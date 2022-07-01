“Herb” Bentley
Danny Herbert “Herb" Bentley, 71, of Jonancy, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center, following a short illness.
Herb was born June 15, 1951, to the late Ernest Turner Bentley and Pinea Mae Fouts Bentley.
Herb married his high school sweetheart, Lou Ann Akers Bentley, on Jan. 30, 1971, and to their union was born two children, Tara Ann Burke (David), of Virgie, and Christopher Herbert Bentley (Lisa), of Rutledge, Tenn.; and two grandchildren, Chelsea Ann Green (Joshua), of Pikeville, and Justin Noble Akers, of Rutledge, Tennessee.
Herb was a disabled coal miner of 19 years. Herb took pride in his work and didn't regret the sacrifices he made for his family. Herb enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, Chris, and friends he made early in life. From the time Chris was old enough to go, he taught him and passed on his passion for the outdoors. He loved raising a large garden and sharing with his friends and neighbors. He always made sure everyone was fed. Herb loved traveling with Lou Ann, especially trips to Tennessee and taking his grandchildren to Dollywood during summer vacations. Herb was an avid UK fan and his granddaughter, Chelsea, gifted him a trip to see them in person, which was always a dream of his. His love of basketball grew while he watched his daughter play in school and he was her biggest fan and loudest cheerleader. Herb's newest baby, Lola Mae, his puppy, gave him great joy and companionship. Herb loved people and everyone who knew him or came in contact with him loved and adored him. He greeted everyone with a smile and most often a joke, regardless of how he felt. Everyone will always remember him for his kind nature, warm heart and big smile.
Herb was of the Church of Christ faith and rededicated his life to serve the Lord.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Winston Bentley (Eartha), Ernest Clement Bentley (surviving wife, Kiki) and Jacob “Jake” Bentley (surviving wife, Janice); three sisters, Erma Mae Bentley, Alice Fern Fleming (surviving spouse, Wilson) and Jessie Faye Tackett.
Besides his wife, children and grandchildren, he is survived by one brother, Wendell Bentley (deceased wife, Linda), of Dandridge, Tenn.; four sisters, Polly Jane Mullins (deceased husband, LD), of Virgie, Geraldine Meade (William), of Deane, Betty Sue Bentley (Robert), of Jackhorn, and Louise Lavern Mullins (Lonnie), of Sevierville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Chelsea Ann Green (Joshua), of Pikeville, and Justin Noble Akers, of Rutledge, Tenn.; along with a host of nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Joe Trivette Cemetery in Jonancy.
Visitation will continue on Friday, July 1, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Tammie Blair
Tammie Sue Blair, 61, of East Shelbiana, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her residence.
Tammie was born in Pikeville, Jan. 4, 1961, a daughter of Ronald Blake “Ronnie” Blair and Versie Mae Coleman Blair.
She was a law office secretary.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Blake Blair, in 1975.
Tammie is survived by two daughters, Ronetta Blake Bartley, of Pikeville, and Chasta Hope Hatfield (Marty), of Charleston, West Virginia. She is also survived by one brother, Ronald Ray Blair (Elizabeth), of Justiceville; and one grandchild, Magnolia Blake Justice.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
Private funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ester Hunt
Ester Mae Hunt, 100, of Williamson, W.Va., died Monday, June 20, 2022, at her residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Bobby Hylton Jr.
Bobby Gene Hylton Jr., 45, of Hazard, died Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Wallace Cemetery, Kettle Camp. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Christopher Johnson
Christopher Douglas Johnson, 49, of Hixson, Tenn., died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Hixson, Tennessee.
He was born in Pikeville, May 31, 1973, the son of Roland and Judy Milam Johnson.
He was an engineer tech II for E.P.B. and a member of the Green Pond Baptist Church. He also served his country honorably in the United States Air Force.
Along with his parents, Doug is survived by his wife, Angie Boyd Johnson; one son, Alex Johnson; two daughters, Kailey Johnson and Hannah Johnson; one brother, Brian Johnson (Lisa); one sister, Jessica Ellis (Brian); one granddaughter, Kylea Johnson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Barry Carter and Howard Dotson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Green Pond Baptist Church in Soddy Daisy, Tenn., in Doug’s name, at the following address: 10145 Dallas Hollow Road, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Edith Johnson
Edith Johnson, 76, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 23, 1946, to the late Mack and Lavonia Johnson Burke.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Johnson; one son, Wendell Dewayne Johnson; and five sisters, Ruby Burke, Vesta Burke, Sue Burke, Hattie Bagylos and Dina Mae Bentley.
She is survived by three sons, Scotty Johnson (Crystal), of Red Creek, Justin Johnson (Amanda), of Virgie, and Jordan Scott Johnson, of Virgie; two daughters, Veronica Hopson (Johnny), of Dorton, and Jessica Compton (Madison), of Virgie; three sisters, Dora Rhodus (Rex), of Long Fork, Betty Boyd, of Cave Run, and Linda Johnson, of Ohio; three brothers, Carl Burke (Debbie), of Long Fork, Clifford Burke (Denna), of Louisa, and Hillard Burke (Pat), of Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Burke Cemetery, Marshalls Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Gary Looney
Gary M. Looney, 64, of Hellier, died Thursday, June 23, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jeffrey Mullins
Jeffrey Earl Mullins, 32, of Virgie, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
He was born Jan. 7, 1990, to the late Boyd Mullins and Dorothy Little Tackett, of Jonancy.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Tackett Jr. Besides his mother, he is survived by one son, Chevy Earl Mullins; one daughter, Lexus Mullins; and his brother, Roger Mullins.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Sowards Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Pearlie Newsome
Pearlie J. Newsome, 92, of Little Robinson Creek, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Knott County, Jan. 22, 1930, the daughter of the late Orbin Johnson and Galvestia Hall Johnson.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy J. Newsome, one brother, Melvin Johnson; and three sisters, Emma Newsome, Mae Newsome and Molly Slone.
She is survived by two sons, Claude Newsome (Gerri), of Radcliff, and Roy Michael Newsome (Carol), of Virgie; two brothers, Freddie Johnson and Charles Branham; one sister, Mazie Bates; three grandchildren, Gregory Neil Newsome (Stacy), Michelle Lynn Caudill (Melvin) and Crystal Renee Mullins (James); seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Eric Fleming, Morgan Chapman and Brian Hundley officiating. Burial will follow at the Rob Newsome Cemetery, Little Robinson Creek.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, July 1, at the funeral home, with singing at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gladys Oswald
Gladys M. Oswald, 98, formerly of Palmerton, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in her home in Elkhorn City.
She was the wife of the late Nevin G. Oswald.
Gladys was born in Bethlehem, Penn., a daughter of the late Jacob W. Arnold and Carrie B. (Fine) Arnold.
Gladys was employed as a cook at the M.W. Wood Company as well as various school cafeterias, such as Muhlenberg, Cedar Crest, and Allentown Colleges. She also worked with the Palmerton School District for three years before retiring in 1992. Gladys was a dedicated member of the Elkhorn City United Methodist Church in Elkhorn City, and was a former member of the First United Church, Palmerton.
Survivors: Daughter, Renee J. Kendrick, of Elkhorn City; Two grandsons, Matthew L. and Dee Kendrick.
Services were held at 2 8 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Interment followed in the Cedar Union Church Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements were under the direction of the Stephens Funeral Home of Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Contributions may be made to the Elkhorn City United Methodist Church, 145 Main
Street, Elkhorn City, KY 41522.
Bennie Ratliff
Bennie Paul Ratliff, 85, of Rineyville, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his residence.
Bennie was born in Pikeville, April 25, 1937, a son of James R. and Lucy Alley Ratliff.
He retired from the United States Army, Sergeant First Class. He was of the Baptist Faith, a Kentucky Colonel and was a member of the V.F.W., the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Police, Wounded Warrior’s Project and the National Street Rod Association.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Evelyn Hall Ratliff, on Jan. 12, 2001; and also by five brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by his son, Jerry Lee Ratliff, of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Letetia Lynn Kidd and Shelia Rene Sheffield (John), of Rineyville; one brother, Tommy Ratliff (Virginia), of Southgate, Mich.; and two sisters, Mary Jo Jerzakowski, of Mishawaka, Ind., and Alice Garrett, of Harold.
He is also survived by three grandchildren, Joshua Lee Ratliff, Evelyn Danielle Cerniglia (Brian) and Chelsia Pitcher; and five great-grandchildren, Seth Saltmarsh, Harper Saltmarsh, Grace Pitcher, Sterling Pitcher and Scarlet Pitcher.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at the Ratliff Cemetery, Cowpen Road, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Delores Slone
Delores Jean Bevins Slone, 90, of Pikeville, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Delores was born in Pikeville, Aug. 4, 1931, a daughter of Edward and Mildred Hunter Bevins.
She was a retired bookkeeper for Action Energy Inc. Coal Co., a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church, a graduate of Pikeville High School Class of 1948 and had been an active member of the Jr. Women’s Club where she served in several leadership offices.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Clayton Slone in 2007.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine “Kathy” Petot, of Pikeville; and one sister, Judy Layne (Jack), of Alpharetta, Georgia.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, Christopher Petot, of Pikeville, and Jessica E. Howard (Bryan), of Whitesburg; two great-grandchildren, Brady Keith Clayton Howard and Bailee Nichole Howard; and a host of other family members.
Visitation will be in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel after 5 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Guy Moyer officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dorothy Stewardson
Dorothy Stewardson, 85, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center. Dorothy was born Dec. 7, 1936, to her parents, the late Joe Bentley and Martha Newsom Bentley.
She was the wife of the late Forrest DeRoyce "Stu" Stewardson, a homemaker and a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by one sister, Myrtle Hall; four brothers, Arthur Bentley, Arlin Bentley, Clarence Bentley and Kernie Bentley; and one great-grandson, Nicolas Hunter Wilson.
Dorothy is survived by four children, Joe Stewardson (Trish), Carol Steele (Mike), Jeff Stewardson (Sheri) and Judy Bradley (Barry); one brother, Hayes Bentley, one sister, Hazel Thornsbury (Veral); eight grandchildren, Melissa Wilson (Josh), Kimberly Norton (Daniel), Stephanie Smallwood (Cole), Michael Stewardson (Kelsey), Christopher Stewardson (Kristi), Stephen Vance, Samantha Boyd (Taylor) and Joseph Steele; seven great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Wilson, Lexi Stewardson, Kylie Stewardson, Kinslee Smallwood, Warren Norton, Watson Boyd and Maverick Stewardson; her best friend, Irene May; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Immanuel Baptist Church with Sam Crawford officiating. Burial followed at the Bentley Family Cemetery, Little Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Michael Stiltner
Michael Ray Stiltner, 54, of Lick Creek, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, June 21, 1968, the son of Bobby Ray Stiltner, of Pikeville, and the late Paulette Spears Stiltner.
He was a gravel truck driver and a member of the Ferrells Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Jackie Renee Ratliff Stiltner, of Lick Creek; one son, Michael Randall Stiltner (Starlia), of Lick Creek; one daughter, Ashley Renee Stiltner, of Lick Creek; one sister, Paula Jean Stiltner, of Elkhorn City; two brothers, Bobby Dewain Stiltner and Kevin Dale Stiltner, both of Elkhorn City; four grandchildren, Dawson Michael Stiltner, Alexis Marie Stiltner, Logan Keith Stiltner and Waylon Michael Newsome; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Billy Ford and Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will continue on Friday, at the chapel, with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Thurman Taylor
Thurman Taylor, 75, of Phyllis, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 16, 1947, the son of the late Virgil Taylor and Marie Ratliff Taylor.
He was a retired coal miner and served his country honorably in the United States Army.
He is survived by one brother, Leeman Taylor, of Phyllis; three sisters, Lois Ramey, of Phyllis, Dorothy Adkins, of Elkhorn City, and Joyce Coleman, of Phyllis; and a special nephew, Chad Collins.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the church, with Jim Abshire and Duane Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the Taylor/Justice Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
