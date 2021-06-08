Rev. James Collins
Rev. James E. Collins, 83, of Columbus, Ohio, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Clark Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Juanita Daniels officiating. Burial will follow at the Collins Cemetery, Dans Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Nathan Cullop
Nathan Miles Cullop, 33, of Winchester, died Monday, May 31, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Dale Williamson officiating. Burial followed in the Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Rebecaa Hess
Rebecca Hess, known as Becky, 82, of Pikeville, was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Pikeville, the daughter of the late John and Cynthia Anne Bevins Maynard. Becky went to be with the Lord on Friday June 4, 2021.
Becky was a stock manager at G. C. Murphy’s store in Pikeville, and was a member of the Bent Branch Old Regular Baptist Church at Meta.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, James Pierce Taylor, who passed away in 1964; her second husband, Joe Hess, who passed away in June of 2001; four brothers, James, Gene, Paul and Billy Maynard; and two sisters, Alene Malone and Sylvia Lynch.
She is survived by her son, Randall Taylor (Kimberly), of Pikeville; her daughters, Brenda Sue Collins (Donald) and Mary Ann Thacker (Jerry), both of Pikeville; seven grandchildren, Ashley Ford, Amy Chaney, Joshua Taylor, Lucas Taylor, Adam Taylor, Jarrod Thacker and Jordan Thacker; nine great-grandchildren, Ava Ford, Chloe Chaney, Holly Chaney, Ella Chaney, Jacob Taylor, Olivia Taylor, Leigh Ellen Taylor, Pierce Taylor and Eleanor Thacker; one sister Alice Rivard, of Southgate, Mich.; and a special niece, Jona Simpson, of Pikeville.
Becky will be forever missed and loved by her family, friends and church family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Bent Branch Old Regular Baptist Church at Meta, with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Linda Walker
Linda Kay Walker, 67, of Pikeville, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 29, 1953, the daughter of the late Rudolph Walker and Ella Louise Dembo Walker.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Brian Walker; and one sister, Sharon Jeane Walker.
She is survived by one son, Christopher Walker, of Pikeville; one son-in-law, Jerald Hylton, of Pikeville; one sister, Elaine Parks, of Alabama; one brother, James Walker, of Alabama; three special/best friends, Charlotte Smith, Teresa Thacker and Sharon Conway; and a host of other dear friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2021, at the Elkhorn City Community Center with Scottie Adkins officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Colors of Courage.
Randal Williamson
Randal Williamson, 64, of Kimper, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Aug. 11, 1956, the son of Lon Williamson and Trudy (Slone) Williamson Roop.
He was a retired coal miner, a member of the U.M.W.A, a member of the Thomas C. Cecil Lodge and a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Emogene Williamson; his children, Donald Lowe (Joann), of Pikeville, Carol Lowe Crawford (Terry), of Kimper, Ronald Lowe Sr. (Angie), of Southshore, Christy Williamson Thacker (Neil), of West Virginia, and Tonya Williamson Tibbs (Ronnie), of Kimper; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Kermit Williamson, Denvil Williamson, Garrett Williamson, James Noah Williamson, Loretta Williamson Elswick, Corbet Williamson, Ronny Williamson, Jackielie Williamson, Phyllis Williamson Bevins, Sadie Coleman, Shelia Howard, Bruce Williamson, Joan Webb and James Thomas Roop.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Penix and Terry Crawford officiating. Burial followed in the Coleman-Williamson Cemetery, 1096 Callahan Road, Kimper. Honoring him as pallbearers were: Joshua Thacker, Ronnie Lowe, Austin Thacker, Ryan Taylor, Dillion Thacker, Mike Thacker, Bill Allen, Terry Crawford and Kyle Allen. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Vergil Young
Vergil Lee Young, 84, of Hardy, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Greg Stanley, Ivan Neal Thornsbury and Richard Staton officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
