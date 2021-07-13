Betty Bartley
Betty Ruth Mullins Bartley, 91, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.
She was born in Belcher, March 25, 1930, the daughter of the late Malcolm Mullins and Quinnie Chaney Mullins.
She was a grocery store owner and a faithful member of the East Elkhorn Freewill Baptist Church, a song leader and a devoted singer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Bartley; one son, Oscar Bartley; two grandsons, Zachary Bartley and Jacob Bartley; eight brothers, Virgil, Eugene, Luther and Ersel Mullins, Junior Chaney, Russell Chaney and Eulon and Elster Mullins; and one sister, Allie Faye Ratliff.
She is survived by three sons, Donnie Bartley (Alpha), of Shelbiana, and Ronnie D. Bartley and Rodney Bartley, both of Elkhorn City; four daughters, Geneva Bartley Prater and Patsy Salyer (David), both of Elkhorn City, Revel Ratliff Metzger (Don), of Elizabethtown, and Teresa Potter, of Nicholasville; two sisters, Opal Richardson, of Jenkins, and Sue Hackney (James), of Russellville, Tenn.; two brothers, Bob Mullins (Loretta), of Belcher, and Billy Mullins (Rose), of Mooresburg, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, Brittany Prater, David M. Ratliff (Susan), Nathan Ratliff (Tiffany), John Salyer (Kim), Matthew Salyer (Dawn), Jennifer Quillen (Jon), Alexis Bartley, Devon Bartley, Jeremy Bartley, Jeffrey Bartley and Logan Bartley; and 15 great-grandchildren, Destiny Simpson, Ashley Webb, Holly Ratliff, Kathryn “Katie” Ratliff, Michael Ratliff, Alexas Johnson, Christian Lowe, David R. Salyer, Maxwell Salyer, Evelyn Salyer, Madelyn Quillen, Christopher Quillen, Alex Bartley, Ryder Bartley and Logan Bartley.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Parsons officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Brooks
Charles E. Brooks, 78, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 30, 1943, the son of the late John Lee Brooks and Eula Clevinger Brooks.
He was the husband of Eva Adkins Brooks, a retired coal miner and a member of the Cornerstone Christian Church. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one son, Charles T. Brooks (Tracy); one daughter, Tammy R. Brooks (Jared); five grandchildren, Tyler Deskins, Charla Brooks, Bradly Brooks, Chase Brooks and Jase Brooks; four great-grandchildren, Teagan Reed, Tinsley Reed, Addison Ray and Quinn Deskins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Paul Potter officiating. Burial followed in the Bent Ridge Cemetery at Meta. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Edgar Cassell
Edgar Ellis Cassell, 84, of Road Fork, Sidney, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Keystone, W.Va., Sunday, May 27, 1937, the son of the late Edgar and Ruth Owens Cassell.
He was a railroad worker for Norfolk & Southern for 47 years and a long-time member of Zebulon Church of Christ where he served as deacon for 50 years.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Francis McCoy Cassell, of Sidney; two sons, Edgar Wayne Cassell, and his wife, Donna (Roope), of Prestonsburg, and Alex Steven Cassell, of Sidney; one brother, Johnny Cassell, and his wife, Barbara, of Maryland; and a niece, Rhonda Ramsburg, whom he called his girl.
Edgar leaves behind many other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with Shane Lockard and Paul Potter officiating. Burial followed in the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, with Billy Ratliff, Gerry Justice, John Blackburn, Neal McGuire and Dennis Ramey serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were: Orville Varney, Bobby Jack Taylor, John Hunt and Jr. Ward. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Craig Griffith
Craig Griffith, 48, of Pikeville, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, July 8, 1973, the son of Jackie Griffith Bartley and the late James Keith Griffith.
He was an AT&T Facility Technician, a member of the Communication Workers of American and a believer in God.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harlan and Mary Ruth Griffith and O.J. and Lou Bartley.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Griffith; two sons, Craig Wade Griffith and Corey Jamison Griffith (Eden); one sister, Stacy Meade (James); and three grandchildren, Caeden Griffith, Carter Griffith and Everleigh Griffith; and his mother, Jackie Griffith; .
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m, Wednesday, July 14, at the funeral home with Adams Akers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Herman Little
Herman Little, 72, of Dorton, died Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
“Gee” Looney
John “Gee” Looney, 83, of Pikeville, formerly of Lick Creek, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Betty Morton
Betty Jo Morton, 85, of Regina, died Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Samuel Mullins
Samuel Mullins, 88, of Ashcamp, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Dorton, Jan. 15, 1933, to the late Franklin D. Mullins and Mary Johnson Mullins.
He retired from the Chrysler Corporation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Felix and John Mullins; and five sisters, Atlas Mullins, Martha Damron, Lillian Anderson, Bertha Anderson and Maxie Childers.
He is survived by his wife, Lavada Reece Mullins, of Ashcamp; two sons, Bradley N. Mullins and Bryan C. Mullins, both of Ashcamp; five grandchildren, Serena Williams, Joshua Mullins, Jackie Blackburn, Samantha Leslie and Ricky Mullins; and four great-grandchildren, Austin Williams, Skyler Williams, Daniel Leslie and Gabriel Leslie; and two brothers, Whetsel Mullins, of Lake Michigan, Mich., and Joseph C. Mullins, of Palmetto, Florida.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Van Swindall and Gary Joe Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Samuel Mullins Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Phillips
Barbara Helena Phillips, 92, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, March 4, 1929, the daughter of the late John Phillips and Fannie Compton Phillips.
She was a seamstress with her own Sew Shop in Pikeville, and a member of the Burning Springs Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Chester Phillips and Paul Phillips.
She is survived by one sister, Juanita Phillips; four nieces, Peggy Phillips Robertson, Connie Phillips Dickenson, Rosemary Phillips Hill and Danita Ann Phillips Langford; two nephews, Paul Phillips Jr. and Chester Phillips Jr.; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with John Paul Hamilton officiating. Entombment followed in the Johnson Memorial Mausoleum, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Vicki” Ratliff
Minnie Victoria “Vicki” Ratliff, 66, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Jan. 22, 1955, the daughter of the late Justice “Jus” Ratliff and Audrey Hawkins Ratliff.
She was a teacher employed by the Pike County Board of Education and a member of the Ferrells Creek Church of Christ and Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James Corbett Ratliff, David Mack Ratliff and Julian Claude “J.C.” Ratliff.
She is survived by one sister, Corine Coleman, of San Antonio, Tex.; four nieces, Tambra Rice, Julie Ratliff May, Wendi Coleman and Chrystal Ratliff; and five great-nieces and great-nephews, Audreanna “Gracie” Rice, Katana May, La’Kota May, Laci Hackney and Jacob Hackney.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Ed Belcher and Billy Ford officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14 in the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Margaret Rorrer
Margaret Collins Rorrer, 84, of Trenton, Ohio, formerly of Hardy, died Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Stephen C. Rice officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Arlon Rowe
Arlon Rowe, 77, of Poor Bottom Road, Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, July 26, 1943, the son of the late Homer and Gracie Branham Rowe.
He was the husband of Judy Ann Coleman Rowe, a retired coal miner and a member of the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church. He was baptized on April 5, 2009. He truly loved his brothers and sisters in Christ and going to church.
He was a member of numerous clubs and organizations, such as the: Jenkins Masonic Lodge, for many years, where he held the position of Past Master of the lodge twice and Pikeville Masonic Lodge Elhasa Shrine Club, White Water Shrine Club where he held the position of vice president and president, Pike County Shrine Club, Shriners A Team as vice president, Hillbilly Clan and a member of the Good Ole Boys Car Club for many years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Billy O. Rowe; and one sister, Linda Lou Rowe Damron.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one son, Arlon Rowe Jr. (Sherry); several nieces and nephews; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Gibson and Larry Goff officiating. Entombment followed in the Annie E. Young Mausoleum at Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Wanda Rowe
Wanda Jo Rowe, 79, of Caney Creek, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 22, 1942, to the late Joseph and Lily Mae Jones Osborne.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Joseph Osborne; eight sisters, Arizona Osborne, Connie Sue Vanover, Bonnie Little, Helen Phillips, Alka Lusher, Irene Walls, Clara Rowe and Lona Baker; and two half-brothers, Lonnie Osborne and Mack Osborne.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Steve Rowe; two sons, Rodney Rowe (Crystal), of Little Creek, and Lonnie Joe Rowe (Susan), of Penny Bottom; three daughters, Jeannie Rowe Caldwell (James), of Rangely, Col., Kimberley Ann Brown (Mike), of Little Robinson, and Connie Suzette Rose (David), of Shelby Gap; one brother, Douglas McArthur Osborne, of Dorton; three sisters, Nadine Osborne, Neva Bartley, of Penny, and Barbara Baker, of Weatherford, Tex.; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jerry Damron, Teddy Honaker, Gayle Brown, Robert Osborne and others officiating. Burial followed in the Rowe Family Cemetery at Caney Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Aidyn Tackett
Charlie Aidyn Tackett, 13, of Blaze Branch of Dorton, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, June 3, 2008, to Charlie Tackett (Renee), of Blaze Branch, and Brittany Belcher Robinette, of Georgetown.
He was a student at Dorton Elementary School where he was a member of the boys basketball team. Aidyn loved to ride his motorcycle with his cousins and hunt and fish with his papaw, Jeff, his uncle, Todd, and his dad, Charlie.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Jeff and Sabrina Tackett; his maternal grandparents, Jody and Lisa Goodson; three brothers, Grayson Tackett, William Robinette and Alexander Robinette; two sisters, Shelby Casebolt and Aubrey Casebolt; a special cousin that he loved like a brother, Hunter Tackett; a special uncle and aunt, Todd and Stacy Tackett; his uncle, Jesse Goodson; his aunt, Allison Dishman (Chris); and a host of cousins, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Dorton Elementary Gymnasium with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Precious Memories Cemetery at Blaze Branch. Aidyn will be moved to the Dorton Elementary Gymnasium at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Geneva Talbert
Geneva Thacker Talbert, 77, of Pikeville, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Landmark of Elkhorn City.
She was born in Road Creek, May 30, 1944, the daughter of the late Dan and Bobbie May Thacker.
She was a retired bookkeeper for the Pike County Headstart and was a member of the Community Christian Alliance Church at Draffin.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Talbert.
She is survived by three daughters, Laura Syck (Jeffery) and Susan Obenshain, both of Pikeville, and Melinda Allen (Joe), of Corbin; one brother, Morris Thacker, of Elkhorn City; three sisters, Joyce Wallace, of Memphis, Tenn., and Danna Thacker and Jeanetta Bartley, both of Elkhorn City; and three grandchildren, Tyler Syck, Taryn Syck and Kevin Allen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Prater officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel after 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 13. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Claude Whitt
Claude Herman Whitt, 68, of Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Whitt Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.