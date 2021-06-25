Melanie Adkins
Melanie Lynn Adkins, 49, of Fedscreek, died Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Roy Chapman
Roy Lee Chapman, 73, of Nancy, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, May 9, 1948, the son of the late Otto Chapman and Geraldine Pugh Chapman.
After graduating from EKU, Roy taught industrial arts at Woodford County Middle School, where he had also served as principal. After retirement, Roy proudly served at EKU as a member of the KECSAC program.
He is survived by wife, Sandra Tarter Chapman; his sons, Jason Chapman and Morgan Chapman; his daughters-in-law, Trista Hill Chapman, of Frankfort, Loan Chapman and Kelly Chapman, both of Lexington; his brothers, Larry and Kathy Chapman, of Pikeville, J. Morgan and Brenda Chapman, of Pikeville, and Hubey and Cindy Chapman, of Elizabethton, Tenn.; his sister, Brenda Bevins, of Pikeville; his granddaughters, Hunter and Michael Chiang, of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Ramey Chapman, of Frankfort; his grandsons, Luke and James Chapman, both of Lexington; and his great-granddaughter, Alexandra Chiang.
Roy loved serving as a deacon at Okalona Missionary Baptist Church, spending time with his family, teaching, performing as a musician, woodworking and, of course, basketball.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Hudson Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Benny Childers
Benny J. Childers, 67, of Pikeville, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at UKMC.
He was born in Pikeville, March 15, 1954, the son of the late Johnnie Andrew Childers and Roxie Reese Childers.
He was a coal miner and served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a member and deacon of the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church and was also a member of the Elkhorn City D.A.V. Chapter #140.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Bobby, Billy, Jackie, Larry, Gary, Donnie and Dickie Childers; and three sisters, Joyce Spencer, Nettie Beech and Pamela Childers.
He is survived by his wife, Jettie Chaney Childers, of Pikeville; one son, Joshua David Childers, of Beavercreek, Ohio; one daughter, Jeanna Denise Roberts, of Pikeville; two sisters, Anna Shepherd, of Bluffton, Ind., and Vivian Bowens, of Hellier; three grandchildren, Jacob Thacker, J.P. Childers and Ayden Roberts; several nieces and nephews; nine sisters-in-law; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Tackett, Oscar Damron and Jimmy Looney officiating. Burial followed in the Annie E. Young, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
David Collins
David Dewayne Collins, 48, of Pikeville, died June 22, 2021, in Benton, Ark., while providing for his family.
He was born April 12, 1973, to the late Willis David Collins and Joyce Jean Robinson, of Pikeville.
He was an over the road truck driver for Epes Transport.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Monroe Kendrick, Rettie Kendrick, Willis Collins and Clincie Collins; five uncles, Roger Kendrick, Johnny Kendrick, Bobby Kendrick, Paul Dean Kendrick and Clifford Kendrick; and his in-laws, Jackson and Magoline Damron.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kimberly Dawn Collins; one son, Brayden Huffman (Takeyla Fields); three daughters, Breanna Nicole Damron (Justin Tackett), Katelyn Nicole Ferran (Zach Fields) and Kayleigh Paige Huffman; four granddaughters, Maggie Dawn Tackett, Ivory Elise Ferran, Emilyn Grace Tackett and Ember Brooke Ferran; one sister, Peggy Jones; his aunts and uncles, Jesse Kendrick (Kathy), Ruby Perinne (Bob), Susie Coleman (Larry), Annette Kendrick and Jackie James (Brenda); his special father-in-law and mother in-law, Brad and Linda Dotson; a host of loving cousins; and his special truck driving friends, Charles “Chaz” and Crystal Reed and Jeremy and Tara Keene.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Mike Coleman of Unity Freewill Baptist Church and James Dotson officiating. His final resting spot will be at the Kendrick Family Cemetery on Kendrick Fork of Upper Chloe.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the funeral home with services beginning nightly at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the family.
Laura Cullop
Laura Cullop, 93, of Forest Hills, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with her son-in-law, Dale Williamson, officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Brenda Damron
Brenda Joyce Damron, 65, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born May 1, 1956, to the late Glen Damron and Clercy Jane Meadows Damron.
She was a registered nurse at Pikeville Medical Center and a believer of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Glen Dale Damron, Jessie Damron and Nelson Nick Damron; and one sister, Geraldine.
She is survived by two daughters, Tina Robinson (David) and Misty Sanders (Isaac Shawn); one son, Jonathan Adkins (Donna); five brothers, Johnny, Frank, Clyde, Joey Moses and Joseph Damron; six sisters, Linda Hall, Marietta Jean Mowry, Irene Birchfield, Mary "Maggie" Riley, Martha Pinson and Sharon Newsome; four grandchildren, Sabra Robinson, Dillon Robinson, Patrick Sanders and Victoria Sanders; four great-grandchildren, David, Everleigh, Deacon and Carson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jimmy Dale Sanders officiating. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Billy Hager Sr.
Billy Bruce Hager Sr., 67, of Ransom, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021,at CAMC Memorial, Charleston, West Virginia.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Dotson Family Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Corporal Burl Mullins
Corporal Burl Mullins, 23, of Dorton, died Nov. 30, 1950, in Korea.
He was born Dec. 19, 1926, to the late Love and Gustie Belcher Mullins.
He was a WWII and Korean War Veteran.
His deceased brothers include Dempsey Mullins, Chester Mullins, Everette Mullins, Malvie Mullins, Ezra Mullins, Delano Mullins and Spurl Mullins; and one deceased sister, Naomi McPeek.
He is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Daryl Newsom and others officiating. A private graveside service will follow at Osborne Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, June 25, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Brian Norman
Brian Junior Norman, 49, of Hardy, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Hardy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Bruce Roberts
Bruce Allen Roberts, 73, of Belfry, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Robin Schnell
Robin Christine Schnell, 51, of Harold, passed from this life to be forever with our Lord, Saturday, June 19, 2021.
She was born in Pikeville, July 10, 1969, to Peggy Keene and the late Henry C. Schnell Jr.
She was a devoted mother, daughter, grandmother and friend.
In addition to her devoted mother, she is survived by her loving children, Olivia Dunn, and her spouse, Daniel, and Steven Cole Newsom; four grandchildren, Haiden Dunn, Landon Dunn, Harper Dunn and Hynlee Dunn; one sister, Natalie Jones, and her spouse, Stephen; two nieces, Ashlynn Jones and Zoe Jones; and two special friends, Dale Troutner and Paul Langley.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Public memorial services were held at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, with Larry Keene officiating.
Inurnment will follow in the J.U. Thacker Memorial Mausoleum at Annie E. Young Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pike County Animal Shelter, 527 Lykins Creek, Pikeville, KY 41501.
Teresa Walters
Teresa Jo Walters, 77, of Brushy, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
