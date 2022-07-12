“Tim” Adkins
Jon Timothy “Tim” Adkins, 58, died Friday, July 8, 2022.
He was born in Pikeville, Feb. 1, 1964, to Winston and Rosenelle Adkins.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert D. Adkins; and his beloved dog, Buddy.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Adkins; their fur baby, Sissy; four sisters, Judith K. Spears (Bobby), Susan L. Young (Everett), Janet L. Sipes (Tim) and Marcia A. Hunt (Paul); and a sister-in-law, Audra. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Ample Hill; and two brothers-in-law, Randy Hill (Evetta) and Randall Hill. Tim has many nieces, nephews and close friends who will all miss him dearly.
Tim enjoyed life to the fullest and overcame many health issues throughout his life. He loved to fish, golf and drive cross country in his Big Red Rig semi.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Pikeville. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Dona Branham
Dona Aileene Branham, 88, of Pikeville, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Dona was born in Pike County, May 12, 1934, to her parents, the late Harold Casebolt and Flora Ford Casebolt.
Dona was the wife of the late Charles B. Branham.
Dona was a homemaker and a retired mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. She was a member of the Shelby Church of Christ.
Dona was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, James Harold Casebolt and Raymond Casebolt; and two sisters, Orma Jean Walters and Jacqueline Coleman. Dona was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alicia Dawn Lee.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Michael Branham and Phillip Dean Branham (Jane); one daughter, Rhondalyn Bradford (Virgil); one brother, Larry Donald Casebolt (Penny); five grandchildren, Nicholas Branham (Stephanie), David Neal Branham, Amber Lee, Lauren Olivia Branham and Mark Branham (Kerrigan).
Dona is survived by four great-grandchildren, Kent Branham, Kaden Branham, Maely Branham and Macey Branham; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Buddy Ford officiating. Burial followed at the Fords Branch Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dexter DeWitt
Dexter Vernon DeWitt, 75, of Pikeville, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at his residence.
Dexter was born in Springport, Mich., Nov. 9, 1946, to his parents, the late John Vernon DeWitt and Ella Leightner DeWitt.
Dexter was the husband of Linda Jane DeWitt.
He was a retired maintenance person for Walmart. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Dexter was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dexter Dennis DeWitt; and a sister-in-law, Diane DeWitt.
Dexter is survived by his wife; a son, Stephen Troy DeWitt (Cassie); two brothers, Roger DeWitt (Bonnie) and Dennis DeWitt; and a sister, Jeanette DeWitt.
He is survived by brother-in-law, Dennis Justice (Shonie) and Troy Justice (Cherrie); four grandchildren, Jacob DeWitt, Devin DeWitt, Braxton DeWitt, and a granddaughter, Hannah DeWitt; and a host of loving family and friends.
Private funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Helen Goins
Helen Marie Goins, 87, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at her residence.
Helen was born in Letcher County, March 16, 1935, to her parents, the late Timothy "Tim" Coleman and Josie Branham Coleman.
Helen was the wife of the late Ray Goins. She was a self-employed store owner and a homemaker. She was a member of the Rockhouse Unity Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one brother, Harold Coleman; and three sisters, Irene Rowe, Margil Branham and Ruby Helen Coleman.
She is survived by one son, Timothy "Tim" Goins (Kelly); two daughters, Darlene Clark (Tommy) and Arlene Ramey (Olis); five grandchildren, Jay Clark (Kara), Haley Wright (Kyler), John Keith Sanders, Jordan Kyle Sanders (Brittany) and Tyler Goins; two great-grandchildren, Kayson Wright and Draven Salisbury; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Rockhouse Unity Freewill Baptist Church with Mike Coleman and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman Family Cemetery in Rockhouse. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Wild Bill” McCoy
Billy R. “Wild Bill” McCoy, 65, of Phelps, died Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at The Lord’s House Church, Phelps, with Chris Casey officiating. In honoring his wishes, cremation followed services. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Paul McKee
Paul Gene McKee, 94, of West Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his residence.
Paul was born in Pike County, the son of the late Goldie Carter McKee.
Paul was a retired butcher for the A&P Grocery Store and a member of the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church. Paul served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He received a Purple Heart.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Goldie McKee; and two sisters.
Paul is survived by his wife, Eva Jane McKee; one son, Paul Stephen McKee (Gina); one grandson, Braxton Stephen McKee (Kallie); two grandchildren, Lennon Kate McKee and Lainey Klare McKee; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Edgar Sanders officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Mausoleum, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ashton Nevitt
Ashton Kade Nevitt was born sleeping in the arms of Jesus, Thursday, June 23, 2022.
The family will have a private committal service with burial at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 1 p.m., with Bruce Mullins officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Emily Ray
Emily Brooke Ray, 27, of Phelps, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Church of God in Jesus Name, Phelps, with Pastor Opie Harris officiating. Burial followed at the community cemetery, Abes Branch, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
James Robinson
James Roger Robinson went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Copley, Ohio.
Born Dec. 23, 1935, in Greasy Creek, Roger, as he was known to his friends and family, moved to Akron, Ohio, after he graduated from Pikeville High School in 1953.
Roger attended the University of Akron where he played baseball. He was an avid sportsman and coached Little League Baseball and Youth Basketball. Roger was a salesman at Polsky’s, Yeager’s, Noble Shoes, Clarkins, and Home Centers. Roger’s great success in sales was due to his charming personality. To know Roger was to love him! He was able to fulfill his dream of owning his own restaurant, which he named Amy’s Place and where he employed many family members. After he sold Amy’s Place, Roger managed other restaurants. He also worked for the Fraternal Order of Eagles, where he was a member, and eventually retired from WalMart in Fairlawn.
Roger had many interests but especially loved Elvis, the Kentucky Wildcats, and animals. His most recent pet was a tri-color Sheltie named Pepper, who adored his dad. Roger was a member of Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church in Akron. He loved to sing and dance and enjoyed taking his family back to visit his home state of Kentucky and the small town of Greasy Creek. Most of all, Roger was a man who was proud of his nine children.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, James Harmon Robinson and Virginia (Compton) Robinson; brothers, Paul Robinson and Randall “Chuck” Robinson; brothers-in-law, John Wyatt, Bill Alexander, Gary Abbott, and Eugene Sharpey; daughter, Caryn Taylor; daughter-in-law, Rosa Robinson; granddaughter, Jennifer Robinson; and two great-grandchildren.
Roger is survived by his sweetheart of 22 years, Marie Gumpl; sisters, Wanda Wyatt, Vivian Alexander, and Darlene Abbott; brother, Joe Hatten; sister-in-law, Nola Robinson; and children, James Roger “Skip” Robinson Jr, Michael Robinson, Jami Radosevic, Ginny (Duane) Meeker, Cindy (Wayne) Price, Randi (Mel Folk) Robinson, Amy (Steve) Patton and Chris (Shelley) Robinson; and son-in-law, Denny Taylor. Roger is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Erica, Janel, Amanda, Joshua, Caleb, DJ, Krista, Kayla, Joe, Levi, Dan, Kylie, Kaitlyn, and CJ; and 11 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N Canton Rd, Akron, Ohio, with Pastor Jeffrey Branham officiating. A procession to Hillside Memorial Park will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Funerals, Cremations and Processions of Akron, Ohio.
Frankie Sincell
Frankie Sincell, 92, of Bones Branch, Phelps, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at his residence.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Cornerstone Apostolic Church, Phelps, with Pastor Richard D. McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at the Sincell Family Cemetery, Bones Branch, Phelps.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, at the church, with a service of reflections from family and friends, as well as singing, beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Gerald Vaughan
Gerald Wesley Vaughan Sr., 91, of Orange Park, Fla., died Friday, June 10, 2022.
Gerald was born in Liberty.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, Ovis and Roxie Vaughan; his sister, Mary; and his daughter, Lesli.
Before joining the Marine Corps he taught school in a one room school room in Kentucky. Jerry was also honored to be commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by Kentucky's Governor .
He joined the Marines in 1951, and retired as a Lt Colonel in 1975. He served in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive and is noted to have flown 336 combat missions during this time. Even flying two combat missions on the morning he was due to leave for home. He loved flying his F4 and F8 during this time and regularly flew Mach 1 and 2.
Gerald returned home to civilian life in 1975. He then became the Manager of a Savings and Loan Office in Morehead City, North Carolina. He worked for the state of Kentucky. He taught an Economics course at Shelby Campus U of L.
He worked for the newly established Economic Development Department for the State of Kentucky. One of his achievements was to bring a Cookie Factory to Pikeville. Gerald then decided to buy an RV and retire to Florida.
He met his wife, Stella, who is English, and for the next 20 years every summer they decided to travel the country to show Stella what this magnificent country is all about. The farthest west they went was to the Grand Canyon. They also joined a caravan of RVs which were put on train flatbeds and taken by train to the Copper Canyon in Mexico. During that journey they needed armed guards to protect the whole caravan. They also traveled to a variety of countries by cruise liners. Jerry thoroughly enjoyed cruising as he could sit and read to his heart's content. He was a prolific reader.
For the next 20 years, he was a Guardian ad Litem to many young children representing them in court helping them to achieve a safe and successful home life.
For the last 16 years up to 2017, he was also an excellent wood turner. He moved to Orange Park, Fla., with his wife, Stella, where he built his last house and a large workshop. He then proceeded to make all sorts of wooden items which his wife sold at the Riverside Arts Market under the Fuller Warren Bridge in Jacksonville, Florida.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Stella Merchant-Vaughan; six children, Debra Vaughan, Stephani Haskins, Gerald Wesley Vaughan Jr. (wife, Teresa), Clarke Vaughan, Tanya Vaughan Armstrong and Desiree Hill (husband, Rick); two brothers, Bill Vaughan (wife, Lynda) and Larry Vaughan; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 6, 2022, at Grace Anglican Church, 5804 US 17, Fleming Island, FL 32003. Interment with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Lebanon National Cemetery, 20 State Highway 208, Lebanon.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, Florida.
Alma Younce
Alma Faye Younce, 72, of Virgie, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born June 10, 1950, to the late Jay and Rosa Roberts Hall.
She was a member of the Buckfield Freewill Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mac Arthur Younce; six brothers, Hayes Jones, Claude Hall, Elster Hall, Willis Hall, Jay Lee Hall and Clifford Hall; and three sisters, Madge Hall, Beatrice Damron and Inis Hamilton.
She is survived by one son, Mickey Younce (Melissa), of Greasy Creek; one daughter, Sherry Younce (Kevin Robinson), of Little Robinson; one brother, James Jones (Willa), of Virgie; one sister, Lexie Little, of Caney; three grandchildren, Charley Spears (Howard Spears), Mackenzie Robinson and Madison Younce; and one great-grandchild, Josiah Spears.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E Young Cemetery in Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
