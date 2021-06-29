Devon Andersen
Devon Chris Andersen, 21, of Pikeville, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Hatfield.
He was born in Florida, June 6, 2000, the son of Crystal Raines, of Valdosta, Ga., and Jason and Tara Andersen, of Hatfield.
He was a foreman for Wright's Tree Service in Pikeville.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Austin Andersen and Aiden Andersen, both of Hatfield; his paternal grandparents, Jacqueline Combs (Roger), of Galax, Va., and Michael Andersen (Cindy), of Nolan, W.Va.; his maternal grandparents, Harrison and Kathryn Baisden, of Williamson, W.Va., Patricia Jewell, of Valdosta, Ga., and Jerry Raines, of Valdosta, Ga.; and a host of other loving family and friends.
With his bright smile that would light up a room, Devon was a pleasure everywhere he went!! He had warm hugs and a great laugh!! He was an extremely devoted friend and always stood by the people he loved. He loved his family and his brothers! He took such good care of his older brother, Austin, and he loved to spoil his baby brother, Aiden! He loved to go home for one of Tara's meatloaf meals or pinto beans. He brought so much joy to everyone around him!
He will always be missed and always in our hearts! Anyone who knew Devon will never be the same, but his love will always be in us!
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Huntleyville Gospel Revelation Church with Harrison Baisden officiating. Burial followed in the Collins Cemetery at Williamson. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Frank Billiter III
Frank Billiter III, 44, of Pikeville, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Thursday, Sept. 23, 1976, a son of Frank Jr. and Virgie Mae (Lovern) Billiter, of Greasy Creek Road, Pikeville.
He was a disabled coal miner and member of the Marrowbone Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sherry Renee Justice Billiter, of Burnette Road, Pikeville; two sons, Zachary Billiter, of Georgetown, and Gunnar Roberts, of Zebulon; three daughters, Jessie Lola Mercedes Billiter, of Millard, Kaitlyn Stump, of Zebulon, and Olivia Stump, of Meta; one brother, Greg Billiter, of Shelbiana; two sisters, Christy Keesee (Paul), of Justiceville, and Misty Riddle (Michael), of Millard; his mother-in-law, Bernice Adkins, of Zebulon; three grandchildren, Kobe, Jasmine and Kole Thacker, and one that’s supposed to be born in December; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with Billy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Burnette Cemetery, Zebulon.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Evangeline Brown
Evangeline Judy Brown, 75, of Dorton, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 29, 1945, to the late James Franklin Tackett and Guthrie Bumgardner Anders.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Brown; one daughter, Parthenia Renee Kidder; and three brothers, James Franklin Tackett, Robert Baker and Freddie Charles Anders.
She is survived by her son, Leon O’Neil Brown, of Dorton; one brother, Rick Anders (Linda), of Dorton; one son in-law, Mark Kidder; two grandchildren, Caleb Kidder and Noel Kidder; and a host of other children whom she kept and thought of as her own grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Dorton General Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Bumgardner Cemetery at Dorton. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Steven Casebolt
Steven Dwight Casebolt, 57, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Louisville, Oct. 12, 1963, the son of Frank Casebolt and Lona "Kelly" Casebolt.
He was a believer of the Baptist faith. He was employed as a Master Mechanic for Tim Short Honda at Ivel.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Mark Chaney, in 2020.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Michael Casebolt (Kay); a sister, Patricia Chaney; several nieces and nephews, Lindsey Canada, Zoey Casebolt, BryLee Casebolt, BobbiAnne Casebolt, Michael Casebolt, Josh Casebolt, Luke Chaney, Kason Casebolt and Jarrod Canada; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Casebolt Family Cemetery.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 29, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Irvin Dotson Sr.
Irvin Lucas Dotson Sr., 69, of Pikeville, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Meta Baptist Church with Jody Thompson and Bill Staggs officiating. Burial followed in the Dotson Family Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Dona Frazier
Dona V. Frazier, 84, of Fairfield, Ohio, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital in Fairfield, Ohio.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 1, 1936, to the late Jim Adkins and Delcie Adkins.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Fairfield First Church of God for 14 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters, Edith, Gladys, Thelma, Josephine, Laura and Edna Loraine; and four brothers, Arthur, Marley, Ervin and Clifford.
She is survived by her husband, John Frazier; one son, John Frazier (Shauna); one daughter, Tammie Eads (Michael); two sisters, Lisa Warner and Liz Dials (Mosey); four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Josh Eads, Carlos Frazier, Eddie Overstreet and others officiating. Burial followed in the Adkins-Justice Cemetery, Hurricane Creek of Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“T.C.” Hamlin
Thomas Calloway “T.C.” Hamlin, 90, of Peachtree Drive, Pikeville, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 27, 1931, the son of the late Curtis Hamlin and Hattie Mullins Hamlin.
He was the former owner of Big Sandy Motor Sales and a general manager of Deskins Motors for a number of years. He was a deacon in the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Rosemary Arthur, Margorie Judy and Geraldine Sowards; and two brothers, Ronald Hamlin and Curtis Hamlin.
He is survived by his wife, Lenore Kincer Hamlin; one son, Thomas Gregory Hamlin (Mary Lou), of David; one daughter, Nanette Staggs (Robert), of Pikeville; one brother, Larry Hamlin (Susan), of Morehead; three grandchildren, Dave Cecil (Erica), Drew Cecil and Preston Robinson; three great-grandchildren, Anne Katherine Cecil, Margaret Calloway Cecil and Oakley Enrica Cecil; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Pikeville First Baptist Church with Larry Keene, John Lucas and Bill Staggs officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held at the church at 12 p.m. on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pikeville First Baptist Church.
Elmer Posey Jr.
Elmer E. Posey Jr., 89, of Frankfort, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Riverview Health Hospital in Noblesville, Indiana.
He was born in Rankin, Ill., May 21, 1932, to Elmer E. and Gladys (Aaron) Posey.
He married Gracie Trent on Oct. 18, 1958; she preceded him in death on Dec. 28, 2018.
He was a 1950 graduate of Frankfort Senior High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean war. After his service in the military, he worked for several years in Frankfort for Posey and Richards Motors. He then worked for Sun Chemical for 20 years. He was a member of the Kelley Crossing Church, VFW, American Legion, Eagles and Moose.
He had a passion for racing. He enjoyed IndyCar, NASCAR and was a mechanic for a midget race car driver. He was also a winning demolition derby driver. Along with his love for cars, he enjoyed chocolate.
He is survived by his children, Helen Marlene Faulkner (husband, Allen), Connie Sue D’Agostino (husband, Joe), of Florida, and Terry Posey (wife, Loretta), of Lebanon; his brother, Dennis Posey (wife, Chris), of Frankfort; his grandchildren, Debbie, Lacie, Kristi, Sandi, Aimee, Jessica and Andrew; 26 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; his children from a previous marriage, Debbie Harter, Denise Howard, Jody Morton, and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Arnold; and his sister, Marlene.
Visitation was held from noon until the start of the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. Burial followed in the Bunnell Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Genda Funeral Home of Frankfort, Indiana.
Jerry Ray
Jerry Dwayne Ray, 53, of Left Fork of Island Creek, Pikeville, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, July 9, 1967, a son of Phyllis McKinney Ray, of Island Creek, and the late Allard Ray.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was employed by Pepsi and was a member of the Easy KY Sportsman Association.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Angela (Johnson) Ray, of Island Creek; one son, Bruce Begley, of Pikeville; one daughter, Andi Keathley (Michael), of Chloe Road; one brother, Thomas Ray, of Pikeville; three grandchildren, Devon, Dylan and Jensen; and many other family and friends.
He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., June 21, 2021, at the East Ky Sportsman Association. Entombment followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Kathleen Reed
Kathleen Reed, 66, of Lexington, N.Car., formerly of Panther, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Noah Justice Cemetery, Panther, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Rabon Reed
Rabon Reed, 82, of Kimper, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Highlands ARH Hospital, Prestonsburg.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 12, 1938, to the late Lester Reed and Louise Francis Reed.
He was a retired coal miner and was of the Baptist faith. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Pikeville Thomas E. Cecil Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Jane Reed; one son, Russell "Rusty" Reed; and one granddaughter, Jennifer Chapman.
He is survived by his wife, Joann Reed; two daughters, Teressa Reed Whisman and Pamela Graviss; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Charles, Rebekah Howard, Dakota Sutton, Russell "Alex" Reed, James Michael Ratliff, Kevin Ryan Ratliff and Heather Kristi Ratliff; six great-grandchildren, Jacob Chapman, Hannah Chapman, Lilly Charles, Aubrey Howard, Ava Howard and Amyrah Sutton; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with A.B. Thacker, Jerry Overstreet, Sam Crawford and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, and continue on Wednesday, June 30, with Masonic Rites at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
