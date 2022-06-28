Gerladine Anderson
Geraldine Potter Anderson went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June, 19 2022.
She was born Oct. 1, 1941, to Charlie Potter and Delphia Rogers Potter.
“Jeri” spent 80 wonderful years spreading joy to any and all around her. She was a beloved wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and a Christian.
When she was just 17, Geraldine married her husband, Ravin Anderson, the love of her life on Aug. 25, 1959. Together, they raised three children, Ravanna, Rocky and Mark. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Jeri. You would find her happiest planting flowers in her landscaping, watching the birds from her porch, or listening to Bluegrass Gospel music. She shared her love of caring for others by opening her door to feed whoever would join, and always having a fresh pot of coffee. Most of all, she loved long conversations with those she held close to her heart, whether it be near or far.
She is survived by her children, Ravanna (David) Surant, Ravin Rocky (Kathy) Anderson and Mark (Willa) Anderson; grandchildren, LeeAnn Anderson, Rachel (Neal) Supinski, Nikole (Jesse) Buzzard, Whitney Anderson, Chase Anderson, Ali (Jacob) Holt, Chanon (Lindsay) Anderson, Dylan Anderson, Chris Roberts, Fletcher Shryock, Hunter (Felicia) Shryock, Chandler (Ashley) Shryock and Zac (Jackie) Surant; and many greatly loved great-grandchildren and family members.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ravin Anderson; parents, siblings and in-laws.
Church services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Greg Johnson officiating. Burial followed at Potter Cemetery, Dorton.
Exodus 23:20 “See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.”
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Anita Belcher
Anita Williams Belcher, 86, of North Myrtle Beach, S.Car., passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
She was born Jan. 23, 1936, in Richlands, Virginia. Anita was the daughter of the late Boney and Magdalene Williams.
A graduate of the Class of 1952 Feds Creek High School, Anita was the epitome of a true southern lady. She was the wife of a marine and an early on educator. She also worked as the accountant for the family business for numerous years. Anita was a member of Mouthcard Baptist Church in Mouthcard. Anita was an avid reader, she loved books and made sure her children did, as well. She was greatly loved and will forever be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Timothy R. Webb (Paula) and Monica Webb Powell; siblings, Larry Williams and Linda Christian; grandchildren, Joshua Powell and Caitlin Webb; one great-grandchild, Timothy Rhett Webb; and her beloved dog, Libby.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents, along with her husband, Bobby R. Webb; and son-in-law, Billy Powell.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Mountain View Memorial Park in Big Rock, Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
James Bentley
James Michael Bentley, 56, of Freeburn, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Tug Valley Medical Center in South Williamson.
He was born Dec. 10, 1965, to the late Carol Ann Bentley.
In his early years, James was a truck driver. He was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed four-wheeling and his muscle cars, especially his blue Chevelle. James had a contagious smile and would always help anyone in need. He loved his family dearly.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
James leaves to mourn his passing one son, James Michael Bentley Jr., of Cynthiana; two daughters, Melanie Robinette, of Mt. Sterling, and Brittany Bentley; seven grandchildren; a special friend, Brian Duty; and a host of extended family and friends.
Memorial services were held at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps with Pastor Larry Rife officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
John Blevins
John Henry Blevins, 78, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
John was born Jan. 10, 1944.
He was the husband of the late Velma Phillips Blevins, a retired bank carrier and a believer of the Christian Faith. He also served his country honorably in the United States Army.
Along with his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by one son, Jimmy Blevins; one brother, Ed Blevins; and one sister, Lorraine Blevins.
John is survived by two daughters, Sandra Blevins and Bonnie Smith; one son, Milton Blevins; one sister, Mary Blevins; three brothers, Paul Blevins, Frank Blevins and Charles Blevins; several grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
There will be a private memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Roger Cantrell
Roger Lee Cantrell, 79, of Paw Paw, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born in Pikeville, the son of the late Ernel and Lessie (Taylor) Cantrell.
He was a lifelong resident of Paw Paw and was a member of Kelsa Chapel for 42 years. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed woodworking, four-wheeler riding, working in his garden, spending time with his family and going to church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, Donnie and Larry Cantrell; and three sisters, Brenda Cantrell, Nancy Fuller and Jerrie Dotson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Virginia “Jenny” May (Dotson) Cantrell, of Paw Paw; one son, Rickey Cantrell (Renay), of Paw Paw; one daughter, Rosetta Farley (Jeff), of Macomb, Mich.; three granddaughters, Jenna Farley, Amanda Farley and MaShayla Cantrell; one grandson, Justin Farley; four brothers, Randy Cantrell (Connie), of Mouthcard, Tommy Cantrell (Donna), of Salem, Va., Mike Cantrell (Elizabeth), of Mouthcard, and Greg Cantrell (Lisa), of Mouthcard; one sister, Patty Pruitt, of Mouthcard; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Kelsa Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, Paw Paw, with Ronnie Hurley, Ervin Hurley and Kenny Jackson officiating. Burial followed at the Dotson Cemetery, Colley Fork, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Kelsa Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. Arrangements were under the direction of the Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia.
Judy Gibson
Judy Carol Epling Gibson, 66, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the University of Louisville Medical Center.
She was born July 29, 1955, to the late Virgil and Geneva Robinson Epling.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Ray Epling.
She is survived by her husband, James Virgil Gibson; two daughters, Jody LeAnn Collins, of Lexington, and Tina Michelle Kirk (Dan), of Pikeville; two sisters, Patty Sue Belcher (James Ricky), of Virgie, and Karen Kay Pruitt (Mike), of Lexington; three grandchildren, Keisha Tiarra Burke (Dakota), of Pikeville, Krista LaShae Hubbard (Micha), of Florida, and Preston Kirk, of Pikeville; and three great-grandchildren, Aston Martin Hubbard, Bentley Bentayga Hubbard and Delaney Burke.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday June 27, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with John George Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the Newsome Branch Cemetery in Virgie. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Debra Hall
Debra Wagner Hall, 66, of Phelps, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
The family held a private gathering to celebrate Debra’s life Monday, June 27, 2022. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Noel Howard
Noel Howard, 80, of Lower Johns Creek, passed from this earthly life on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Danville.
Noel was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Pike County, to the late Jim and Edith (Lyons) Howard.
Noel was a retired mail carrier for more than 30 years. He was the owner of Lower Johns Creek Pay Lake.
Noel was preceded in death by his only child, a son, Timothy C. Howard; two brothers, Bill Harmon Howard and Tommy Howard; and both parents, Jim and Edith (Lyons) Howard.
Noel is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Howard, who never left his side; his daughter-in-law, Jeanette Howard; one grandchild whom he adored, Ashley Little; two great-grandchildren, Barrett Little and Charlotte Little; a special nephew, Greg Howard; and a very dear friend who became like a son to him, Jimbo Hamilton. Noel also leaves behind a host of loving family, friends and neighbors who will miss him.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Stacey Stepp officiating. Burial followed at the Noel C. Howard Family Cemetery, Lower Johns Creek, with Reese Little, Greg Howard, Cecil Hite, Mark Turnmire, Neil Runyon and Kenny Runyon serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were: Dave Harris, Bobby Walker, Richie Smith, Richard Baldwin, Larry Blackburn, Tommy Hite, Johnny Ray Gibson, Don Kendrick and Glen Gibson. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Esta Hunt
Esta Mae Hunt, 100, of Williamson, W.Va., died Monday, June 20, 2022, at her residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Shirley Jarrell
Shirley Ann Jarrell, 85, of LaFollette, Tenn., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Jimmy Maynard officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Doug” Johnson
Christopher Douglas "Doug" Johnson, 49, died Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Robert Kelly
Robert Charles Kelly, 83, of Shelby Gap, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 4, 1938, the son of the late Bill and Bertha Baker Kelly.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Old Elkhorn Old Regular Baptist Church. He was also an Old Elkhorn Old Regular Baptist Minister for several years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Wright and Rebel Kelly; and five brothers, Johnny Harold Kelly, Bernard Kelly, Bruce Kelly, George Kelly and LeRoy Kelly.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Flannagan Kelly; three daughters, Deborah Kelly, Rebecca Skiles (David) and Kara Tackett (Brandon); one brother, Truman Kelly; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Old Elkhorn Old Regular Baptist Church with Barry Lucas, Robbie Osborne, Carson Wright, Jimmy Dale Sanders and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Rob Ratliff Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Charles McClanahan
Charles McClanahan, 69, of Phelps, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Williamson, May 31, 1953. He was the son of the late Nettie McClanahan.
Charles devoted his life to his family; his children and grandchildren meant the world to him. He was a retired coal miner having worked in the mines for 15 years providing for his family. But above all, to him, his greatest accomplishment was accepting Jesus in his heart. Charles never met a stranger or missed an opportunity to tell someone how good Jesus was and how much he loved us all.
In addition to his mother, Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Margie McClanahan; his maternal grandparents, Minnie and Harve McClanahan; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hodge and Pearl Mounts.
Those left to cherish his memory include three sons: Chucky McClanahan (Amanda), of Phelps, Charles Wayne McClanahan, of Lexington, and Cameron Johnson, of Phelps; two daughters, Kristy McClanahan, of Phelps, and Katelyn Mounts (Paul), of Sidney; three grandchildren, Alexis McClanahan, Baylee and Reagan McClanahan Barker, all of Lexington; two brothers, Bill McClanahan (Vicki), of Hardy, and Jimmy McClanahan (Bonnie), of Belfry; and a host of family and friends.
The family will welcome friends at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Faith Tabernacle Church in Majestic. Special services will begin at 7 p.m., with Clergymen, Charles Meek and Odis Blankenship officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the church. Burial will follow at the McClanahan Family Cemetery in Phelps with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Bob” McKinney
Robert “Bob” Crane McKinney, 85, of Pikeville, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at the home of his son in Beattyville.
Bob was born in Fleming, Nov. 20, 1936, the son of the late Robert Cromwell McKinney and Christine Crane McKinney Cobb.
He was a retired educator with the Pike County school system being a teacher and a guidance counselor. Bob preached throughout Churches of Christ for 50 years and was baptized into Christ June 1, 1960, at Main Street Church of Christ in Pikeville. He went on seven foreign mission trips to serve Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Christine Sweeney.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Taylor McKinney, whom he married in June 1960; his son, Robert Crane McKinney II, and his wife, Cheryl, who live in Beattyville; his daughter, Tammy LeAnn Imel, and her husband, Justin, of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Robert Crane McKinney III and his wife, Christa, Chelsea Cooper and her husband, Chase, Randall Justin Imel II and Wilson Cromwell Imel; his four great-grandchildren, Colton Crane McKinney, Hunter James McKinney, Braxton Lee McKinney and Cayde Allen Cooper; and his brother, James Cromwell (Judy) McKinney.
Services were held at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Josh Allen, Keith Blackburn and Thaniel Thacker officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Active pallbearers were: Robert Crane McKinney II, Robert Crane McKinney III, Wilson Imel, Jason Taylor, Jerry Read, Keith Slone and Johnny Stiltner.
Honorary pallbearers were his Main Street Church of Christ Family.
“Susie” Parsons
Glenda “Susie” Parsons, 74, of Regina, died Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Glenda "Susie" Parsons, 74, of Regina, died Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Lookout Cemetery, Lookout. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Homer Roberts
Homer Roberts, 85, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born May 22, 1937, to his parents the late Dave Roberts and Bertha Hall Roberts. Homer was the husband of the late Florena Cole Roberts, a coal miner and a member of the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with his wife and parents, Homer was preceded in death by one son, Homer Dale Roberts; seven brothers; and three sisters.
Homer is survived by three children, Fredrick Roberts (Connie), Susie Roberts and C.D. Roberts (Debbie); three brothers, Chester Roberts (Bonnie), Thomas Roberts (Doris) and Jerry Dale Roberts; two sisters, Edith Johnson and Judy Younce; five grandchildren, Devin Little (Jerry), Sabrina Roberts, Tiffany James (Brandon), Telisha Ratliff and Christina Conn (D.J.); great-grandchildren, Layne, Chase, Sean, Trevor, Tinsley, Daylen, Addisyn, Aubree, Owen, Caden and Emery; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Cole Family Cemetery, Sugar Camp Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Steve Saylor
Steve Allen Saylor, 54, of Pikeville, passed from this life Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Steve was born Oct. 14, 1967, in Grundy, Va., to the late Bill and Juanita “Owens” Saylor.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Allen Owens; his grandmother, Merlyn Marie “Coleman” Owens; and his grandfather, Frank Owens.
Steve is survived by his caring and faithful wife, Annette “Gannon” Saylor; his treasured daughter, Juanita Rosemarie Lawson, and her husband, Derrick Dwayne Lawson; his sister-in-law, Debi Owens; 19 nieces and nephews; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Steve was a welcoming and devoted person who was generous with anyone who was able to call him their friend.
Steve will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Paul Potter officiated all services.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mildred Stanley
Mildred Stanley, 89, of Hardy, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice House in Hazard.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Dorothy Stewardson
Dorothy Stewardson, 85, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Geraldine Stewart
Geraldine Stewart, 83, of Virgie, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born July 25, 1938, to the late Bill and Lila Branham Mullins.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bill” Stewart; two sons, Randy Stewart and Kenny Stewart; and two sisters, Billie Joyce Mullins andAllene Breeding.
She is survived by one brother, Ronnie Paul Mullins (Judy) of Myra; one sister, Ollie Jean Bartley (Vernon “Chirp”), of Caney; one grandchild, Tranvilla Nicole Carr; and several great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Bill Mullins Cemetery in Elswick Branch with Garret Tackett officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ruth Thacker
Ruth Thacker, 98, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 24, 1924, to the late Henry and Elizabeth Elkins Johnson.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Tilden Thacker; four sons, Edward, Henry, Ronnie and Jerry; two sons-in-law, Doug Coleman and Steve Nunemaker; eight brothers, her twin, Rubin, and Malvery, Palmer, Elmer, Tucker, Jesse, Jonah and Adam; three sisters, Mary Mullins, Barbara Justice and Eunice Holman; and three grandsons, Brian Mullins, Stevie Nunemaker and Brandon Nunemaker.
She is survived by one son, Donald Thacker (Janet), of Shelby Gap; six daughters, Sharon Mullins (Dan), of Holt, Fla., Schyrl Woody (Bill), of Holt, Fla., Rosemary Nunemaker, of Holt, Fla., Vonessa Romans (Keith), of Waco, Vonda Johnson (Donnie), of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Ruth Ann Thacker, of Beefhide; 22 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; her Yorkie, Max; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Wade Estep officiating. Burial will follow at the Henry Johnson Cemetery in Beefhide. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
