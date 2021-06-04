Susan Bentley
Susan Elain Bentley, 62, of Shelbiana, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 28, 1958, to the late James Monroe and Goldina Elswick Ray.
She was a member of the Sutton Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Clinard Bentley; and one sister-in-law, Lisa Pruitt.
She is survived by her husband, Jody Bentley; one daughter, Charity Collins (John), of Elkhorn; one brother, Joe Ray, of Varney; one sister, Emma Clark, of Georgetown; her mother-in-law, Willa Mae Bentley, of Shelbiana; one sister-in-law, Wendy Bentley; one brother-in-law, Keith Bentley; two grandchildren, Johnathan Blake Collins and Sidney Grace Collins; two nieces, Kecia Maynard and Cindy Isom; and five nephews, Chris Kendrick, Bobby Kendrick, Joe Adkins, Will Robertson and Chris Adkins.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Billy Compton officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Joann Coleman
Joann “Briggs” Coleman, 55, of Pikeville, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., Oct. 13, 1965, a daughter of Jerry Briggs, of Phelps, and the late Christine “Justice” Briggs.
Joann had worked as a cook for Phelps Elementary School and attended Cornerstone Apostolic Church. She had an appreciation for flowers and enjoyed tending to them. Joann loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of her dogs.
She will be fondly remembered.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Briggs.
In addition to her father, she is survived by one daughter, Tiffany Hamilton (Josh Sewell), of Campton; one brother, Robert Briggs, of Phelps; two grandchildren, Indiana and London Hamilton; and one grandson on the way, Syrus.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Reverend Richard McKinney officiating. Burial followed in the Briggs Cemetery, Middle Fork of Blackberry. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Jones
Mary Jean Jones, 63, of Joes Creek, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Pikeville.
She was born in Pike County, March 2, 1958, the daughter of the late Stanley Little and Lucille (May) Robinson.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-dad, Jimmy Robinson; and her sister, Joanette Mullins.
She is survived by her step-mom, Lockie Little, of Pikeville; one daughter, Gina Cantrell Adkins (Clifford), of Pikeville; three brothers, Sherman May, Stanley Little Jr. (Melissa) and James Robinson (Lesa), all of Pikeville; five sisters, Lenora Dugan (Paul), of Georgetown, Samantha Little Amott (David), of Oxford, England, Serina Little Joines (Brian), of North Carolina, Betty Jean Little Blackburn and Princess Ann Little Sampson (Kenny), both of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Jacob Cantrell, Josie Brizendine, Mya Hohnecker and Jaxon Hohnecker; and many other family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Kirk
Barbara Sue Kirk, 78, of Pikeville, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
Barbara was the daughter of the late John K. Thornbury III and Ruby Dye Thornbury. She was born in Pikeville, Aug. 31, 1942.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Pikeville Free Will Baptist Church.
She has three children, Gregory Dean Thornbury, Jamie Diane Thacker and Collette Ratliff, all of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Kayla S. Thacker, James Todd Hess, Jeffery Keith Hess and Scott Joseph Ratliff; and eight great-grandchildren, Logan Jeffery Hess, Haleigh J. Hess, Nicholas Hess, Gracie Hess, Tyson Hess, Anna Elise Ratliff, Warren James Ratliff and Hannah Wells.
Barbara Sue Kirk will be missed by her church family, family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home with Jim Patton, Kelly Brown and Tommy England officiating. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Wanda Matney
Wanda Matney, 74, of Rutledge, Tenn., formerly of Steele, died Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the directions of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
“Greg” McCown
Gregory Allen “Greg” McCown, 65, of Pikeville, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, March 21, 1956, the son of Ann Hamilton McCown Coleman and the late Wade Allen McCown.
He was sales manager for Browns Food Service and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pikeville.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kim Biliter McCown; and two sons, Charles Franklin McCown, of Whitesburg, and Wade Allen McCown II, of Pikeville. He is also survived by one sister, Wada Renee McCown, of Pikeville; and one grandchild, Cailin Harper McCown.
Visitation will be held after 3 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the funeral home with David Collier officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Honoring him as pallbearers will be, Charles McCown, Wade McCown, Keith Biliter, Matthew Clevenger, Brandt Spears, Mike Spears, Chris Clark and Richard Adkins. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Hippie” Pryor
Timothy Alan “Hippie” Pryor, 60, of Virgie, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 4, 1961, to Myrtle Pryor and the late Howard Pryor.
He was a coal truck driver and of the Baptist faith.
Other than his mother, he is survived by one son, Vincent Boomer Myers, of Virgie; one step-son, Jimmie Myers, of Virgie; the mother of his son, Judy Myers; one sister, Ramona Kennaday; and three grandchildren, Savannah, Reva and Paul.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dottie Ratliff
Dottie Mae Ratliff, 67, of Pikeville, died Friday, May 28, 2021.
She was born Jan. 14, 1954, to the late Roy and Clara “Maynard” Meade, in Pikeville.
She possessed a loving nature and had a heart of gold. She was loved and treasured by many.
Besides both parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Howard Ratliff; and her sister, Telia Layman.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy Shawn Ratliff and his wife, Christina; three grandchildren, Morgan Ratliff, Samantha Ratliff and Alexandra Ratliff; two sisters, Judy Blackburn and her husband, Larry, and Loretta Collins and her husband, Paul; one brother, Robbie Meade and his wife, Kim; her brother-in-law, Edward Layman; her life partner, Julian Branham; like a son, Trey Branham; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Roger Blackburn officiating. Burial followed in the Ratliff Family Cemetery at Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Sincell Sr.
Gary Michael Sincell Sr., 66, of Phelps, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Williamson, W.Va., July 2, 1954, a son of the late Pete Junior and Judy Sincell.
He was a disabled coal miner having worked underground at Caney Branch Coal company and was of the Church of God faith.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his son. His love for animals did not go unnoticed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carol Jean Chapman; one grandson, Ethan Ryan Sincell; and a special companion, Peggy Lester.
He is survived by one son, Gary Sincell Jr., of Phelps; three brothers, Fred Sincell (Pansy) and Danny Sincell (Allie “Doll”), both of Phelps, and Harold Sincell (Ann), of Louisa; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Reverends Daryl Wolford and Benny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in the Sincell Family Cemetery, Bones Branch of Phelps, with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Thacker
Larry Dean Thacker, 68, of Raccoon, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
He was born to the late Miles and Doris Webb Thacker, in Pikeville, Oct. 28, 1952.
He is survived by his loving and devoted spouse, Roberta Davis Thacker; his sons, Larry Shawn Thacker and Phillip Shannon Thacker and his spouse, Miranda; like a daughter, Tonetta Wallace and her daughter, Lyndsey Childers; his sisters, Wanda Blackburn and her spouse, Kelly, and Wilma Gail Justice and her spouse, Samuel; his brother, Gary Thacker and his spouse, Carolyn; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was loved and treasured by so many.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021. Burial will follow in the Thacker Cemetery, 1743 River Hurricane Road, Raccoon. Primitive Baptist ministers will officiate all services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.