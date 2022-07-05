Brenda Campbell
Brenda Kaye Campbell, age 74, of Mullins-Pikeville, Kentucky, passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center following a extended illness. Kaye was born at Betsy Layne, Kentucky November 3, 1947 the daughter of the late Cecil and Leahbelle Stone Rice. She had been a member of Betsy Layne Church of Christ and a home maker. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald Rice, Bruce Rice, and Tim Rice.
Kay’s survivors include; her husband Charles Russell Campbell, her son Rusty Campbell of Lexington, Kentucky, her daughter Tammy and her husband Kevin Skeens of Stanville, Kentucky, her grandchildren Devon Skeens of Louisville, Kentucky, Tanner Skeens of Stanville, Kentucky, Her brother Gary and his wife Donna Rice of Teaberry, Kentucky, her sister Linda and her husband Coy of Murray, Kentucky, and a sister-in-law Susan Rice of Betsy Layne, Kentucky.
Kaye will forever be loved and cherished by her family and multitude of friends.
Visitation will be at J. W. Call and Son Funeral Home beginning at 6:00 P.M Monday July 4, 2022 and continue Tuesday with evening services each evening at 7:00 P.M.
The funeral will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday July 6, 2022 with Barry Clark officiating.
Burial will follow at the Ferguson Cemetery at Harold, Kentucky.
Jacob Chaffins
Jacob Russell Chaffins, 28, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, July 1, 2022, in Huntington, W.Va.
He was born Oct. 18, 1993, in Pikeville, a son of April Amburgey Johnson of Prestonsburg and the late Phillip Rusty Chaffins.
He was a Prestonsburg City Police Officer, a member of the Prestonsburg Fire Department, a sergeant in the National Guard, an EMT, a U.S. Marshal and attended Tom’s Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Gene Chaffins; and paternal grandparents, Phillip and Alice Chaffins.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Savannah Bryant Chaffins; daughter, Paisley Chaffins; brothers, Jordan Chaffins and Seth (Hailey) Ousley, both of Prestonsburg; sisters, Kimberly (Barry) Hall, Haley (Gabrielle) Spears and Savannah Ousley of Prestonsburg; his maternal grandparents, Olin and Glenda Amburgey of Louisa; and seven nieces and two nephews.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, at the Tom’s Creek Freewill Baptist Church at Ivel and continue all day July 6.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday July 7, at the Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, with Randy Woods officiating.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Guestbook may be signed at, nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
Jeffery Chaffins
Jeffery Paul Chaffins, 56, of Mouthcard, died Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, at the Stateline Pentecostal Church, with burial to follow at Chaffins Cemetery, Big Hackney Creek, Mouthcard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Leonard Coleman
Leonard Coleman,79, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Faith First Baptist Church. A private burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Ralph Frasure
Ralph Harlow Frasure, 60, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Allen.
He was born May 17, 1962, in Wabash, Ind., the son of Emma Jean Marshall Frasure of Prestonsburg and the late Kelly Frasure.
He was a captain at the Prestonsburg City Police and school resource officer at Prestonsburg High School.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley McGuire.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 42 years, Clearnce Prater Frasure; sons, Ralph Kelly Frasure and Robert Clarence Frasure, both of Prestonsburg; a daughter, Stacy (Mike) McGuire, of Prestonsburg; grandchildren, James McGuire, Nathaniel McGuire, Landon McGuire and Kaden McGuire; a brother, Jimmy Ray Frasure of North Manchester, Ind.; and a niece and nephew: Amber and Cody.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m, Wednesday, July 6, at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, with Randy Woods officiating.
Visitation will be all day Tuesday, July 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Guestbook may be signed at, nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
Dathana Hodge
Dathana Dotson Hodge, 71, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Dotson Cemetery, Big Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
William Petry
William Edward Petry, 60, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Allen.
He was born July 31, 1961, in Martin, the son of the late William Morris “Bosh” and Willie DeRossett Petry.
He was a former Prestonsburg CIty Police officer, a retired Kentucky State Police trooper, Badge #1137, where he held the positions of trooper, detective and public affairs officer. He received the award of Post 9 Trooper of the Year. He was the current fire chief for Martin City Fire Department and deputy for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Badge #241.
He was a member of the John W. Hall Lodge #950, where he was past master. He was a member of the Oleika Shriners Temple in Lexington and a member of the Scottish Rites of Free Masonry, 32nd Degree.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parternal grandparents, Mel and JoAnn Coburn Petry; and maternal grandparents, Will and Lunata Crisp DeRossett.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Rorrer Petry; a son, William Chase Petry of Prestonsburg; a daughter, Courtney Branham (Shane) DIngus of Prestonsburg; grandchildren, Haley Morgan Dingus and Charles Walker Dingus; a sister, Karen Petry of Saint Simons Island, Ga.; an aunt and a host of cousins, family and friends; mother-in-law, Judith Rorrer of Prestonsburg; brother-in-law, Tommy (Kristal) Rorrer of Prestonsburg; and nephews, Stratton and Tanner Rorrer.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 5, at the Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, with Jeff White officiating.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Online guestbook may be signed at, nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
“Willie” Ramey
William “Willie” Ramey, 70, of Mouthcard, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Stateline Pentecostal Church. Burial followed at the Ramey Cemetery, Buckeye. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
