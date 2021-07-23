“Jewell” Belcher
Jeweldene “Jewel” Belcher, 86, of Strawberry Plains, Tenn., formerly of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Elsie Clevinger
Elsie B. Clevinger, 91, of Vero Beach, Fla., died Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Elsie was born in Praise, Dec. 20, 1929, to the late Clyde Hodge and Etta Hicks Bailiff.
Besides both parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bille J. Clevinger; her sister, Lynn Gay Mullins; and her brothers, Donald Clyde Bailiff, Riley Monroe Bailiff, Ray Hodge Bailiff, Ned Jefferson Bailiff, Arnold Guy Bailiff, Paul David Bailiff, Ralph Jessie Bailiff and Jerry Lester Bailiff.
Elsie is survived by her children, Rick Clevinger and his spouse, Robbie and Angela Slonaker and her spouse, Russell V.; her grandson, Charles V. Slonaker and his spouse, Melissa; her great-granddaughter, Adley Slonaker; her brother, John Tilden Bailiff; and a loving host of family and friends.
Elsie was a homemaker, devoted mother, wife and daughter, and a cherished sister to many.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at the First Church of God, Elkhorn City, with Scotty Adkins officiating all services. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Timothy Hall
Timothy Hall, 57, of Pikeville, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at his residence.
All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ivadeene Hatfield
Ivadeene Marie Hatfield, 89, of West Williamson, W.Va., died peacefully Friday, July 16, 2021, at her residence.
Ivadeene’s directives were that no services were to be held and her body be entombed at once. She was entombed with her husband, Ralph, at Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Charles Meade
Charles Tommy Meade, 82, of Pikeville, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 14, 1939, to his parents the late Cleo Meade and Nina Justice Meade.
He was a carpenter and a member of the Grace Baptist Church. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was the husband of Ella Mae Epling Meade.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Nadine Dye, Shelby Coleman and Marie Epling; and one granddaughter, Madison Paige Meade.
He is survived by his wife, Ella; three sons, Jason Meade, Joshua Meade (Felicia) and Brad Meade; one brother, James Allen Meade; his grandchildren, Haylee Meade, Sydney Meade, Brooke Meade, Jacob Meade, Logan Meade and Maverick Meade; and a host of loving family and friends.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Hippie” Pryor
Timothy Alan “Hippie” Pryor, 60, of Virgie, died Thursday, May 27,
2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 4, 1961, to Myrtle Pryor, of Elizabethtown, and the late Howard Pryor. He was a former coal truck driver.
Other than his mother, he is survived by his son, Vincent Boomer Myers; his step-son, Jimmie Myers; one sister, Ramona Kennaday; and three grandchildren, Savannah, Reva and Paul.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Long Fork Community Park between the hours of 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. A burial will take place at Valley Grace Baptist Church Memorial Gardens at Elizabethtown. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for his final resting place expenses be made to: Judy Myers, P.O. Box 45, Virgie, KY 41572.
Ermel Ratliff
Ermel Charles Ratliff, 91, of Poor Bottom Road, Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, July 14, 1930, the son of the late Sterling Ratliff and Virgie Little Ratliff.
He was a coal miner and a retiree from Austin Powder Company. He was the husband of the late Gayle Green Ratliff. He was a member of the masonic lodge and attended the Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jessie Stewart; and three nephews, Charlie, Farley and Ernie Ratliff.
He is survived by one son, Jerry Eugene (Ada Lorean), of Lookout; three daughters, Diana Lynne Meade (James Allen), of Pikeville, Donetta Morgan (Richard Allen), of Parkersburg, W.Va., and Connie Sue Littrell (Ricky), of New Carlisle, Ohio; three grandsons, Bret, Jeremy and Jason; four granddaughters, Conda, Shannon, Misty and Rachael; five great-grandsons, Brent, Daniel, Noah, Nathan and Jameson; seven great-granddaughters, Megan, Ashley, Lexis, Alannah, Caitlyn, Allison and Layla; two great-great-granddaughters, Peyton and Caroline; one great-great-grandson, Parker Drew; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, July 23, at the funeral home with Masonic Rites at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Anne Reed
Anne Reed, 89, of Canada, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Homestead Post-Acute Care in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Belfry United Methodist Church with Rev. Geoff Tackett sharing the eulogy and Rev. Mike Stanley presenting the service. Burial will follow in the Runyon Family Cemetery, Canada.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, July 23, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with singing from 7 p.m until 7:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Harold Rowe
Harold Dean Rowe, 70, of Phyllis, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
He was born in Pike County, April 29, 1951, the son of the late John Harold Rowe and Stella J. Hampton Rowe.
He was a retired forest ranger, member of the Disabled American Veterans, one of the co-founders and President of the Fishtrap Sportsmen Club, Chairman of the Board for the Grapevine Fire Department and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Kimper Church of God and the husband of ReJeana Rowe.
He is survived by his wife, ReJeana Rowe; a son, Harold Curtis Rowe (Carrigan); a daughter, Terri Caldwell (James); six grandchildren, Caleb Gibson, Gavin Rowe, Storm Caldwell, Carter Rowe, Marcie Rowe and Remi Rowe; a great grandchild, Ellie Gibson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Dewayne Abshire officiating. DAV Rites will follow the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, July 23, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
