudia Kellione; son-in-law, Jeff Coleman; sisters, Vivian Mounts and Anna Ray Howard; and brothers, Cletis and Eugene Kellione.
Eula Fay started out working in Chicago, Illinois. She owned and operated a grocery and clothing store. Later moving back to Phelps, she worked at Paul’s Pizza. When Phelps was incorporated, Eula Faye served as the city judge. She enjoyed talking on the phone and she loved her family and friends dearly.
She is survived by one son, Marty Keith Casey; one daughter, Shirley Coleman, and companion, Dan Hamilton; one grandson, Christopher Coleman (Andrea); one granddaughter, McKensie Casey; one great-grandson, Trevor Coleman; one daughter-in-law, Donna Casey; one brother, Edgar Kellione; three sisters, Glemis Taylor, Linda Blackburn (Eddie) and Barbara Bentley (Ronnie); three sisters-in-law, JoAnn Casey, Dorothy Kellione and Sharlene Taylor; one very special nephew, Ancie Casey; and one special niece, Lena Jean Smith.
The family will welcome friends beginning at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Special services will begin at 7 p.m., with clergymen Opie Harris and Dennie Land officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, June 27, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Danny Coleman Jr.
Danny Gene Coleman Jr., 50, of Belfry, died unexpectedly, Monday, June 20, 2022.
Danny was born in Williamson, W.Va., July 18, 1971, the son of Emma J. Coleman, of Stone, and the late Danny “Coach” Coleman.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Woodrow and Nellie Chapman; maternal grandparents, Homer and Virginia Coleman; nephew, William Tyler Coleman; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tan and Virginia Marcum; and a host of uncles and aunts.
Danny was an active member of the McVeigh United Pentecostal Church where he was Sunday School Superintendent, a member of the choir and church treasurer. His devotion to his church and much-loved church family has impacted so many. He loved and appreciated each one. Danny brought smiles to the faces of all those around him. He truly had a servant’s heart. Danny was vice-president of the Tug Valley Arts Council. He enjoyed doing activities involving his church. His passion was being the best husband, father and grandfather he could be, as they spent lots of time making memories that will be treasured by all. He was also the Regional Advertising Director for Appalachian News-Express and Mingo Messenger.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Marcum Coleman, of Belfry; two children, Eric Ray Coleman, of Pikeville, and Hannah Staggs (Zach), of Blackberry; as well as two grandchildren, Benjamin Ryder and Rylie Belle Staggs, of Blackberry, who were the apples of his eye. Other survivors include three sisters, Rhonda Guidebeck (David), of PawPaw, Mich., Tammy Maynard (Rick), of Stone, and Misty Dawn Coleman, of Berea; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will continue on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the McVeigh United Pentecoastal Church with special services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the church with Joseph Crum officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Nick Coleman, Shawn Adkins, Zach Staggs, Richard Burton, Danny Childers, Johnny Anderson, Scotty Williams, Michael Marcum and Tanuel Marcum serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryder and Rylie Staggs and Eric Coleman. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
James Estep
James Roscoe Estep, 79, of Steele, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, May 13, 1943, the son of the late Mack Estep and Josephine Lester Estep.
He was the husband of Velvet Hunt Estep, a coal miner and a believer of the Pentecostal Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Alfreda Estep; and three brothers, Ervin Estep, Chester Estep and Raymond (Bo) Estep.
Along with his wife, he is survived by three children, Jimmy Estep (April), Pamela Anderson (Terry Hughes) and James Allen "Al" Estep (Jody); two sisters, Bessie Fuller (Edward) and Avonelle Chism; seven grandchildren, Patrick, Dalton, Austin, Katlyn, Avryan, Madison and Ashlynn; three great-grandchildren, Aurora, Ryman and Riley; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Jesus Tabernacle Church with Hobert McCoy officiating. Burial followed at the Jones Cemetery in Steele. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Naomi Hunt
Naomi Senters Hunt, 72, of Greasy Creek, Shelbiana, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, May 18, 1950, the daughter of the late James Senters and Mildred Robinson Senters.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hunt; one brother, James “Ricky” Senters; and one great-great-grandchild, Rylee Nicole Hall.
She is survived by two sons, Glenn Lamb and James “Shane” Phillips; one sister, Lexie Weddington; 12 grandchildren, Kristin Robinson (Russell), Paige May, Kasey Hall (Scotty), Christopher Phillips, Jason Phillips, Ashlynn Phillips, Josh Hunt, Jacob Hunt, Olivia Hunt, Tylor Hunt, Bailey Hunt and Austin Hunt; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jimmy Jack Adkins and Jimmy Reed Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Branham Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Palma Persinger
Palma Persinger, 77, of Hellier, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Hellier Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Childers Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ricky Ratliff
Ricky Lee Ratliff, 57, of Kimper, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 7, 1965, the son of Will Ratliff, of Kimper, and the late Nancy Marie (Slone) Ratliff.
He was a member of the Varney Branch Old Regular Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he is survived by two sisters, Donna Coleman (Donald), of Kimper, and Rhonda Gilman, of West Virginia; two nephews, Donovan Coleman and Michael Taylor; three nieces, Angel Moore, Heather Hite and Lydia Cunningham; six great-nephews; and three great-nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Cedar Bottom Old Regular Baptist Church with David Thacker, David May and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Layne and Ratliff Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will continue at the church on Friday, June 24. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Leslie Roberts
Leslie Roberts, 53, of Virgie, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 9, 1969 to Judy Damron Roberts and the late Bennie Roberts, of Sugarcamp.
He was a member of the Little Hannah Old Regular Baptist Church.
Besides his mother he is survived by his wife, Lanna ”Teen” Roberts; three sons, Trey Roberts (Cassidy), of Virgie, Rusty Roberts (Hannah), of Pikeville, and Chance Morrison, of Virgie; two daughters, Laci Jade Roberts (Josiah), of Virgie, and Lezlie Bonae “Baybo” Roberts (Ryan), of Virgie; one sister, Olivia Roberts; and six grandchildren, Huxton, Kane, Emersyn, Remedi, Braxton and Layton.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Amil Little Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will continue Friday, June 24, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Wanda Stapleton
Wanda Faye Stapleton, 73, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Gloria Thacker
Gloria Dean Thacker, 75, of Regina, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 8, 1946, the daughter of the late Everett Stiltner and Tilda Blair Stiltner.
She was the wife of Harold Dean Thacker, a homemaker and attended Alleghany Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Phillip Thacker; five brothers, Edgar, Kelver, Jerry, Billy Joe and Jimmy Stiltner; and eight sisters, Mary Lois Stiltner, Ora Marie Stiltner, Vada Ratliff, Martha Lee Adkins, Christine Mullins, Jean Bartley, Dorene Wachtel and Evelyn Faye Stiltner.
Along with her husband, she is survived by one son, Harold Dewayne Thacker (Freeda); three daughters, Dedra Lee Johnson (Gary), Debra Lynn Tackett and Darlene Dawn Ellis (Milton); one sister, Vida Sue Creed; five grandchildren, Shawn Thacker, Matthew Johnson, Kayla Johnson, Johaunna Ellis and Phillip Shane Ellis; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Ray Tackett, Tommy England and Oscar Damron officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Keith Wolford
Keith Graham Wolford, 63, of Pikeville, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his residence.
Keith was born in Pikeville, April 20, 1959, a son of Onice Graham Wolford and Haroldine Mullins Chapman.
He was a carpenter and a member of the Victory Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Onice Graham Wolford; and a sister, Debra Wolford Rife.
Along with his mother, Haroldine Chapman, he is survived by his wife, Diana Yvonne Ruble Wolford; two sons, John Atkinson, of Raccoon, and Hunter Wolford, of Pikeville; and one daughter, Ashlee Diane Wolford, of Pikeville. He is also survived by one grandchild, Anastaja Atkinson; and one great-grandchild, Beckham Burchett.
Private services will be held for Keith Wolford.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ruth Wright
Ruth Alynn Cole Wright, 84, of Pikeville, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Ruth was born in Hellier, Sept. 28, 1937, a daughter of Otis and Juanita Gilliam Gibson.
She was a housekeeper for Pinson Hotel for 27 years and a member of the Church of God.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lowell Cole; a son, Lowell Cole Jr.; and three sisters, Betty Blevins, Katie Fields and Lerie Cole.
She is survived by her companion, James Lowell Wright; one son, Freddie Cole, and his companion, Thersa Holbrooks, of Pikeville; three daughters, Linda Cole, Juanita Bartley and Betty Cole Thacker (Quicker), all of Pikeville. She is also survived by a brother, Otis Gibson Jr., of Pikeville; a sister, Sally Hughes, of Pikeville; five grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the J. W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Billy Compton and Robert Justice officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to be made to the funeral home.
