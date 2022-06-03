Christa Atkins
Christa Jean Atkins, 82, of Sunset Addition, Williamson, W.Va., died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Trinity of Mingo Nursing Facility.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va., with Rev. Mitchell Bias and Rev. Rick Hisle officiating. Interment will be at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Freda Coleman
Freda Yvonne Coleman, 80, of Nancy, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, following a hard-fought battle with ALS.
Yvonne was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Everette and Fayetta Jones; husband, Teddy Coleman; son, Roy Craig Coleman; and granddaughter, Tasheena Whitney Coleman.
Survived by a large family of four sisters, a brother, and numerous nieces and nephews, Yvonne also leaves two sons, Richie Todd (Angela) Coleman, of Paintsville, and John Barry (Pamela) Coleman, of Pikeville; and her daughter, Suzann Coleman, of Nancy.
Her memory will be honored and held dear by her grandchildren, Brandon (Ginny) Coleman, of Fort Wright, Jordan (Megan) Coleman, of Bonaire, Ga., Ashley (TJ) Gilbert, of Somerset, Abigail (Tony) Pacheco, of Prestonsburg, Rakaila Coleman, of Nicholasville, Sara Rose Coleman, of Paintsville, and Katherine Teddi Coleman, of Nancy.
Yvonne will also be grieved deeply by her 13 great-grandchildren, Lily Walters, Bridgette Walters, Abbigail Bradford, Hailee Gilbert, Ayden Bradford, Leo Pacheco, Camden Gilbert, Eli Pacheco, Skyler Gilbert, Kash Coleman, Rosemary Coleman, Romeo Pacheco and Kylo Coleman.
Mrs. Coleman will be laid to rest at Mill Springs National Cemetery with her lifelong love and husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations to The ALS Foundation of Kentucky or Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home of Somerset.
Janice Edmonds
Janice Scott Edmonds, 79, of Joes Creek, Pikeville, passed away at Pikeville Medical Center, Monday, May 30, 2022.
She was born in Pikeville, Oct. 11, 1942, the daughter of the late Lars and Mary Tibbs Scott.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Mouth of Joe’s Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Edmonds, in 2006.
She is survived by her sons, Jarrod Brent Edmonds (Heather), of Joes Creek, Pikeville, Walter H. Edmonds (Suzanne), of Berea, and special son, Randal Parsons, of Pikeville; her daughter, Beverly VanTressa Dye, of Ashland; six grandchildren, Jason Parsons, Jeremy Parsons (Michelle), Brittany Owens (Mark), Hannah Edmonds, Alex Poe and Jacob Edmonds; two great-grandchildren, Austin Black and Carson Parsons.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Edmonds Cemetery, Joes Creek. Pallbearers were Ron Coleman, Joseph Reed, Greg Shene Field, Mark Owens, Craig Ray, Brandon Ramsey, Keith Lockhart, Kevin Lockhart and Jacob Edmonds. Honorary pallbearers were Alex Poe, Carson Parsons and Randall Parsons. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ruby Flanary
Ruby Newsom Flanary, 95, of Pikeville, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Ruby was the daughter of the late Noah and Rosa Hopkins Newsom. She was born in Pikeville, March 21, 1927.
Ruby worked as a retail sales clerk and attended the Regular Baptist Church with her late husband, Astor S. Flanary.
She was also preceded in death by their son, Stephen Russell Flanary; two brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her niece and caregiver, Joy Loader (Jeff), of Pikeville; her nephew, Mike Johnson (Nancy), of Pikeville; her niece, Billie Cline, of Clarksville, Ind.; her great-nephew, Jimmy Johnson, of Pikeville; her very special great-nephew, Stephen Loader, of Pikeville; her great-nephew, Mike Johnson Jr., of Pikeville; her very special great-nephew, Bradley Loader, of Pikeville; her sister-in-law, Martha Newsom, of Pikeville; her daughter-in-law, Janie Marlowe, of Utah; her caregivers, Christine Osborne and Cheryl Elswick; and a host of other loving family members.
Her passing has left a void in her many friends and families lives.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Gayle Brown and Carson Wright officiating. Burial followed at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Serving as pallbearers were Jeff Loader, Stephen Loader, Bradley Loader, Robert Williams, Frank Johnson and Ray Jones Jr. Honorary pallbearers were Mike Johnson Jr., Jim Dotson and Luke Flanary. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Dee” Hazelett
Zelma “Dee” Ramey Hazelett, 94, of Pikeville, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her residence.
Dee was born in Raccoon Creek, Cabell County, W.Va., July 22, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Roy Lee and Genoa Keesee Ramey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Winfield Hazelett; her son, Dr. Gregory Vaughn Hazelett; her granddaughter, Wendy Elizabeth Hazelett; and five of her siblings, Clarence Horace Ramey, Arnold Forrest Ramey, Dexter Dale Ramey, Dwight Lee Ramey and Thelma Bernice Ramey Berry.
Dee is survived by two children, Seibern Kyle Hazelett, of Huntington, W.Va., and Danette Gay (Tommy Lowell) Hazelett-Hall, of Pippa Passes.
Her surviving grandchildren are as follows: Angela Hazelett, Amanda (Thomas) Elkins, Jennifer (Dwight) Tommey, Tyler (LaCosta) Hazelett, Rachel Hazelett, Nathan Fannin and Neil Fannin.
Dee was also blessed with 13 great-grandchildren including, Kristen Hicks, Justin Elkins, Grayson Elkins, Asher Elkins, Wesley Elkins, David Elkins, Davin Elkins, John Elkins, Bradley Bell, BrayLee Bell, Tristan Toomey, Shane Toomey and Kennedy Grace Fannin.
Upon passing, Dee had also been blessed with a great-great-granddaughter, Trystin Toomey.
Her surviving brothers include Darrell Gene Ramey, of Franklin, N.Car., Douglas Ramey, of Ceredo, W.Va., and John Ramey, of Columbus, Ohio.
Dee had many interests, including sewing, quilting, singing, listening to music, growing beautiful flowers, gardening, animals and socializing with her many friends.
Mrs. Hazelett will be taken to Boldman Free Will Baptist Church on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1 p.m., to lie-in-state until 2 p.m., when the funeral will be officiated by Jack Hunt. Burial will follow at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler Hazelett, Nathan Fannin, Neil Fannin, Thomas Elkins, Dwight Toomey and Paul Linton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lee Hopkins
Lee Ray Hopkins, 73, of Greasy Creek, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 8, 1948, to the late Calvin and Mellie Hall Hopkins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Brown Hopkins; one son, John Calvin Hopkins; three daughters, Donna Ray Hopkins, Tammy Jane Hopkins and Tonya Carol Hopkins; and six brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by two sons, Joseph K. Hopkins, of Greasy Creek, and David Lee Hopkins, of Greasy Creek; one brother, Joe Ed Hopkins, of Oakwood, Ohio; two sisters, Delena "Florine” Nichols, of Ohio, and Judy Hopkins McCoy, of Ohio; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Calvin Hopkins Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Josephine Mullins
Josephine Slone Mullins, 86, of Steele, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home.
She was born Feb. 25, 1936, to her late parents, John and Nancy Thacker Slone.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nando Mullins Jr. (Brother Jr.) in 2014; five brothers, Dave, Dan, Bennie, Wheeler and Willie Slone; and four sisters, Alice Carter, Fairy Slone, Ella Thacker and Sophia Mae Pinion.
Josephine is survived by one daughter, Sandra Mullins Benton, and her husband, Chris Benton, of Pooler, Ga.; one granddaughter, Katelynn Benton; one grandson, Christopher Benton Jr.; one sister-in-law, June Slone, of Nicholasville; a host of loving nieces and nephews; her dog, Blackie; and cat, Sally.
She was a member of the First Church of God at Fedscreek. She was a loving mother, grandmother and loved her church family. She was a true and loving friend to everyone.
Josephine you will be missed.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Kathy Cantrell and B.J. Fuller officiating. Entombment will follow in the Annie E. Young Mausoleum, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mary O’Neill
Mary M. Carter O’Neill, 88, of Pikeville, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Parkview Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Dec. 18, 1933, a daughter of the late Thurston and Fannie Ray Carter.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God in Jesus Name.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenny Ray O’Neill; one brother, John B. “Johnny” Carter; and three sisters, Marcelene Hicks, Lurlene Howell and Lilly Smith.
Mary is survived by her daughter and her husband, Kim and Brant Collins; her special boys, Matt Walters and Jack Walters; and one sister, Janice Polley.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Payton Williams, Elin Collins, Sabrina O’Neill, Sara Beth Carroll and Kristin O’Neill; and a large host of nieces and nephews, as well as other family and friends.
Mary will be forever loved and remembered by all who knew her.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Billy Compton, Danny Hess and Jared Arnett officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Jimmy” Ratliff
James Ralph “Jimmy” Ratliff, 76, of Pikeville, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence.
Jimmy was born in Pikeville, March 12, 1946, the son of Grant and Dorothy Ratliff Ratliff Johnson.
He was a retired truck driver.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Grant Ratliff Jr.; and a sister, Loretta Ratliff.
Jimmy is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Teresa Adkins; and a sister, Linda Ratliff Walters.
Visitation was held in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel, Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Burial services will be held privately at Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kevin Thacker
Kevin Dewayne Thacker, 54, of Pinsonfork, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at McVeigh United Pentecostal Church with Joe Crum officiating. Burial followed at the Henry Taylor Cemetery, Gulnare. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
