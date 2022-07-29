James Bailey II
James L. Bailey II, 40, died tragically Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 30, at the funeral home with Roger Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
“Tommy” Copley
Thomas “Tommy” Copley, 83, of Buskirk-McCarr, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his residence.
The family will begin receiving friends on Friday evening, July 29, 2022, in the Chambers Funeral Services chapel from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Honoring services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ron Pruitt and Pastor Brad Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Chafin Cemetery in Newtown, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Wallie Hatfield
Wallie Edward Hatfield, 56, of Laurel Creek, Lenore, W.Va., died suddenly Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Little Dove Baptist Church, Belo, with Reverend Jimmy Maynard and Reverend Robbie May officiating. Interment will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
James Kelly
James Allen Kelly, 44, of Ashcamp, died Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Memorial services will be held from 2 pm. until 4 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Loyd Slater
Loyd Slater, 88, of Turkey Creek, died Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at Big Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Brother Gary Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Reed Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
David Smith
David Martin Smith, 66, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Woodman, died Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Committal services were held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Dixie Stevens
Dixie Stevens transitioned to her heavenly home Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Dixie was born Dec. 30, 1921, a daughter of the late Jake and Lula “Wolford” Hurley, of Phelps.
Dixie was a lifelong resident of Phelps. She was the prime example of a godly woman and the most beautiful soul you could ever meet. She loved the Lord and was a member of Phelps Freewill Baptist Church. Her family was her pride and joy. Dixie enjoyed cooking, especially pies. She loved to sew. Working hard around her house, she always had beautiful flowers growing and was an avid weed puller. Dixie was a pillar of her community, and she will be sadly missed by all who knew and adored her.
In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Stevens; two daughters, Bertha “Birdie” Irick and Cheryl Kay Stevens; one sister, Tennessee Farley; and three brothers, Estel, Chester and Don Hurley.
Those left to mourn the loss of Dixie include three sons, Kenneth (Geri) Stevens, Jimmy (Helen) Stevens, Donald (Ola) Stevens and Sammy (Glenda) Stevens, all of Phelps; three daughters, Vivian (Charley) Ferrell, of Ft. Mills, S.Car., Shelva Layne, of Freeburn, and Kym King, of Paducah; one brother, Randall Hurley; 22 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren. Dixie also leaves behind many friends she considered part of her family.
The family will welcome friends at 6 p.m., July 29 and July 30, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Friday night is a singing service beginning at 7 p.m. Special services Saturday night with Clergymen, Freddie Coleman and Delbert Hurley officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Sanders Cemetery in Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Foster Tackett
Foster Tackett, 87, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, July 22, 2022, in Bowling Green.
He was born June 29, 1935, to the late Murphy and Gracie Tackett.
He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He retired from General Motors after 31.2 years of service and was blessed to spend the following 31 years enjoying life with his loving wife, Shelba Jean, before she departed this life in 2017. They were married 60 years.
He attended a one-room schoolhouse on Turkey Pen and enjoyed playing basketball with his schoolmates and went on to become a huge UK Wildcat fan. He had an old Model A Ford which he loved to tinker with every time he came to visit. He moved to Michigan in 1953, where he worked at Great Lakes Steel for a brief period and then went on to General Motors to finish his career. He moved to Bowling Green in 1986, and remained there until his death.
Foster was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Eulah Dean Tackett and Anna Mae Tackett (Donald); and one brother, Audrey Tackett (Janie.)
He is survived by one daughter, Rita Tackett; one brother, Danny Tackett (Jeanne); several nieces, Brenda Tackett Robinson, Vonita Tackett Troxler, Pamela Hollis and Malissa Tackett Eversole; one nephew, Donald Tackett Jr.; and many cousins and very special friends.
He will be missed dearly by his loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Danny Tackett officiating. Burial followed at the Jack Osborne Cemetery, Indian Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lonnie Tackett
Lonnie Jerald Tackett, 76, of Indian Creek, entered eternal rest Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Wales, Jan. 17, 1946, a son of the late Elzie and Elsie Ray Tackett.
He worked for Shack’s Rubber Company in Huntington, Ind., before moving back to Kentucky where he worked as a coal miner, an EMT, and a deputy sheriff. Lonnie gave his life to the Lord in October of 1974, and was an ordained minister of the Old Regular Baptist faith. He was also a 32nd degree Mason of Wheelwright Lodge #889.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elzie and Elsie Ray Tackett; one brother, Randy Tackett; and one sister, Bonnie Tackett.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Estella Mullins Tackett; three daughters, Crickett Tackett (Ron), of Lancaster, Ohio, Andra Collins (Ben), of Lexington, and Wendy Malone (Barry), of Somerset; three grandchildren, Dustin Porter, of Lexington, Brittany Tackett and Ashley Tackett, both of Lancaster, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jimmy Dye and James Tackett officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, with Ron Tackett, Ben Collins, Barry Malone, Dustin Porter, Ronnie Anderson and Nick Jewell serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Thompson
Charles Thompson, 81, of Millers Creek, Pikeville, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Floyd County, Dec. 14, 1940, the son of the late Lewis and Minnie Hunt Thompson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur Ray Thompson and Curtis Lee Thompson; and two sisters, Betty Rowe and Phyllis Cavins.
He is survived by two sons, Robert L. Thompson, of Pikeville, and Randy Hess (Pat), of Kimper; four daughters, Janet Maynard (James), of Pikeville, Lisa Elliott (Steve), of Virgie, Connie Chapman (James) and Jamie Hall (Chris), both of Pikeville; and four siblings, Thomas Thompson, of Elkhorn, Clarence Thompson (Bev), of Richmond, Tiny Ratliff and Ruby Miller, both of Elkhorn.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Robert L. Thompson officiating. Burial followed at the family cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
