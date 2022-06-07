Charles Bowling
Charles Henry “Charlie” Bowling, 69, of Robinson Creek, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born Aug. 28, 1952, to the late Beulah Roberts Adkins.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Timothy Adkins and Delaney Bowling.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Karen Johnson Bowling; two sons, Kevin Bowling (Tonya), of Pikeville, and David Bowling (Angie), of Smyrna, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Kennedi Charles (Drew), Karli Bowling, Emma Bowling and Eric Bowling; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Charlie was very proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps and was a disabled veteran. Charlie faithfully served his Lord, Jesus Christ, for almost 42 years and was a deacon at the Liberty United Baptist Church. His life and faithful witness were a wonderful testament to all who knew him.
He will be greatly missed by his family who he loved so dearly and enjoyed.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Kevin Bowling and others officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Danny Bowman
Danny Paul Bowman, 61, of Pikeville, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 28, 1960, a son of the late Clyde Sr. and Ruby Clevenger Bowman.
He enjoyed carpentry, gardening and hunting. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Diana Sellards; and three brothers, Clyde Jr., Earsel Lee and an infant brother.
He is survived by his wife, Vina Bowman; two sons, Daniel Bowman and Joseph Bowman, of Pikeville; two brothers, Larry Bowman (Susie), of McAndrews, and Kenny Bowman (Eloise), of Horse Cave; two sisters-in-law, Lois Bowman and Sheri Bowman; a lifelong friend, Mike Taylor; as well a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn his passing.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, with Rev. Dennis Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow at the Bowman family cemetery, McAndrews. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Virginia Canada
Virginia Canada, 76, of Brushy Road, Varney, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at Stewart Cemetery, Brushy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
“Marty” Ghormley
Martin Ray “Marty” Ghormley, 56, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Knoxville, Tenn., the son of the late Norvel Ghormley and Carolyn Milligan DeGeorge.
He was a retired employee of 35 years at EQT Gas Company where he served as a gas well operator.
He was a member of the KHSAA where he officiated high school football and officiated three state championships and received the honor of the 2001 high school football official of the year. He also belonged to the Masonic Lodge. He was of the Christian Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Elishia Deskins-Ghormley; his companion, Jennifer Mollett; a son, Madison Ghormley (Brooke); a daughter, Mackenzie Prater (Adam); a sister, Lisa Thacker (Keith); three grandchildren, Elysce Prater, Kennedy Prater and “Elle” Ellena Ghormley; and a host of Loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tim McClanahan officiating. Burial followed at the Deskins Family Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bengie Hess
Bengie Ray Hess, 47, of Pikeville, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, July 22, 1975, the son of Hassel Ray and Donna Hess.
He worked in construction.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one niece, Heather Slone.
He is survived by six brothers, Randy Hess (Pat), Brian Hess (Jennifer), Jackie Ray, Hassel Ray Jr., Gary Ray and Van Ray; one sister Judy Miller; three nephews, Randy Hess Jr., Roger Hess and Dakota Hess; and three nieces, Lindsey Kendrick, Khloe Kendrick and Kylie Kendrick.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel. In honoring his wishes, cremation will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Pattie Kiray
Pattie “Miller” Kiray, formerly of Naples, Fla., died Sept. 24, 2021, at the age of 80 years old.
She is survived by her nephew, Jody Miller, and his wife, Joanna; her two great-nieces, Alexis Miller and Courtney Pate; as well as her great-great-nephew, James Pate.
Pattie will always be remembered and revered for her fierce love and determination for teaching others. A mentor to many, especially her nieces.
She left a legacy of class and commitment that will not be forgotten.
Her greatest joy was found among the many animals of the world as she dedicated many years of her life to their conservation and longevity.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Newsom Cemetery in Pikeville. She will be buried amongst her family in the Miller family plot.
Obituary courtesy of Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Sheila Lell
Sheila Jo Lell, 65, of Phelps, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Williamson, W.Va., Dec. 11, 1956, a daughter of the late Emerson Bud Sanson and her mother, Fannie Jean Sanson, of Pikeville.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Nicole Hall.
Sheila leaves to honor her memory her mother; her companion, Douglas Dent, of Phelps; her sons, Jonah Stump, of Pikeville, and Dave Maynard, of Delorme; her daughters, Angie Lell, of Pikeville, and Jodie Lell, of Phelps; her twin sister, Charlotte Smith, of Pikeville; her grandchildren, Megan Pruitt, of Jamboree, Triston Lell, of Stopover, Hallie Rea Meek, of Morehead, and Toni Alexandria Lell, of Phelps; and a host of friends.
Sheila was of the Christian Faith. She was a devoted mother to her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, especially her baby granddaughter, Toni. She loved working for Brenda and Vernon Collins at Hornets. She loved spending time with her best friend, Douglas Dent.
The love she had for her children was immeasurable.
She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Larry Blackburn officiating. Interment will follow at the Lell Family Cemetery, Camp Creek, Stopover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Donetta Marcum
Donetta Lynn Marcum, 66, of Hardy, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
She was born in Williamson, W.Va., Dec. 25, 1955, the daughter of Katherine Kitchen Varney, of Forest Hills, and the late John Clifford Varney.
Donetta was a longtime office employee with Persinger Supply before she went to work for the National Bank of Commerce, from which she retired. She was a member of the Regional Church of God, Delbarton, West Virginia.
In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald “Ronnie” Marcum.
She is survived by her mother, Katherine Varney, of Forest Hills; her sister, Twyla Hatfield, of Hardy; her nephew, Jason Hatfield (Haley), of Canada; her niece, Sarah Hatfield, of Lexington; her great-nephew, Ryan Crabtree; and other extended family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler. Burial followed at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ruby Maynard
Ruby Allene Lowe Maynard, 81, of Brushy Road, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 2, 1941, the daughter of the late Orison “Byrd” Lowe and Hazel Lowe.
She was a member of the Apple Orchard Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Darrell Lowe, Donnie Lowe and Johnny James Lowe; and one sister, Sharon Young.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Maynard, of Brushy Road; two sons, Michael O’Brien Lowe (Pam), of Brushy Road, and James William Lowe (Denita), of Kimper; one daughter, Patricia Meadows (Timothy), of Greasy Creek; two brothers, Orison “Byrd” Lowe Jr., of Michigan, and Moses Lowe, of Brushy Road; four sisters, Ruth Leona Hobbs, of Brunswick, Ohio, Alfreda Sammons and Alice Faye Lowe, both of Brushy Road, and Mary Thompson, of Prestonsburg; and 12 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Apple Orchard Old Regular Baptist Church with Jerry Overstreet, Bruce Williamson, Ron Gannon, Teddy Honaker, Billy Joe Robinson, Tommy Dials, Richard Staton, Hobert Hamilton and Mike Lowe officiating. Burial followed at the Apple Orchard Cemetery, Varney, with Gerald, Jerome, Tim Maynard, Koty Maynard, AJ Maynard, Adam Maynard and Kaine Goble serving as pallbearers. Johnny served as an honorary pallbearer. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Pam” Osborne
Palma Elizabeth “Pam” Osborne, 70, of Coal Run Village, died Friday, June 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home chapel with Jamie Miracle officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Aiden Willis
Aiden Roy Willis was born into the arms of Jesus Monday, May 30, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He is the son of John and Casandra Willis, of Majestic.
He is also survived by his big sister, Nevaeh Faith Willis, of the home. He also leaves grandparents, Brian (Porky) and Leann Dotson, Chris and Regina Dotson and John and Linda Willis; great-grandparents, Randy and Sandy Spence, Verlis (Tag) and Elaine Dotson, Beulah Bennett and Richard Donald Dotson; uncles; Brian Dotson and Ethan Willis (Bianca); aunts, Christina and Khloe Dotson; and a host of great-aunts, uncles and cousins.
Aiden was greeted in heaven by great-grandparents, Roy and Katrina Layne, Edward and Grethel Willis, Anna Faye Dotson, Verlis Edward Dotson, Garfield Spence, Clarence Delong, Mary Ann Dotson, Allan and Myrtle Thacker.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating. Interment followed at the Willis Family Cemetery, Majestic, with Brian and Mark Dotson and Ethan Willis serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.