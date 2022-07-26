Almeda Adams
Almeda Adams, 82, of Right Fork of Island Creek, died Friday, July 22,2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 29, 1939, the daughter of the late Paris Ramey and Rissie Justice Ramey.
She was the wife of the late Willard Adams, manager at Dairy Cheer for over 20 years and a member of Island Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, Almeda was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
Almeda is survived by six children, Darlene (Jeff) Howell, Sherry (Brad) Adkins, Lisa (Tony) Adkins, Donna (Tony) Stacy, Kevin (Sabrina) Adams and Pamela (Brian) Bevins; 10 grandchildren, Whitney (Jordan), Adam (Katelyn), Keshia (Steven), Cheyenne (Chris), Noah Shane, Hannah (Tyler), Katelyn (Dalton), Daniel, Olivia and Allie; nine great-grandchildren, Kinsey, Macy, Ayden, Isabella, Emberly, Lynden, Baker, Anniston and Paxton; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon on Monday at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Ned Adams Cemetery, Island Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Joyce Blackburn
Joyce Runyon Blackburn, of 600 Missouri Branch Road, Pikeville, left this old, wicked world to go home to her heavenly father on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 3:35p.m.
She was the daughter of the late Justine Blackburn Runyon and James Thomas Runyon and the wife of the late Marvene Blackburn.
Joyce was a member of the Freedom Bible Church where she loved to worship and spend time with her church family. She retired from the United States Postal Service.
Joyce leaves behind a daughter, Brenda Blackburn VanHoose (Steve), of Prestonsburg; a son, Steven Marvene Blackburn (Melody), of Michigan; one grandchild, Kaylee Brooke Blackburn, of Pikeville; along with four brothers, Donald Runyon (Sue), Kenny Runyon (Denise), Neil Runyon (Dru), all of Pikeville, and Keith Runyon (Lori), of Medina, Tenn.; and one sister, Diane Williams, of San Antonio, Texas.
Joyce and Marvene were married June 19, 1965, and this marriage lasted until his death Dec. 4, 2019. They spent 54 ½ years together. God blessed them with a beautiful baby girl, Brenda, on Aug. 7, 1966. Oh! What a joy, but God wasn’t finished and on Nov. 16, 1975, here came a baby boy, Steven Marvene Blackburn. Oh! How good God IS! Then on March 2, 2002, Joyce welcomed Jesus into her life and God the Father and she never looked back; she had just begun to live at 52 years of age. She couldn’t praise him enough for saving her soul. He had been so good to her. The thoughts of grandchildren vanished as their kids got older; then on May 1, 2018, here came another blessing from the God she served; a granddaughter, Kaylee Brooke Blackburn, became the light of their life. The joke between Joyce and Marvene was why did they wait so long to have her, we were getting old and it is hard to keep up with her.
Joyce had an extended family of friends, cousins, aunts and uncles whom she loved, but she is at peace.
Rejoice and meet her one day!
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the K B Blackburn Valley Cemetery, 500 Missouri Branch, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Linda Blackburn
Linda Gail Ray Blackburn, 67, of Varney, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at her residence.
She was owner and operator of Linda’s Restaurant and a member of the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church.
Linda was born in Pikeville, Aug. 14, 1954, a daughter of the late Wayne and Lillian Young Ray.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ray Blackburn, on Nov. 17, 2021.
Linda is survived by two sons, Michael Blackburn (Christine) and Steve Blackburn (Wendy), both of Kimper; one daughter, Cindy Tibbs (Chris), of Varney; two sisters, Nadine Jones (Will), of Stone, and Lenna Dotson (Joe), of Meta; and three brothers, Scott Ray (Linda), of Gulnare, Johnny Ray (Ardena), of Raccoon, and Bobby Ray (Carol), of Varney.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Lilly Blackburn, Elijah Blackburn, Tyler Tibbs, Hannah Tibbs and Michael Ray (Kendra); two great-grandchildren, McKinley Ray and Caden Ray; and a special sister, Anetta Canada, of Varney.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church, and all day Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the church with services each evening at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Ray Family Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jessica Borrego
Jessica Borrego, 42, of Peter Fork in McCarr, died Thursday, July 21, 2022.
No services are currently scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Isabel Burchett
Isabel Rylee Burchett, passed peacefully in the arms of her parents, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, with Billy Compton officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Joanne Calton
Joanne Calton, 74, of Lick Creek Road, Pikeville, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at her residence.
Joanne was born in Pike County, July 29, 1947, to her parents, the late Mitchell B. Slone and Celia Thacker Slone.
Joanne was a retired school teacher employed by Pike County Board of Education.
Joanne was the wife of the late Hargis Dale Calton. She was a member of the Bowling Fork Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a sister, Pearlie Faye Slone.
She is survived by two sons, James Dale Calton (Diana) and Bobby Burns (Jackeline); three daughters, Celia Damron (Joshua), Jennifer Parsons (John) and Mary Droke; three brothers, Johnnie Slone (Lynne), David Slone (Lisa) and Jimpy Dale Slone (Debbie); 10 grandchildren, Heaven, Erik, Sara, Cecilia, Haleigh, Kayci, Jasmine, Ryreygh, John Dale and Addox; six great-grandchildren, Katalina, Emmalyn, Mia, Freya, Alexander and Lucian; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Chris Bartley officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Little Flock Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Thacker Family Cemetery, Lick Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Laura Childers
Laura Lee Childers, 91, of Burdine, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Laura was born in Letcher County, April 23, 1931, the daughter of the late Clarence Boyd and Linda Ollie Potter Boyd.
Laura was a postmaster for more than 30 years for the United States Postal Service. She was a member of the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church at Shelby Gap and a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Club and Homemakers Club.
Laura was the wife of the late Kenneth Earl Childers.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband, parents and four brothers, Phillip Boyd, James Lawrence Boyd, Winston Boyd and Richard Boyd.
Laura is survived by one son, Richard Gregory Childers (Glenda Sue); one brother, Wesley Bradford Boyd (Buerhetta); one sister, Celesta Lorene Brown (Harold); two grandchildren, Amber Suzanne Emery (Nathan) and Richard Todd Childers (Jodie); one great-grandchild, Heather Emery; and a of host loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church with Van Swindall officiating. Burial will follow at the Albert Childers Cemetery, KY 197. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Billie Cline
Billie Burke Justice Cline, 92, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, surrounded by her family at home.
Billie was born in Virgie, Nov. 26,1929, to the late Barclay and Nola Burke.
Billie Sue attended Dorton High School and entered Pikeville College where she met and married Grover Justice, father of her two daughters.
Billie Sue was preceded in death by her first husband, Grover Justice; second husband, Garred Cline; grandson, Ryan Stocksdale; sister, Alice White (Marion); stepdaughter-in-law, Janet Cline; niece, Suzanne White; and her special aunt, Ruby Flanary.
Billie Sue is survived by her children, Patricia Justice Damron and Bobbie Stocksdale (Leon); stepson, Gary Cline; brother, John Burke (Nancy); grandchildren, Christy Carter (Alan), Taryn Williams (Bart), and Robert Stocksdale (Kirsten); great-grandchildren, Bryce Williams, Brooks Williams, Sydney Carter, Riley Carter, Nora Stocksdale, Samuel Stocksdale, and Luke Stocksdale; and stepgrandsons, Ross Cline (Jessica) and Weston Cline (Tyler).
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, Indiana. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will also be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2022, at Main Street Church of Christ, 198 Main Street, Pikeville. Burial will follow at Johnston Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Scott Funeral Home of Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Cheryl Goad
Cheryl Ann Goad, 62, a resident of Stonerise Nursing Facility in Beckley, W.Va., formerly of Meador, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Honoring services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Chambers Funeral Services chapel with Howard Branham officiating. Burial followed at the Murphy Cemetery, Foundation Fork, Beech Creek, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
James Keene
James Maurice Keene, of Richmond, formerly of Pikeville, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the age of 94 years, surrounded by his loving family.
Maurice was the son of Asa and Shirley Jones Keene. He was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Freeburn, Pike County. Maurice attended and graduated from Pikeville High School. Maurice served in the United States Army in the Twentieth Infantry Regiment in Kwangju, Korea, from September 1946 to March 1948. Maurice performed as a light mortar crewman, as a gunner, and an ammo bearer.
Maurice met Virginia Emilee Roop while she sold candy at Murphy’s Dime Store in Pikeville, on the Thursday before Easter, 1948. Two weeks later, Maurice saw her again selling records. A beautiful picture commemorated their first dates. From that time on, she was his one true love. On a card written while they were dating, Maurice called Emilee his “friend for life” and vowed his love for her. Maurice and Emilee were married on November 18, 1948. They remained faithfully in love until Emilee’s death in April 2009.
Newly married, Maurice attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago. Maurice served as a master electrician in Kentucky and Florida, and back to Kentucky. Maurice helped build houses in Pikeville for Habitat for Humanities. He was employed by Elliott Contracting until his retirement at age 70. Maurice built and sold several houses for himself, and helped his children and grandchildren with various projects in their homes. Maurice was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville, where he taught Sunday school for many years.
Maurice penned his memoirs, which were published in Kentucky Explorer, a Kentucky genealogy magazine.
Maurice was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emilee; his parents; his sister, Blanche; and his brothers, Warren, Gordon, and Bernard.
Maurice is survived by his brother, Lowell Keene (Fern Coleman), of Elizabethtown; his son, Kevin (Teresa Colley), of Richmond; his daughter, Jamie (Tressa Lusk), of St. Petersburg, Florida; his grandson, Tyler (Priscilla Whitcomb), of Richmond; his granddaughter, Maylee (fiancé - Rick Pritchett), of Lexington; and his great-grandchildren, Kai, Job, and Ele, of Richmond.
Maurice’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m., at Thacker Funeral Home with DAV rites presented by Johns Creek DAV Chapter 166. Services will be officiated by Pastor Jeremy Haskins. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home in Pikeville.
“Christi” Lowe
Lari Crystal "Christi" Lowe, 52, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
Lari was born on July 6, 1970, to her parents, Larry Lowe and Selma Justice. She was a retired dental hygienist.
Along with her parents, Lari is survived by one daughter, Tori Newman (Derek); one son, Andrew Saylor (Zailee Kidd); two sisters, Amy Elkins (Glen) and Carrie Osborne (Joe); and two grandchildren, Preston Newman and Greyson Newman.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tim McClanahan officiating. Burial followed at the Campbell Family Cemetery, Upper Chloe. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
John Potter II
John Mitchell Potter II, 32, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Mitchell was born in Pikeville, July 24, 1989, to John Mitchell (Halie) Potter and Rhonda Bartley Potter.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Joan Potter, of Pikeville; sister, Maddie (Sam) Duff, of Lexington; stepbrother, Hudson Rogers; and niece, Nora Duff.
Funeral services led by Pastor Jon Weece were held at 5 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Southland Christian Church, Harrodsburg Road, Building A Chapel. Visitation was held prior to the funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
He was laid to rest Monday, July 25, 2022, in Pikeville. Serving as pallbearers were Sam Duff, Evan Kear, Hudson Rogers, Blake Branham, Jason Hunter, Daniel Potter and Dillon Potter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Mission Teens Inc.
Arrangements were under the direction of Clark Legacy Center of Nicholasville.
Rhonda Ramsey
Rhonda Fay Ramsey, 54, of Justiceville, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Liz” Riddle
Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Riddle, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
She was born in Pikeville, March 16, 1927, the daughter of Jim and Della Compton.
She graduated from Virgie High School in 1945, and married the love of her life, Bill Riddle, on June 23, 1950, who preceded her in death in 2010.
She was a retired employee of Kentucky Power Company in Pikeville,
She was preceded in death by her seven siblings, Nana England, Anna Charles, Dorothy Biliter, Martha Billitter Maples, James Compton, Willie Lee Compton and Marcella Huffman.
She cherished the family homestead on Collins Highway (Riddle's Crossing), living there for almost 70 years. She was an avid gardener and loved the dozens of flowers and shrubs which she acquired and nurtured over the course of her life.
A loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, she is survived by her sons, Bill Avery of Pikeville, and David Alan, of Grand Island, Nebraska; as well as four grandchildren Shelby Lynn Riddle, of Frankfort, Dr. Lee McCade Riddle and his wife, Dr. Birrilla Maddox, of Louisville, Kater Lee Riddle, of Louisville, and Tyce McKeyan Riddle, of Louisville; and many nieces and nephews.
Those who knew and loved Liz will miss her caring and loving personality and her sheer enthusiasm for life.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker officiating. Burial will follow in the Riddle Family Cemetery, Collins Highway, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ilene Tackett
Ilene Johnson Tackett, 80, of Tram, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Ilene was born in Pike County, Sept. 16, 1941, the daughter of the late Willie Johnson and Maudie May Fouts Johnson.
She was the wife of the late Grady Cleo Tackett, a homemaker and a member of the Sookeys Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, Ilene was preceded in death by seven brothers and five sisters.
Ilene is survived by five sons, William Corbett Tackett (Sharon), Christopher Charles Tackett (Pearl), Grady Cleo Tackett Jr., Phillip Glen Tackett (Lisa) and Dwayne Anthony Tackett (Wanda); nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Tackett Family Cemetery, Long Fork, Virgie. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dewey Thacker
Dewey Thacker, 72, of Rocky Road, died Friday, July 22, 2022.
A private visitation was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at 12 p.m., at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. A committal service was conducted by Gary Slone. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
