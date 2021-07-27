Sybil Adkins
Syble Adkins, 83, of Martin, formerly of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Memorial services were held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Billy Justice
Billy Clarence Justice, 71, of Mouthcard, died Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Danny Justice
Danny D. Justice, 68, of Fedscreek, died Friday, July 23, 2021, in Lexington.
He was born in Pikeville, July 31, 1952, the son of Buster and Garnett (Stiltner) Justice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Lee Justice; and his son, Michael Buster Justice.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Myron Justice (Dotson); his son, Danny Robert Justice (Heather); and his daughter, Amy Fields (Trenton.) He also leaves behind three wonderful grandsons, Lucas Daniel Justice, Jacob Michael Justice and Eli Joseph Fields; and one sister, Rose Justice, of Fedscreek. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, former co-workers and employees, as well as friends, who are hurt deeply by this loss.
After graduating from Feds Creek High School in 1970, he moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he worked a short time before returning to Pike County to marry his high school sweetheart and work in the coal mines for his future father-in-law. He eventually went on to partnerships in different companies over the years such as, D&L Coal Company, GG&D and Dags Branch Coal Company, and he retired in 2008, with his individual company DAMCO. He enjoyed taking trips with his friends, whether it be pheasant hunting in South Dakota or traveling through all the lower 48 states on his Harley Davison. Nothing made him happier than to hear his children and grandchildren laugh and he loved to make sure his yard was mowed perfectly. He was the hardest working, most selfless, humble, loving and wonderful man.
He will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be at J.W. Call Funeral Home in Pikeville on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, with a family viewing from 3 to 4 p.m. Visitation is open to the public from 4 to 10 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, with Jim Patton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Philip Mounts
Philip Mounts, 77, of Freeburn, died Tuesday, July 20,2021, at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson.
He was born in Freeburn, Dec. 23, 1943, a son of the late Flannary and Naomi Hamilton Mounts.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles; his sisters, Vivian, Rosa Lee, Wilma and Dianne; his half-brother, Flannery Mounts; and his sisters, Pauline Layne, Julie Massoro and Inis Welch.
He was a retired coal miner having worked at Chisholm Mine. He was a member of the Thomas DeVenny Masonic Lodge. He was an avid fisherman and hunting with friends was a source of joy for him.
Philip was a man of faith and was a member of the Church of God at Barrenshee, Freeburn.
Philip leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Darlene Mounts, of Freeburn; his sons, Ronald Mounts (Jackie), of Tazewell, Tenn., and Tennis Mounts, of Freeburn; his brothers, Doug Mounts (Betty Joe), of Tennessee, Hillard Mounts (Anita), of Freeburn, and Steve Mounts (Lisa), of Miss.; his sisters, Margie Prater and Mable Dotson, both of Freeburn, Rochella Hurley (Paul), of Majestic, and JoAnn Clusky (Tony), of Red Jacket, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Brittany, Channing, Tyler and Aliegh; three great-grandchildren; a special niece, Movita Church; a host of nieces, nephews and friends; and special friends, Willis Dotson and Rosco Church.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the church with Bobby Dale Wolford, Doug Maynard and Kenneth Chapman officiating. Burial followed in the Flannery Mounts Cemetery at Barrenshee. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Shirley Newell
Shirley Beatrice Newell, 82, of Columbus, Ohio, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital, Westerville, Ohio.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Bobby Perry officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Lorraine Rose
Loraine McCown Rose, 74, of Shelbiana, died Friday, July 23, 2021.
Loraine was born in Pike County, July 15, 1947, to the late Jimmie and Arvie Justice Coleman.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Lori Elizabeth Hammond and Arvie Charlot Keene; her grandson, Chase Raines Keene; her sisters, Eloise Coleman and Caroline Coleman; and her brothers, Jimmie Coleman, Clinard Coleman, Roy Coleman and Arvil Coleman.
She is survived by her daughter, Terina Marie McCown; her grandchildren, Devin Douglas Keene and Doug Brandon Hammond; her sisters, Patricia Coleman, Wanda Coleman (Virgil) and Janice Jones (Ralph); along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Loraine was a loving mother, cherished grandmother, treasured sister and devoted friend.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Heather Slone
Heather Dawn Slone, 35, of College Street, Pikeville, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 3, 1985, the daughter of Randy Hess and Pat Slone Hess, of Kimper.
She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jerry Lindley and Donna Hess.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her best friend, Brent Kendrick, of Pikeville; three daughters, Khloe Kendrick, Kylia Kendrick and Lindsey Kendrick, all of Pikeville; one brother, Randy Hess Jr., of Kimper; her maternal grandparents, David and Vernie Slone, of Kimper; and her paternal grandparents, Arnold and Gearldine Lowe, of McAndrews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with Adam Chapman and Kenny Paul Runyon officiating. Burial will follow in the Justice Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
James Wallace
James William Wallace, 66, of Virgie, formerly of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Memorial services were held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Terry Williams
Terry Randall Williams, 54, of Pikeville, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Grundy, Va., June 26, 1967, the son of Dennis Ray Williams, of Belcher, and Patty Ann Scott Howell (Edward), of Pikeville.
He was a diesel mechanic and a member of the Assembly Church of God.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jeremiah Randall Williams; one brother, Edward Michael Williams; and Penny Charles from a previous marriage.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Jacob Michael Williams, of Big Rock, Va.; two daughters, Sherrah Fox (Dustin), of Marion, Va., and Kaitlyn Brooke Williams, of Bristol, Tenn.; one step-son, Jesse Charles, of Big Rock, Va.; one step-daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth Deel, of Richlands, Va.; one brother, Gale Adkins (Melinda), of Marion, Va.; and two grandchildren, Aurora Novalee Jackson and Odessa Jade Moore.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Lloyd Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, July 27, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Donnie Young
It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of Donnie Lee Young, 23, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his home in Stopover.
He was born in Pikeville, Jan. 30, 1998, a son of Timothy Edward and Jacqueline Lester Young, of Phelps.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Joshua Edward Young, of Phelps; his aunts, Hilda Francis (Rick Lester), of Stopover, Sharon Casey, of West Liberty, Robin Lester (Howard), of North Carolina, and Wendy Coleman (Edd), of Ohio; his uncles, Tim Lester (Norma), of McAndrews, and Jeff Young, of North Carolina; and a host of extended family and friends.
Donnie was a handyman by trade. He loved motorcycles and four wheelers. He was a gun aficionado. He enjoyed his playstation and loved the outdoors. He was of the Christian faith. Donnie was always willing to help his friends and neighbors. He possessed a sweet spirit and everyone who knew and loved him will forever feel his loss.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, in the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Bruce Hawkins officiating. Burial followed in the Lester Family Cemetery at Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
