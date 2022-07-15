“Maryanna” Bolden
Mary Anna “Maryanna” Webb Bolden, 72, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday evening, July 18, 2022, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia. A rosary prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Leonard Smith as celebrant.
Interment is in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Justin Bryant
Justin Kent Bryant, 40, of Beefhide, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 11, 1981, to Connie and Janet Johnson Bryant, of Beefhide.
He was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fletcher and Charlotte Johnson; and his paternal grandfather, Alfred Bryant.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his wife, Amanda Gwen Elkins Bryant; one daughter, Eden Snoe Bryant; two brothers, Jeremy Conn Bryant, of Shelby Gap, and Jacob Kyle Bryant, of Bean Station, Tenn.; and his paternal grandmother, Esther Bryant, of Elkhorn Creek.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 13, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Dave Hammond and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Rob Ratliff Cemetery, Shelby Gap. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ernest Campbell
Ernest Jeffery Campbell, 44, of Nippa, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his residence.
Ernest was born June 17, 1978, in Huntington, W.Va., to Ernest Campbell Jr. and Patricia Ann Hunter.
Ernest was preceded in death by his mother, Patty Campbell.
He is survived by his devoted and caring wife, Christin Justice Campbell; his father Ernest Campbell Jr. (Nellie Johnson); a sister, April Woods; nieces and nephews, Katie Marsillett, Adam Woods, Kelli Lykins (Jesse) and Walker Justice; great-nephews, Luke and Logan Lykins; godchild, Emmy Stevenson; stepbrother, William King; uncle, Tandy; aunts, Wilma and Sandy; along with a loving host of many cousins; as well as his fur babies, Charlie, Heidi and Sammy.
Ernest was loved by everyone. He would always greet you with a thumbs up and leave you with a hug. Ernest was steadfast in his faith and without a doubt, we know he rests in the arms of Jesus. He was a Mason at the Zebulon Chapter and lived to make sure the world was just a little better each day.
Ernest was so loved and will be missed by many.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Betsy Layne Fellowship Church, 57 Caldwell Street, Betsy Layne. Burial followed at Gethsemane Garden, 4032 KY-321, Prestonsburg. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Chick” Hamilton
Hassel “Chick” Hamilton, 79, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 10, 1942, to the late Raymond Hamilton and Evalene Kiser Pinatello.
He was a member of the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy "Whitey" Hamilton; four brothers, Gary Osborne, Ralph Osborne, Larry Osborne and Lacey Osborne; one sister, Betty Peart; one grandchild, Angel Little; and one brother-in-law, Ronald Newsome.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline Hamilton; one daughter, Bonnie Mullins (Conley), of Booker Fork; one brother, Marvin Kiser (Judy), of Booker Fork; four sisters, Debbie Fillinger (Dave), of Florida, Mindy Fitzpatrick, of Ohio, Patsy Newsome, of Ohio, and Carolyn Sue Branham (Andrew), of Caney; four grandchildren, Amber (Devin), Ashley (Joseph), Angela (Josh) and Ritchie (Samantha); and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg White, Carl Sargent and Kevin Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at the Booker Fork Cemetery, Caney Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Madison Helvey
Madison Barret Helvey, 48, of Dandridge, Tenn., formerly of Pikeville, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at his residence.
Madison was born in Pikeville, Oct. 19, 1973, the son of PA Helvey and the late Sharon Justice Helvey, of Dandridge.
He was a 1992 graduate of Pikeville High School and attended Union College.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Sharon Helvey; one brother, Chad Helvey; maternal grandparents, Albert and Martha Justice; and paternal grandparents, Lacey and Melster Helvey.
In addition to his father, Madison is survived by two daughters, Lacey Helvey Humphrey (Chris) and Mady Helvey, both of Tennessee; one son, Luke Helvey, of Pikeville; one sister-in-law, Anneita Helvey, of Tennessee; and two nephews, Morgan Helvey and Chase Helvey.
He is also survived by four aunts, Carol Helvey, of Lexington, Faye Van Hoose (Bob), of Pikeville, Joyce Reed (Jerry), of Pikeville, and Alma Cartt, of Dandridge; and one uncle, Don Justice, of Ohio. He also leaves behind several loving cousins and many lifelong friends.
A memorial celebration of Madison’s life will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel in Pikeville with Larry Keene officiating. The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Kiser
Barbara Kiser, 75, of Orange Park, Fla., formerly of Rockhouse of Marrowbone, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Pruitt Healthcare Center, Orange Park, Florida.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Martin Leslie
Martin Leslie, 87, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Huntington VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
He retired from Goff Furniture as a sales associate and delivery driver. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Martin was born in Pikeville, April 24, 1935, a son of Willie and Estie Roop Leslie.
Along with his parents, Willie and Estie Leslie, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Sylvia Leslie; one son, Martin Avery Leslie, on Dec. 13, 2012; and three brothers, Hatler Leslie, Marvin Leslie and Douglas Leslie.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Delorse Lee Leslie; two sons, William Douglas Leslie (Teresa), of Lancaster, and Robert E. Leslie (Melissa), of Winchester; and five daughters, Betty Jean Lee, of Pikeville, Deborah Jean Lee, of Melrose, Fla., Katherine Ann Howard (Frankie), of Salyersville, Carol Sue Bryant, of Pikeville, and Linda Fay Leslie, of Pikeville.
He is also survived by one brother, Billy Joe Leslie (Rondi), of Winchester; three sisters, Marjorie Voss, of Vine Grove, Mary Leslie, of Winchester, and Mildred Adkins (Ace), of Trimble County; 26 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and caregiver, friend and extended son, Floyd Mullins.
Visitation will continue after 9 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Estill Reed officiating. Burial will follow at the Leslie Family Cemetery, Cowpen Road, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brian May
Brian May, 56, of Red Jacket, W.Va., died Friday, July 8, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Williamson, W.Va., Dec. 4, 1965, a son of the late Harold and Paulina May.
Brian was a security guard for ARM Security. He enjoyed many activities outdoors including horseshoes, corn hole and occasionally a cookout meal with his family and friends. He loved animals, especially horses, and dogs. Brian’s greatest pleasure in life was to spend time with his daughter, Breanna.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Eunice Gooslin; and a sister, Rhonda Norman.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Sabrina May; a daughter, Breanna May; a stepson, Chase Howell; brothers, Jerry May (Nina), of Majestic, H.D. May, of Matewan, W.Va., and David May (Stacie), of Morehead; sisters, Sherry Coleman (Mitchell), of Maysville, Pam Alley (Robert), of Belfry, Linda Stanley, of Canada, and LaSondra Staton (Roger), of Williamson, West Virginia. Brian was also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved and was loved by very much.
The family will begin receiving friends at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel at 6 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, with Shawn Gooslin officiating. Interment will follow at the Alley Cemetery, Blackberry, with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger May
Roger Dale “Frog” May, 73, of Lexington, formerly of Pikeville, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the V.A. Hospital in Lexington following a brief illness.
He was born in Pikeville, July 29, 1948, the son of Cletus and Juanita Helvey May.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Teresa May.
Roger was a 1967 graduate of Pikeville High School and a graduate of Ashland Barber College. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a well-respected hair stylist. He was an avid UK sports fan and enjoyed tailgating at UK football games, where he was known as “the mayor of the blue lot.”
Roger is survived by his brothers, C.J. (Billie), of Lexington, and Donnie Max (Staci), of Pikeville; sons, Josh (Shonna) and Zach (Sara), of New Port Richey, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Kate, Dexter and Max May.
He is also survived by a large extended family of numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel, Pikeville, with Larry Keene officiating. A private burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Helen Ray
Helen Ray, 85, of Virgie, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born Aug. 3, 1936, to the late Simon and Brooksie Wallace Ray.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by Welman Ray, Hassell Ray, Benny Ray, Eddie Raymond Ray and James Ray; and one sister, Eleanor Ray.
She is survived by two sisters, Allene Ray, of Little Robinson, and Jean Stockdale, of Attica, Michigan.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts and Jerry Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Ray Cemetery, Little Robinson. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Wallace
Billy Jack Wallace, 68, of Pikeville, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Elkhorn City, Jan. 2, 1954, the son of the late Claude and Reba Mullins Wallace.
He was a retired teacher for the Kentucky Department of Education.
He is survived by his wife, Melisa Elaine Copley Wallace, of Pikeville; two daughters, Rachel Elaine Wallace, of Crestwood, and Anna Wallace, of Georgetown; one grandchild, Logan Charles Gast; four sisters, Jean Hall and Gay Barnes, both of Elkhorn City, Lydia Bartley, of Pikeville, and Claudia Caudill, of Toledo, Ohio.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Jim Ed Belcher and Steve Taylor officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Thomas Weems Sr.
Thomas Richard Weems Sr. was born Feb. 1, 1941, in Weeksbury, to the late Louise Bailey and Thomas R. Weems. He was the oldest of nine brothers and sisters who affectionately called him “Sonny.”
He graduated from Pikeville High School, Class of 1960, where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track. On Sept. 1, 1989, Richard was inducted into the Pikeville High School Sports Hall of Fame. He attended Pikeville College on a basketball scholarship.
In 1965, he enlisted in the army national guard in Pikeville.
In the summer of 1962, Richie Weems and The Continental Five were created and Pikeville’s first Rock ‘n’ Roll band was formed. Their music can be found on YouTube.
He married his first wife, Brenda Martin, of Martin, in 1966. Through their union three beautiful daughters were born, Tanya, Tiffany, and Tia.
In 1979, in Atlanta, Ga., he married Helen Patricia Neal. He adopted her two children, Arprentiss Latrice and Ernest Darnell. Through their union Thomas Richard Love was born.
He had a 20+ year career as the director of janitorial services for AmericasMart Atlanta and as owner of Eagle Cross services.
His love for music and his band continued as he traveled back and forth to Kentucky on several occasions to perform.
Those left to cherish his memory along with his children are his siblings: Carol Layne, Cynthia Bradley Johnson, Mural Silvers, Robin K. Bradley, all of Pikeville, Ronnie Weems, of Grove City, Ohio, and Darlene Bradley Childress, of Columbus, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; members of The Continental Five, Mike Johnson, Dennis Walters, James Osborne and Daryl Mullins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Thomas transitioned in the morning of Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in McDonough, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Weems; father, Thomas R. Weems; mother, Louise Bradley Bailey; stepfather, Harry T. Bradley; siblings, Arthur “Mickey“ Weems and Marshall Weems; and grandchild, Elijah Thomas Neil Weems.
His funeral was held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Sylvain Funeral Home, 2750 Highway 42 N., McDonough, GA 30253. He was laid to rest with his beloved wife, Pat, in Lincoln Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia.
Arrangements were under the direction of Sylvain Funeral Home of McDonough, Georgia.
This is a paid obituary.
Scott Workman
Scott Workman, 71, of Williamson, W.Va., died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson,
A memorial service honoring Scott will be held at a date and time to be determined by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
