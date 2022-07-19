George Bennett
George Dwayne Bennett, 55, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Delores Bentley
Delores Jean “Bossy” Cole Bentley, 63, of Teaberry, passed from this earthly life Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 22, 1959, a daughter of the late Arthur “Shorty” Cole and Ellie Conn Cole.
She was a homemaker and a member of the River of Life Free Will Baptist Church in Teaberry.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by seven sisters, Cora Cole, Patricia Cole, Dorothy Cole, Joyce Ann Cole, Mary Francis Cole, Karen Sue Cole and Linda Lou Cole.
“Bossy” is survived by one son, Claude Hopkins (Denise), of Pikeville; two daughters, Ella Hall Vance, of Pikeville, and Angel (Matthew Mason) Bentley, of Teaberry; two sisters, Ella Cole, of Pikeville, and Eula (William) Potter, of Whitesburg; seven grandchildren, Sean Vance, Jerimiah Vance, Braydon Hall, Lavaeh Mason, Rylan Mason, David Hopkins and Jacob Hopkins.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Free Will Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Cole Family Cemetery in Betsy Lane. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
William Davidson
William Thomas Davidson, 67, of Pikeville, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was a lawyer having owned his private practice. He was an avid reader and a Civil War Reenactment enthusiast.
William was born in Pikeville, Dec. 9, 1954, the son of the late Franklin and Yvonne Justice Davidson.
He is survived by his sisters, Angela Davidson, of Pikeville, and Pamela D. Harris (Danny), of Lexington. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Justin Harris, Olivia Hamilton (Cory), Christian Harris and Jacob Padgett.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Stacy Hopkins
Stacy Earlon Hopkins, 75, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 23, 1947, the son of the late Thomas "Tom" Hopkins and Zelba Hall Hopkins.
Before his retirement, Stacy was a coal miner. He was a preacher at Pine Grove Old Regular Baptist Church and the Moderator of both Pine Grove Old Regular Baptist Church and Ashcamp Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Hopkins; and six brothers and three sisters.
Stacy is survived by his wife, Judy Kaye Hopkins; three sons, Ernest Smith (Berniece), Tommy Ray Hopkins (Marcellina) and Jimmy Hopkins (Sherry); two daughters, Teresa Scott (Danny) and Audrey Hopkins; one brother, Jimmy Carson Hopkins (Teresa); one sister, Janie Faye Bentley (Amos); 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Pine Grove Old Regular Baptist Church with Robert Osborne, Jimmy Dale Sanders, Frank Ronnie Coleman, Mitchie Paul Coleman, Steve Coleman and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Hopkins Cemetery, Poor Bottom.
Visitation will continue at the church, Tuesday, July 19, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Willa Johnson
Willa Dean (Leslie) Johnson passed away in her home into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by family and her loving husband, Roger, on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Willa was born on Dec. 3, 1938, in Pikeville. She attended Pikeville High School graduating in 1955. She attended Pikeville College graduating with an AA in Business. After college she entered into the workforce as an Executive Secretary to the President of Kitchen Kompact in Louisville, where she retired after 38 years.
Willa and Roger moved from Louisville to Titusville, Fla., to live close to her family, after she retired. Willa was married to her husband Roger for 64 years.
Willa was preceded in death by her mother and father, Victor and Kathleen Leslie; and two brothers, Donnie and Ronnie Leslie.
Willa is survived by her five sisters, two sisters-in-law; and nine nieces and nephews: Sisters, Joann (Leslie) Ratliff, Dee (Leslie) Weaver, Linda (Leslie) Cononie, Kathy (Leslie) Miller and Jenny (Leslie) Holstead. Sisters-in-law, Lavonne (Johnson) Caudill and Joan Leslie. Nieces and nephews, Melanie Murphy, Greg Ratliff, Brian Leslie, Steven Weaver, Sean Cononie, Shannon (Cononie) Chambers, Susan (Holstead) Martin, Jason Holstead and Kris Poff.
Willa was a great-aunt to many great-nieces and great-nephews, and was called “Auntie” to a few special friends.
Willa immediately lit up any room she entered and made an impact on so many people. She was a joyful presence with her bubbly personality. She loved her family and friends, and filled her home with warmth and kindness.
Willa poured her heart and soul into what she believed in. She showed up when it mattered, had your back, gave to those in need, and would defend and stand up for her loved ones, should the need for it arise.
Willa will be greatly missed!
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care, 1250 Grumman Pl., Titusville, FL 32780, (321) 269-4240.
Memorial services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at North Brevard Funeral Home, Titusville, Florida. Committal was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Cape Canaveral Cemetery, Mims, Florida. Arrangements were under the direction of North Brevard Funeral Home of Titusville, Florida.
The guestbook may be signed at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ernest Luster
Ernest Lloyd Luster, 70, of Raccoon, passed from this earthly life Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was of the Baptist faith and knew and had accepted Christ as his Savior. He worked as a mine superintendent for McCoy Elkhorn Coal Corporation before retirement. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. He loved to fish before he became disabled.
Ernest was born in Pikeville, March 18, 1952, the son of the late Ernest Roy and Judy Thacker Luster.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Kris Luster, on Nov. 10, 2003.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lana May Luster; one son, Eric Luster (Carolina Fare), of Coon Rapids, Minn.; four sisters, Kathleen May (Richard), of Raccoon, Cherith Ann DeRossiers (Pierre), of Ypsilanti, Mich., Teresa Kinzer, of Frankfort, and Delena Adkins, of Raccoon; four brothers-in-law who loved him and were special brothers to him, Ronnie May, Cecil Radus May and Richard May, all of Raccoon, and Greg May of Pikeville; and special friends, John Reed, Gary Hensley, and Ronnie Layne.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Bill Staggs, Roger Blackburn and Randall Taylor officiating. Entombment followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were: Chad Adkins, Joey Justice, Jakob Justice, James Honaker, Joey Collins and Colby May. Former McCoy Elkhorn Coal Corporation employees served as honorary pallbearers.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Willie” Yates
Bill “Willie” Yates, 54, of Rocky Road, Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.