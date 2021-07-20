Ulan Anderson
Ulan Anderson, 88, of Dorton/Jenkins Highway, Jenkins, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, March 18, 1933, the son of the late Tom Anderson and Myrtle McPeek Anderson.
He was a retired coal miner and the husband of Martha Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Anderson Belcher; three sisters; four brothers; and two grandsons, Caleb Anderson and Andrew Anderson.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Anderson; two sons, Eddie Anderson (Lynn) and Bobby J. Anderson (Madonna); four grandchildren, Timmy Belcher (Mishey), Linda "Nikki" Anderson, Jacob Anderson (Makayla) and Kaylee Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Isaac Belcher and Carson Belcher; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Dolph Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in the Cantrell Cemetery at Elkhorn Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lois Baisden
Lois Jane Mills Baisden, 67, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler with Rev. Mitchell Bias officiating. Burial followed in the Baisden Family Cemetery, Lincoln City, Delbarton. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Marcella Bentley
Marcella "Adkins" Bentley, 87, of Right Fork of Greasy, Shelbiana, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 8, 1933, the daughter of the late Isaac Adkins and Grace Vanover Adkins.
She was the wife of the late Paris L. Bentley. She was a homemaker and a member of the Little Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Paris R. Bentley and Howard D. Bentley; two daughters, Sandy Bentley and Sheila Bentley; and five brothers and one sister.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela Tussey (Brian) and Patricia Phelps (Phil); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker officiating. Burial will follow in the family cemetery at Greasy Creek, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Billy” Browning
William “Billy” Browning, 57, of Thacker , W.Va., died suddenly Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Freeburn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Bible Way Church, Thacker, W.Va., with Pastor Ricky Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Varney Cemetery, Lynn, West Virginia.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Sandra Burnette
Sandra Lynn Burnette, 64, of Stone Coal Road, Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 4, 1956, the daughter of the late Clinton Adams and Georgia Charles Adams.
She was the wife of Gary Burnette, the office manager for Food City and a believer of the Christian faith.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Don Adams.
Along with her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Amanda Crafton (Jason) and Ashley Arrington (Matt); four brothers, Eddie Adams, Randy Adams, Tony Adams and James David Adams; one grandson, Chase Arrington; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jason Johnson officiating. Entombment followed in the R.H. Ratliff Mausoleum, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
John Charles
John Paul Charles, 58, of Pikeville, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, April 22, 1963, the son of the late John Bill and Arizona (Newsome) Charles.
He is survived by two brothers, Gary Lee Charles (Leslie) and Eddie Dean Charles (Jennifer); five sisters, Sharlene Charles, Joann Stanfield (Charlie), Jean Fraganeno, Tonia Gail Baldridge (Monty) and Linda Maynard (Ronald), all of Pikeville; 11 nephews and six nieces; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Energyville Freewill Baptist Church, Shelby Valley, with David Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at the church after 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, and continue all day Wednesday, July 21, with services beginning at 7 p.m. each evening. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Robert Charles
Robert Elee Charles, 61, of Freeburn, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, April 27, 1960, a son of the late Arthur Blaine Charles and Lula Faye Smith Charles. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Nikki Charles; one brother, Anthony Bert Charles; and three sisters, Shirley Justice, Phoebe Leedy and Mary Ann Dotson.
Robert was of the Apostolic faith. He loved to fish. He was an accomplished handyman. He was generous and kind to others. His personality was one of a great love of life and family. He leaves a legacy of a man who loved his children and grandchildren and was a wonderful husband to his wife.
Robert leaves to mourn his passing and honor his loving memory, his wife, Connie Jean “Frazier” Charles; one son, Gary Charles, of Freeburn; one daughter, Wanda Pence (Larry Patrick), of Freeburn; five grandchildren, Syhanne Charles and Jeremy Charles, both of Columbus, Ohio, McKenzie, Carrie and Larry Patrick, all of Freeburn; four brothers, Herbert Charles, of Clay City, Kenny Charles (Josie), of Meathouse, Kimper, Steve Dillow, of Phelps, and John Charles, of Clay City; two sisters, Oma Bentley (Marvin), of Phelps, and Bessie Nelson (Dwayne), of Pinsonfork; a son-in -law, Robert Bargy; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Brian and Gloria Frazier officiating. Burial followed in the Charles Cemetery at Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roberta Gibson
Roberta Gibson, 90, of Bowling Green, formerly of Pike County, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Bowling Green Medical Center.
She was born in Letcher County, Feb. 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Henry Trusty and Mary Brown Trusty.
She was a member of the Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church and the wife of the late Leon Gibson.
She was a former owner and operator for many years of the Three Way Drive Inn at Marrowbone.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by one son, Vance Gibson (Bonnie) and Jean Sanders (Gordon); two sisters, Bessie Staab-Hickman and Betty Anderson; four grandchildren, Ronald Sanders, Robert Sanders, Genesia Gibson and Aaron Gibson; four great-grandchildren, Peyton Sanders, Christopher Sanders, Coy Nathaniel Gibson and Elijah Jacob Gibson; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Terry Gibson, Allen Gibson and Charles Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville Road, Lexington.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Timothy Hall
Timothy Hall, 57, of Pikeville, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at his residence.
All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Louzania Honaker
Louzania Honaker, also known as “Baby” and “Mom” to those who knew and loved her, died peacefully at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital surrounded by loved ones after an extended illness on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Mom’s story began April 26, 1938, when she was born to Eli and Meda Estep in a small place called Isiban, West Virginia. She loved school, beautiful dresses, coats, and shoes. Later, after moving to Phelps, she met the love of her life, Dallas, who always reminded her of a “big red shiny apple,” which in her words “set him apart from the other boys.” She made a good choice, they married, and had four children. Velmeda Lisa came first, followed by Dallas Eli, also known as Stevie, Bernard Heath, and finally, Michael David. Dad pursued a job in Lake Erie, Ohio, which later led to a promotion for Goodyear Tires in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Here they set up their housekeeping and business in the Mid-Ohio Valley and life was good to them and for them, many years.
Earlier in life, she was an avid bowler, winning many trophies with her league at Rendor Lanes. She also pursued college classes, worked for many years in a Parkersburg day care taking care of her babies and toddlers, always desiring to be an elementary teacher, and had a love of writing stories. Crocheting was also a big part of mom’s life. Many heads throughout this area sport the hats her fingers wove together.
Mom was of the Christian faith, and I am sure Jesus smiled brightly as He took her hand this morning and said “Welcome home, my good and faithful servant. You’ve run the race well and finished strong. “
On the day she passed from this world to her heavenly home, Mom left behind her daughter, Velmeda Lisa Honaker Batten; sons, Dallas Eli Honaker, Bernard Heath (Bev) Honaker and Michael David Honaker, all of Parkersburg, West Virginia. She is survived also by grandchildren, Christtienna Louzania Batten, Steven Eli Honaker (Chasity), Alicia Dawn Honaker and Christopher Honaker; and great-grandchildren, Julienna Dove Batten, Daelon Tolliver O’Connor, Israel Keldin Squire O’Connor, Destiny Honaker, Alice Honaker, Alexis Honaker and Riley Honaker. She also leaves behind one sister, Juanita Estep Robinette, of Majestic; and a host of nieces, nephews and many loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Eli and Meda Estep; her husband, Dallas J. Honaker; and one brother, Alan Estep, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia.
Mom was a wonderful woman who was loved, will be missed, and forever be cherished in our hearts.
A special heartfelt thank you is sent to the CCMH medical nursing staff, from the 1st floor to the 5th, Jessie, Al, Tom, Dr. Onestinghel, Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Abiy Kelil, Dr. Aneeqah Baig, and Donna Adams from Palliative Care, for all the love and care, and support they have given to us. To the techs who lovingly cared for my mom, especially Shawn. You will forever be in my heart, and much love is sent to you all. Mom ended her journey on the very floor she began it on, along with many of the same staff present.
There will be a one day service, Friday, July 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. Interment will follow in the George Dotson Cemetery in Phelps.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Friday until the time of services.
A special memorial will be held in Parkersburg, W.Va., at a later date. More details will be announced when the day approaches.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Harold Mutter
Howard Dale Mutter, 84, of McCarr, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Trinity Healthcare of Mingo in Williamson, West Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Bro. Ed Lockard officiating. Burial followed in the Anderson Hatfield Cemetery, McCarr. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Debbie Robinson
Debbie Robinson, 60, of Shelbiana, died Friday, July 16, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Jimmy Reed Adkins and Jimmy Jack Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Robinson Family Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, July 20, at the funeral home with open visitation from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Services will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
“Susie” Rowe
Nancy Sue “Susie” Newsom Rowe, died Friday, July 9, 2021, in Humble, Texas.
She was born in Roswell, N.M., in 1947, the year of the Roswell alien incident. She was the daughter of Denver D. Newsom and Frances Daughtry Newsom.
She graduated from Pikeville High School in 1965 and attended Morehead State College.
She is survived by her husband, Grover; her daughter, Hazel Rowe Bessette, of Suffolk, Va.; her sister, Eloise Setser, of Charleston, S.Car.; and her half-siblings, Jeanne Robinson, Rick Newsom, Sharon Hall, Teresa Mullins and Linda Blankenship, all of Pikeville.
Susie retired after a long career in the international freight forwarding industry where she was known for her sense of humor and her selfless concern for her co-workers. She often cooked meals for all of them, as well as for friends and neighbors who were ill. She was a very caring person.
Memorial contributions may be made to: M.D. Anderson Center, P.O. Box 4464, Houston, TX 77210.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Home of Humble, Texas.
This is a paid obituary.
Inas Smith
Inas Fern Smith, 88, of Phelps, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
