John Adkins
John Allen Adkins, 61, of Kendrick Road, Greasy Creek, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home.
John was born Dec. 1, 1960, to the late Kelsie V. and Ellen Carol Kendrick Adkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and one brother, Leyth Edmond Adkins.
John is survived by one sister, Leisa Hopkins (Chuck), of Greasy Creek; one brother, Steve Adkins (Tammy), of Wellington; one nephew, Laythan Hopkins; and two nieces, Bridget Chupp and Kayla Carter. He was also lucky enough to have a special friend of more than 53 years that was by his side in good times and bad, Mitch Sayers.
John was an avid NASCAR fan. He would make sure he was home in time to watch the races each weekend. His favorite driver was the one and only Dale Earnhardt. He also made sure to watch Yellowstone and any golf tournament that was on television. For several years when he played, he even claimed to be one of the best golfers of all time! He also enjoyed fishing and drawing, but his favorite thing was carpentry. There was little that he could not make or do.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Wes Russell officiating all services. Arrangements were entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home in Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Vallie Childress
Vallie Darlene Bradley Childress, age 63, transitioned the morning of, July 18, 2022 at the Rhodes Hall Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
She was a 34 year production associate at Tigerpoly Manufacturing. She was a member of the Triumphant Church of God and the First Church of God. She was a member of The National Council of Negro Women.
Vallie Darlene was born in Pikeville, Kentucky on September 22, 1958 a daughter of the late Harry Thomas Bradley and Mamie Louise Bailey Bradley.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas Richard Weems, Arthur L. Weems, and Marshall L. Weems.
Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, George Michael Childress of Columbus, Ohio and Daniel Bradley Childress (Angela) of Las Vegas, Nevada. One brother, Ronnie Weems (Gail) of Grove City, Ohio, four sisters, Carole Layne (Stafford), Cynthia Johnson, Mural Bradley Silvers (Steve) and Robin Kay Bradley all of Pikeville, Kentucky.
Also two granddaughters, Aubrey Marie Harris and Lily Anne Childress, her precious pet, Buddy and her best friend, Bonnita. She also was loved by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved classmates of PHS Class of 1977.
Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022 in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
She will be moved to the First Presbyterian Church of Pikeville, Saturday, July 23, 2022 to lie-in-state from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Pikeville with Scott Robinson and Bill Staggs officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson Memorial Park.
Honoring her as Pallbearers will be Michael Childress, Bradley Childress, Thomas Johnson, Steven Silvers, D.J. Gatewood Jr. and Matthew Burgess.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Weems, Steve Silvers, Tony Burgess, Marcus Musgrave, and Stafford Layne.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Joyce Coleman
Joyce Taylor Coleman, 71, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Joyce was born Dec. 6, 1951, the daughter of the late Virgil Taylor and Marie Ratliff Taylor.
She was the wife of the late Thomas Coleman and a retired employee for the Kellogg's Factory.
Along with her husband and parents, Joyce was preceded in death by one brother, Thurman Taylor.
Joyce is survived by one son, Chadwick Collins; one daughter, Melanie Chaney; one brother, Leeman Taylor; two sisters, Dorothy Adkins and Lois Ramey; four grandchildren, Jimmy Chaney, Emily Chaney, Jordan Hunt and Gavin Collins; one great-grandchild, Jaden Morrison; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ with Jim Abshire and Dewayne Abshire officiating. Burial followed at the Justice Taylor Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Creeda Damron
Creeda Fay Damron, 86, of Hellier, died Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Laurel Grove Cemetery, Norton, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Damian Dillon
Damian Marshall Dillon, 12, of South Williamson, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022, at Old Jennies Creek Church with Joe Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at the Crabtree Family Cemetery, Belo, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mullins Family Funeral Home of Warfield.
The guestbook may be signed at www.mullinsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Pluma Hunter
Pluma S. Hunter, 88, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her residence.
Pluma was born Nov. 6, 1933, the daughter of the late Robert Smith and Pearlie Maynard Smith.
She was the wife of the late William Cecil Hunter, a nurse aide for a nursing home, a retired meat cutter for Winn Dixie and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
Along with her husband and parents, Pluma was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Pluma is survived by two daughters, Cherry Denim (Larry) and Sylvia Hunter; one son, Gerald Hunter (Kathy); two brothers, Robert Smith Jr. and Layton Smith; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Memorial services were held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ida Johnson
Ida B. Johnson, 101, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at her residence.
Ida was born April 15, 1921, the daughter of the late Richard Blackburn and Elizabeth Maynard Blackburn.
She was the wife of the late Lee T. Johnson, a homemaker and a believer of the Baptist faith.
Along with her husband and parents, Ida was preceded in death by three sisters, Blanch Blackburn, Lucille Lowe and Reessee Reed; and four brothers, Oscar Blackburn, Ireland Blackburn, Otis Blackburn and Luchian Blackburn.
Ida is survived by one son, Richard E. Johnson; special caretaker, Tracy Thacker; four loving nieces; and a host of loving family and friends.
Private graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Blackburn Family Cemetery in Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Kiser
Barbara Ann Kiser, 75, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Pruitt Health Care Center in Orange Park, Florida. She was formerly from Rockhouse.
Barbara was born Nov. 20, 1946, the daughter of the late Alex Csaszar and Dorothy Regina Petro Csaszrar.
She was the wife of the late Orville Kiser Sr., a retired custodian for Pikeville Independent Schools and a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church of Pikeville.
Along with her husband and parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Csaszar; and one brother, Joseph Csaszar.
Barbara is survived by one son, Orville Kiser Jr. (Kristi); one daughter, Trina Kiser; three brothers, Alex Csaszrar, David Csaszar and Michael Csaszrar; one sister, Rosemarie Hamilton; four grandchildren, Chasity Barbaro, Michael Zachary Jones, Kayla Owens and Jabon Rowell; five great-grandchildren, Addison Jones, Kamari Rowell, Mason Rowell, Micah Rowel and Kamila Scott; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Father Rob Adams officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Vester Osborne
Vester Lee Osborne, 74, of Lizzie Fork, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 12, 1948, the son of the late Troy Osborne and Margaret Caudill Osborne.
He was the husband of Diann Osborne, a retired coal miner and was of the Freewill Baptist Faith. He served his country honorably in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Betty Hamilton, Bobbie Acre, Hazel Osborne and Mary Hampton; and three brothers, Bruce Osborne, Troy Osborne Jr. and Charles Edward Osborne.
He is survived by his wife, Diann Osborne; one son, Charles Edward Osborne "Fats"; one daughter, Melissa Lea Byrd (Sam); one brother, Ellis Osborne (Linda); one granddaughter, Alexa Byrd; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tyler Bentley, Eric Fleming and Randy May officiating. Burial followed at the Clyde Branham Cemetery, Lizzie Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Marion Rudder Sr.
Marion Wayne Rudder Sr., 74, of Canada, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
Wayne was born in Mt. Sterling, Nov. 3, 1947, a son of the late Espy and Lalah "Griffin" Rudder.
He was an active member of McVeigh Missionary Baptist Church. He was a fan of nice cars, a great dinner and hunting down a deal. He always enjoyed a good porch swing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Smith and Norma Jean Lyle.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Frankie; two sons, Darin (Kerri) Rudder and Wayne Jr. (Tiffany) Rudder; stepdaughters, DeDe Henderson, Paula Scott, Claudia Milner and Kim Milner; and a number of beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Doug (Laura) Rudder; sister, Gaynell Jackson; and a tremendous extended family including dear nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne's Celebration of Life service will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at McVeigh Missionary Baptist Church, 67 Little Mudlick Branch Road, Belfry, KY 41514.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Gideons International.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mabel Tackett
Mabel Tackett, 87, of Long Fork, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 31, 1934, to the late George Fleming and Ida Fleming Brewer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Tackett; one daughter, Donna Lorraine Slone; three brothers, Herman Fleming, Lloyd Fleming and Ben Brewer; and four sisters, Georgia Johnson, Bertha Patterson, Alpha Elswick and Verna Johnson.
She is survived by four daughters, Deborah Cheryl Fleming, of Virgie, Charlotte Lynn Collins, of Bulan, Monica Christina Stewart (Mike), of Virgie, and Sabrina Nichole Tackett, of Virgie; two sisters, Dorothy Brewer Bryant, of Cato, Ark., and Hazel Meade, of Jackhorn; two brothers, Albert Franklin Fleming, of Durand, Mich., and Dave Fleming, of Virgie; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several bonus grandchildren whom she loved.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg White and others officiating. Burial followed at the Ida Fleming Brewer Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Thigpen
Mary “Justice” Thigpen, 75, of Waverly, Ga., passed from this life Friday, July 15, 2022, at her residence.
Mary was born to the late Charles “Buster” and Anne Elizabeth Justice, Dec. 21, 1946.
Besides both parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Thacker; and her brothers, Charles Justice, Robert Justice, and Richard Justice.
Mary is survived by her children, Sherry Phillips and Kirk White, and his spouse, Jennifer; her grandchildren, Hannah Phillips, Steven Bokor, and his spouse, Jackie, Zack White, and Maggie White; her great-grandchildren, Norah Bokor and Charlie Bokor; her sisters, Betty Smith; her sister-in-law, Doris Justice; her brothers, Phillip Justice, and his spouse, Letha, and James Justice; along with a loving host of family and friends who will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to the Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA. 31525.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 21, 2022, with graveside services beginning at 12 p.m., at the Kinder Justice Cemetery, Upper Chloe. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home in Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Billy West
Billy West, 56, of Belfry, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.