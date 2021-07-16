Ruth Bentley
Ruth E. Bentley, 85, of Phelps, died Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church of Phelps with Rev. Benny Freeman and Rev. Ronnie K. Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in the Roxie Taylor Curve Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Tony Boyd
Tony Randall Boyd, 58, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Tony was born in Pikeville, May 15, 1963, the son of the late Chester and Rose Mary (Adkins) Boyd.
Tony was a coal mine foreman and a member of the Owsley Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean Bourne Boyd; two brothers, Darryl Boyd and Jerry Boyd; and one sister, Karen Boyd.
He is survived by one son, William Archie Watkins, of Pikeville; one daughter, Susie Jean Watkins Miller (Adam), of Pikeville; three brothers, Gary Boyd and Doug Boyd, both of Pikeville, and Erik Boyd, of West Plains, Mo.; two sisters, Sharon Blankenship, of Pikeville, and Megan Sturm Rudy, of Roanoke, Virginia. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Tony Miller, Ethan Miller and Kaitlyn Miller; and his beloved canine companion, Solgie.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Eddie Overstreet officiating. Burial followed in the Boyd Family Cemetery, Boyd Hollow, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Laura Burke
Laura Tackett Burke, 90, of Marshalls Branch of Long Fork, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 7, 1930, to the late Dona and Dina Fouts Tackett.
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hartman Burke; one son, Danny Burke; two brothers, Russell Tackett and Lindy Tackett; and three sisters,Tillie Johnson, Mattie Tackett and Susie Burke.
She is survived by two sons, David Burke (Ellen), of Long Fork, and Denver Burke, of Elyria, Ohio; six daughters, Dianna Adkins (James), of Wayside, W.Va., and Darlene Burke, Debbie Hughes (Eddie), Dorene Bentley (Edward), Dancy Mullins (Nobel) and Criss Burke (John), all of Long Fork; one sister, Irene Gabbard, of Florence; 14 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartman Burke Family Cemetery at Marshalls Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Calvin Campbell
Calvin Lee Campbell, 72, of McCarr, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Jimmy Fields officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Military rites will be performed at the grave site by Belfry Chapter #141.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, July 16, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Janet Clevenger
Janet Lea Clevenger, 77, of McAndrews, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Lee Dotson officiating. Burial followed in the Hackney Cemetery, McAndrews. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Woody” Clevinger
Woodrow “Woody” Lee Clevinger, 53, of Pikeville, died Monday, July 12, 2021.
He was born in Paulding, Ohio, July 21, 1967, to Jeanette Hamlin Clevinger and the late Carl Clevinger.
He was a caring husband, treasured father and cherished grandfather.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Clevinger.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Delena Bartley Clevinger; two loving daughters, Deanna Rose and her spouse, Justin, and Deidra Thompson and her spouse, Mikey; two granddaughters, McKenzie Rose and Olivia Rose; his mother, Jeanette Clevinger; two brothers, Chad Clevinger and his spouse, Stephanie, and Shane Clevinger and his spouse, Betty; and a loving host of family and friends.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and adored him.
Memorial services were held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home.
Inurnment will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, in the Clevinger Family Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Wesley Hook
Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville, died Friday, July 3, 2020.
He was born in Pikeville, Sept. 6, 1989, the son of Henry Hook and Barbara Ellen Nelson Hook.
He was a student and attended the Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Bryant Hook.
He is survived by his parents, Henry and Barbara Ellen Hook; his half-sister, Kristen Elizabeth Hook, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and his girlfriend, Candice Yates.
He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Alberta Hook, of Stockport, Ohio; and his maternal grandparents, Donald Lee and Mary Louise (Slone) Nelson, of Prestonsburg.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Pikeville City Overlook with Bobby Jo Spencer officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 8 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Happy” Justice Jr.
Frank “Happy” Justice Jr., 86, of Robinson Creek, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Pikeville Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was born in Pike County, May 11, 1935, the son of the late Frank and Carmen Ersel (Dyer) Justice.
He retired from U.M.G. and was a member of the Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenoir Justice; one daughter, Angelia Rena Adkins (James), of Little Creek; two sisters, Billie Joyce Butler, of Buckhannon, W.Va., and Faye DePamphlia, of Long Port, New Jersey; and three brothers, Adam, Dwight and Arnold Justice.
He is survived by one son, Franklin Scott Justice (Donna), of Little Creek Road, Pikeville; two daughters, Sallie Annette Hartsock of Robinson Creek, and Lori Lynn Newsome, of Millard; one sister, Gloria Jean Centers, of Middletown, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Rae Ann Brown (Randy), Chris Slone (Kristen), Kristin Kiser (Rodney), Nikki Newsome, Ariel Spears (Brandon), Jordan Justice (Terra) and Jeremy Belcher (Holly); 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, July 16, at the funeral home with a song service beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
I.J. Lewis
Ira Joe (I.J.) Lewis
It is with unbearable sadness and broken hearts that my sister and I, with God’s Grace, must announce the passing of our beloved Father, Ira Joe (I.J.) Lewis.
Daddy grew up in Wise, Va., on an apple orchard in “The Hurricane.” Basketball was his passion and while playing in an independent league in Wise, he was recruited by Itawamba Jr. College in Mississippi. This is where he met our mother, Myra. His IJC team went on to become “The Team of the Century '' and was later inducted into IJC’s Basketball Hall of Fame. He received a full scholarship to Pikeville College and moved back “home” as he said, to the magnificent mountains of Virginia. He and Myra soon moved to Pikeville, where he attended Pikeville College, received his BA in Education, and played basketball. He was also inducted into the Pikeville College Basketball Hall of Fame. He was offered semi-pro contracts, but did not want to leave the home he loved so much.
Dad coached basketball at Coeburn High School and led the team there to five consecutive state championships. After 10 years at CHS, he moved into the coal business and although his heart never left the game, he never looked back.
That beautiful smile and kind heart left this world June,3, 2021, only three days from his 83rd birthday. He passed in Florida, with his girls, but his wish was always to be laid to rest in Virginia.
If you ever met our father, you share our grief. He could light up a room and draw a crowd like no one I have ever known. He loved life and loved living life. He truly never met a stranger and once you met, he was your friend. His presence was felt by everyone who ever knew him and the minute you met; you knew he was special. We were loved and cherished from the day we were born and we always knew it. Our Daddy loved us and we loved him so very much. Our pain is fresh and raw, but we know that we share that pain with so many.
I.J. Lewis leaves behind his daughters, Elizabeth Lewis-Thompson (Malcom), of St. Cloud, Fla., and Amy Lewis-Milliken( Eric), of Tavares, Fla.; one grandson, Gage Allen Carpenter, of Tavares, Fla.; his brother, Franklin Emmitt Lewis, of Saltville, Va.; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruby Jeanette Mullins, Mary Nell (Sissy) Lewis and Goldie Kelley; and his parents, Thomas E. (Tebo) Lewis and Florence E. Lewis.
A life truly lived and a spirit never forgotten.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, Virginia. Receiving of friends will begin at noon. A procession to the cemetery will follow funeral services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Sturgill Funeral Home of Wise, Virginia.
Herman Little
Herman B. Little, 72, of Dorton, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, with his children by his bedside.
He was born Sept. 2, 1948, to the late Mary Delphia Little Mullins.
He was a retired coal miner, a member of the Virgie Church of Christ and a Vietnam Veteran.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his adopted parents, James Ira Little and Molly Case Little; one daughter, Molly Little; four brothers, Carlos Mullins, Roy Lee Kinney, Jibb Colley and Joe Colley; and one sister, Valdine Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Spears Little; one son, Ben Little (Angel), of Pikeville; two step-sons, Noah Newsome, of Lexington, and Billy Newsome, of Pikeville; two daughters, Wendy Lowe (Chuck), of Pikeville, and Jodi Collins (Roy), of Shelby Gap; three brothers, Amos Little, of Coal Run, Dana Mullins, of Caney, and Bill Mullins, of Michigan; two sisters; Delphaline Collier, of Caney, and Susie Little, of Whitley County; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Caney Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Gary Salisbury
Gary Lee Salisbury, 68, of Harold, died Monday, July 12, 2021.
He was born June 22, 1953, a son of the late Elvey and Laura Adkins Salisbury.
He worked as a lead linesman for Asplundh Tree Expert Company until his retirement. He was saved and baptised at Owsley Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Glen Salisbury; and one sister, Enola Gay Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Salisbury; one son, Timothy Scott Migliaccio; one brother, Michael Salisbury; one sister, Linda Salisbury; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home with Eddie Overstreet officiating. Burial will follow in the Salisbury Family Cemetery at Toler. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sasha Scott
Sasha Nicole Scott, 32, of Pikeville,died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Clinch Valley River, Virginia.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 16, 1989, the daughter of Rebecca Griffith Scott and the late Robert Alfred Scott.
She was a homemaker and a believer of the Christian faith.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by one son, Ayden Tucker.
Along with her mother, she is survived by five children, Alexzander Tucker, Aeriaunna Tucker, Alivia Tucker, Adalea Tucker and Alistair Tucker; one sister, Lorna Cantrell (Francisco); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Kathy Cantrell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
George Slone
George Slone, 83, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Feb. 23, 1938, the son of the late Ballard and Myrtle Carter Slone.
He was longtime owner and operator of Classic Printing and a member of the Church of God. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan F. Blanton Slone, Sept. 26, 2016; six sisters, Madeline “Madge” Adkins, Irene Edwards, Geraldine Phillips, Shirley Slone, Billie McCoy and Betty Tackett; and six brothers, Donald Slone, Ballard Slone Jr., Charles Slone, Ronald Slone, Bobby Slone and Walter Clayton Slone.
He is survived by his son, Jeff Slone, of Winchester; his daughter, Kim Slone, of Pikeville; and three grandchildren, Sheena Slone, Kloie Slone and Noah Meyers.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Danny Hess officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Jay McCoy, Keith McCoy, Kenny Williams, Thomas Slone, Ricky Reed and Mike Billiter honoring him as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Emogene Thacker
Emogene Dixon Thacker, 91, of Pikeville, died Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
