“Jeffery Bear” Bentley
Jeffery Dale “Jeffery Bear” Bentley, 59, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 15, 1962, to the late Marvin Lester Bentley and Rose Ann Johnson.
He was a disabled coal miner.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Douglas “Hot Rod” Bentley and Darrell “Shorty” Bentley; and one granddaughter, Keisha Leann Bentley.
He is survived by his wife, Amelia “Amy” Johnson Bentley; two sons, Timmy Darrell Bentley (Morgan) and Jeffrey Shane Bentley (Teresa), both of Long Fork; one brother, Pete David Bentley (Elaine), of Long Fork; three sisters, Joetta Johnson (Earl), Debra Elswick (Rodney) and Sheryl Bryant (Terry), all of Long Fork; two grandchildren, Shelby LeighAnn Bentley and Quinlynn James Bentley; and special friends, Leon Dotson and Roy Lee Johnson, both of Long Fork.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Speight Church of Christ with Kevin Stewart and Brad Taylor officiating. Burial followed in the Bentley Family Cemetery at Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572, to help cover funeral expenses.
Madonna Chaney
Madonna Chaney, 79, of Pikeville, died Thursday, June 28, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Tommy England officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Faith Collins
Faith Fayetta Bentley Collins, 50, of Pikeville, died Monday, June 28, 2021.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Milt Cox
Milt J. Cox, 50, of Phelps, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health and Rehabilitation Center, Phelps.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps with Rev. Bruce Hawkins officiating. Burial followed in the Frank Robinett Cemetery at Widows Branch of Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Bill” LaFon
Billy Gene “Bill” LaFon, 90, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his residence, following a short illness.
He was born in Waiteville, W.Va., July 8, 1930, a son of the late Leonard Roy and Pauline Earl LaFon.
He was the owner and operator of Southern Mine and Southern Machine Service, a mine hydraulic business. He proudly served in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Roy LaFon Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Massie LaFon; his son, Gregory LaFon, of Augusta, Ga.; his daughter, Carolyn Chapman (Randy), of Milton, W.Va.; his daughter, Bobbi Palmer (Mark), of Lawrenceburg; his grandchildren, Scott Barrett, Jennifer Barrett, Colton Gene LaFon and Marki Elizabeth Palmer; his great-grandchild, Carter Barrett; his brother, John David LaFon, of Nags Head, N.Car.; and many nieces and nephews.
He will be forever missed and loved by his family, many friends and business acquaintances.
Crypt side services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Gregory Johnson officiating. The family would like for all extended family and friends to know that they are invited to attend services. Johns Creek Chapter #166 of the Disabled American Veterans will be providing military honors at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Jimmy” Mullins
James Michael “Jimmy” Mullins, 54, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Louisville, Oct. 22, 1966, the son of the late Raymond and LeaBelle Reynolds Mullins.
He was a paramedic for 32 years and a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his companion, Vicki Lynn Hartsock Lewis.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 4, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel, with Levi Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, July 2, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mary Mullins
Mary Lou Mullins, 78, of Lula, Ga., formerly of Pike County, entered Heaven from her residence on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born Jan. 17, 1943, to the late Johnie and Babe Tackett Holifield.
She was a homemaker.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Mullins Sr.; and three grandchildren, three brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her children, Linda Pidgeon (Frederick), Gary Mullins (Sheila), Paul Mullins (Olivia), Jimmy Mullins (Erika), Nina Wade (Darryl), Candy Stapp (Johnny), Sherry Dodd (Kenneth), Tina Black (Christopher), Patricia Chitwood (Clint), Jessica Mullins, Mike Mullins, Penny Hunter (Mark) and Bobby Jr. Mullins (Kendra); her brothers, John Holifield, Carl Holifield and Tommy Holifield; her sister, Bea Newsom; 34 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Holifield Cemetery at Cabin Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, July 2, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Beverly Scott
Beverly Scott, 65, of Frozen Creek, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, July 13, 1955, a daughter of the late Edgar Scott and Mary (May) Scott Goff.
She was a retired KY State Police Dispatcher, a member of the Democratic Women’s Club and a member of the Grassy Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Freddy, Kelly and Ted Scott; and one sister, Eddie Adams.
She is survived by one son, Scott Staton, of Raccoon; one daughter, Bethanie Fields, of Morehead; one brother, Jeffery Scott, of Tennessee; three sisters, Jan Cope, of Louisville, and Tammy Scott and Trish Bostic, both of Raccoon; two grandchildren, Sean Fields and Mary Allison Fields; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with Lester Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery, Frozen Creek.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, July 2, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
