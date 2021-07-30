Nola Adkins
Nola Edith Adkins, 96, of Pikeville, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Sept. 2, 1924, the daughter of the late Ballard and Cora (Lee) Justice.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Adkins on March 4, 2002; and two sons, Noah Anthony "Tony" Adkins on November 1, 2001, and Roger Lee Adkins. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Joe Justice.
She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Brown (Kelly) and Connie Lee (Greg), all of Pikeville; and her sisters and brothers, Jane Justice, of Hurricane Creek, Mae Spears, of Washington Court House, Ohio, and Bobby Justice, Betty Blevins and Howard Justice, all of Hurricane Creek.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Melissa Collier, Jody Brown, Chris Lee, Allison Holbrook and Elizabeth Elliott; and 13 great-grandchildren, Hunter Rowe, Emily Rowe, Nathan Brown, Natalie Rowe, Elizabeth Kate Brown, Caroline Brown, Carson Rowe, Hailey Brown, Lindsey Rowe, Adeline Elliott, Olivia Lee, John Clayton “Jack” Elliott and Grant Holbrook.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Patton officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lacie Allen
Lacie Marie Allen, 17 hours, 4 minutes old, of Thorn Hill, born Sunday, July 25, 2021, and passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by great-grandfathers, Thomas (Bo) Thornsbury and John Wesley Wolford; and great-grandmother, Francis Marie Wolf.
She is survived by her parents, Jake and Chelsa Allen; half-sister, Erica Allen, all of Thorn Hill; grandparents, Reshea (Willie) Wolford, of Sharps Chapel; Franklin (Bug) Wolford, of Stopover; Denise Allen, Quincy Allen, both of Thorn Hill; great-grandmothers, Terry Thornsbury, of Sharps Chapel; and Rosie Wolford, of Phelps.
Graveside service and interment was held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville.
Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
“Darlene” Bowling
Waynetta “Darlene” Bowling, 65, of McCarr, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church with Roger Bogar officiating. Burial will follow in the Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Ruby Coleman
Ruby C. Coleman, 94, of Sarasota, Fla., and Pikeville, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Tidewell Hospice Care Center in Bradenton, Florida.
She was born in Pikeville, May 4, 1927, the daughter of the late Keen Childress and Grace Dexter Mullins.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Grace Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Terrell Coleman; her second husband, Richard Damron; one grandson, Brent Coleman; and one step-daughter, Dee Dee Damron.
She is survived by two sons, Terrell Edwin Coleman, and his wife, Paula, of Pikeville, and Gary K. Coleman, of Elkhorn City; and one daughter, Teresa Parsons, and her husband, Tom, of Sarasota, Fla.; and one step-daughter, Rosa Gullett.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Barrett Coleman, Christopher Parsons, Jason Coleman, Tara Parsons (Nino) and Ben Coleman (Dr. Billie Jean); and a host of great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Grace Baptist Church at Shelbiana. She will lie-in-state at the church from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park at Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Ruby’s memory to the Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1485, Pikeville, KY 41501, or, the Tidewell Hospice Care Center, 11535 Rangeland Parkway, Bradenton, FL 34211.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Wynona Dietz
Wynona Kathleen Dietz, was born Nov. 21, 1943, in Vanport, Ore., to her parents, Tunis and Norma Frances (Stiltner) Blair.
During her formative years she enjoyed romping and playing in the mountains in Forest Hills with her Brothers, Gareth William Blair (deceased), Tunis David Blair and (Jan), and Jon Mark Blair and (Jody).
Wynona was baptized on March 7, 1953, at the Church of Christ in Williamson, West Virginia.
Wynona graduated from Williamson High School in 1961. She recalls her fondest memory as a child was her at the piano, her father playing the guitar or harmonica and her mother singing along. Wynona had the talented hands of a concert pianist. Despite such talents she was looking for adventure and her own way in life. She enlisted in the USMC on March 23, 1962, shortly after graduating high school. Her gypsy heart took her on many travels and adventures of life journey of seeking.
Her greatest treasures were her four children; Daughter, Teresa Marie Roll (Ricky); Son-deceased-John Edwin Parkin (Barbara); Son, Brian Keith Parkin (Margo) and Son-deceased- Daniel Blair Parkin.
Her earthly family released her into the arms of her heavenly family that was waiting for her on July 17, 2021.
Survived by daughter, Teresa, aka Trish Roll (Ricky), of Mayville; granddaughter, Brittney Linden, of Milwaukee, and special friend, Jake; grandson, Gregory Linden (Jennifer Cunningham), of Virginia; and great-grandson, Leo Linden; Son, Brian Parkin (Margo), of Everett, Wash.; grandson, Daniel Michael Parkin, San Diego, Calif., and David James Parkin, of Everett, Wash.; Daughter-in-law, Barbara Blair, of Bradford, Ohio; Grandson, Captain Kyle Blair, USAF Wichita Falls ,Texas; granddaughter, Kristina Unverfehrt (Adam), of Centralia Ill.; grandson, Daniel Ray (Danielle); great-granddaughters, Copper Anne and Aubrey Marie Blair, of Knob Noster, Mo.; Brother, Tunis David Blair (Jan), of Lexington; Brother, Jon Mark Blair (Jody), of Forest Hills; Nieces and nephews; and Wynona's special friend, Johnnie Lee Gates, of Tomah,Wisconsin.
Wynona was preceded in death by her Sons, John Edwin Parkin and Daniel Blair Parkin; Her Father, Tunis Blair, and Mother, Norma Frances Blair; Her Brother, Gareth William Blair; Her Maternal grandparents, Samuel and Ruth Stiltner; and Paternal grandparents, William and Gypsy Blair.
In honoring Wynona's wishes, no formal services will be held.
The family of Wynona would like to thank St. Agnes Hospice of Hope for their loving care for her short time there. Also, would like to thank those who took care of Wynona with a caring loving heart at GrandCare.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Koepsell Funeral Home of Mayville, Wisconsin.
“Frog” Hackney
James “Frog” Tennis Hackney, 81, of McAndrews, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the home of his son, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born in McAndrews, Oct. 24, 1939, a son of the late Tennis and Jenny York Hackney.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Reagan Hackney; brothers, Raymond Earl, Chester and Gary York; and sisters, Sunday Fay and Janet Lee.
He leaves to mourn his passing and honor his loving memory, his wife, Gloris Ann Stiltner Hackney, of McAndrews; Son, Jamie Whetsel, and his wife, Tami Smith Hackney, of Sidney. He is also survived by his grandchildren, James Emery Hackney and Trista Nicole Williamson, Broderick “Matthew” Jordan, Jarren Michael Andrew, Nicole Starr, Rachel Lauren Ann Hackney and Kate Sunshine Cederira; Great-grandchildren, Aiden Dean Kazee, Autumn Sue, Ryker, Jamie “Raelynn” Sue and Stella “Embry” Ann Hackney, Taylor Brooke, Kaylee Shae, Payton Nicole Mycah Rayne, and Bristol Williamson and Auriella and Raven Cerdeira.
“Frog”was a truck driver having worked at Persinger Supply Co. and retired from Saturn Materials.
He was a Christian and attended Little Hope Primitive Baptist Church. His grandchildren were a tremendous source of joy for him and he loved visiting with them. An animal lover, he had great affection for horses and dogs. He enjoyed watching Westerns and was a fan of John Wayne. He was a generous and kind man with a love of life.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Little Hope Primitive Baptist Church, Ball Fork, Pinsonfork, with Tim Slone, Mike Elswick, Jeff and Shawn Dotson, Randal Thornsbury and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Hackney Family Cemetery, Hackney Hollow, McAndrews. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones and West Funeral Home at Phelps.
Sandra Hale
Sandra Kay Hale, 73, of Brushy Road, Varney, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 27, 1947, the daughter of the late Everette Branham and Mabel Alley Branham.
She was a homemaker and member of the Heenon Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Hinkle and Patty Cover.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Ervin Hale, of Varney; four sons, Wendell Dwight Williamson (Kay), of Varney, Paul David Williamson (Sally), of Georgetown, Vergil Williamson (Tiffany), of Varney, and Phillip Hale (Leondria), of Paintsville; three daughters, Melissa Curlee (Bradley), of North Carolina, Michele Francis, of Pikeville, and Rebecca Michelle Hale, of North Carolina; two brothers, Kenneth Branham, of Florida, and Terry Branham, of Alabama; two sisters, Diane Hinkle, of Varney, and Nancy Cosner, of Ohio; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Heenon Church of Christ with Marshall Stanley and John George Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow in the Alley Cline Cemetery at Varney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Evelyn Hatfield
Evelyn Ann Hatfield, 86, died Monday, July 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Hatfield Cemetery at Ransom. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Billy Justice
Billy Clarence Justice, 71, of Mouthcard, died Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Danny Justice
Danny D. Justice, 68, of Fedscreek, died Friday, July 23, 2021, in Lexington.
He was born in Pikeville, July 31, 1952, the son of Buster and Garnett (Stiltner) Justice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Lee Justice; and his son, Michael Buster Justice.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Myron Justice (Dotson); his son, Danny Robert Justice (Heather); and his daughter, Amy Fields (Trenton.) He also leaves behind three wonderful grandsons, Lucas Daniel Justice, Jacob Michael Justice and Eli Joseph Fields; and one sister, Rose Justice, of Fedscreek. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, former co-workers and employees, as well as friends, who are hurt deeply by this loss.
After graduating from Feds Creek High School in 1970, he moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he worked a short time before returning to Pike County to marry his high school sweetheart and work in the coal mines for his future father-in-law. He eventually went on to partnerships in different companies over the years such as, D&L Coal Company, GG&D and Dags Branch Coal Company, and he retired in 2008, with his individual company DAMCO. He enjoyed taking trips with his friends, whether it be pheasant hunting in South Dakota or traveling through all the lower 48 states on his Harley Davison. Nothing made him happier than to hear his children and grandchildren laugh and he loved to make sure his yard was mowed perfectly. He was the hardest working, most selfless, humble, loving and wonderful man.
He will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home with Jim Patton officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Donna Justice
Donna Sue Justice, 75, of Pikeville, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 24, 1946, to the late Edward and Beatrice Blackburn Justice in Pike County.
Besides both parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Justice.
Donna is survived by three children, Terry Rogers and his wife, Kathi, Trina Allen and her husband, Ronnie, and Tanya Hall and her husband, Thomas; four grandchildren, Matthew Coleman and his wife, Megan, Weston Rogers, Austin Hall and Sydnee Rogers; three great-grandchildren, Amelia Rogers, Declan Coleman and Atlas Coleman; two sisters, Edda Lou Chaney and Marsha Hubbard; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Donna Sue was infamous with those who knew her well for marching to the beat of her own drum and living life her way. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and a cherished great-grandmother. She was a loyal person that gave from her heart and didn’t expect anything in return.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Richard Meek officiating all services. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Ed” Lockard
Paul "Ed" Lockard, 65, of Rawl, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Ed was born in Williamson, W.Va., Jan. 29, 1956, to the late John Vernard and Ailene Varney Lockard,
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicklaus Lockard-Smith; his brother, Jim Lockard; his sisters, Linda Gibson and Brenda Smith; and his father-in-law, Jake Stepp.
Ed was a member of the Hardy Church of Christ and a minister for 31 years. Ed was a loving husband and father.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sylvia Lockard; his sons, Jonathan Lockard (Beth), of Wheeling, W.Va., and Jeremy Lockard (Jackie), of Georgetown; his grandchildren, Roxanne Lockard, Jordan Lockard, April Lockard, Marshall Lockard, and Vivienne Lockard; his mother-in-law, Kathleen Stepp, of Rawl, W.Va.; his sister-in-law, Wanda Lockard, of Orlando, Fla.; brother-in-law, Tom Stepp; and a host of family, church family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Mark Gaminde and Bob Werntz officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va., with Ed’s family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Becky” Miller
Rebecca Tucker Miller, 43, of Hopkins Fork of Caney Creek, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born July 11, 1978, to the late Barney and Mertie Damron Tucker.
She is survived by her husband, Alfred Lee Miller, of Hopkins Fork; three brothers, Freddie Tucker (Pat), of Pikeville, Ricky Tucker (Ronetta), of Long Fork, and Billy Tucker (Christy), of Caney Creek; four nephews, Korbyn Tucker, Bryan Horton, Cory Miller and Ethan Miller; three nieces, Kennedy Hampton, Denise Boyd and Hannah Johnson; one great-nephew, Easton Miller; three great-nieces, Zoey Roberts, Kinslee Boyd and Caselyn Boyd; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Barney Tucker Family Cemetery, Hopkins Fork.
Kenneth Owens
Kenneth Paul Owens, 72, of Hardy, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Hubbard and Roger Bogar officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held at 12 noon Saturday, July 31, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Shelby Potter
Shelby Jean Potter, 81, of Haysi, Va., died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 4, 1939, the daughter of the late Orville Cantrell and Lula Potter Cantrell.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Stacy Potter; one grandson, L.C. Cook; five brothers, Tice Cantrell, Charles Cantrell, Mack Cantrell, Orville Cantrell and Arnold Cantrell; and two sisters, Lessie Garland and Easter Taylor.
She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Cook, of Quinnwood, W.Va., and Janette Potter, of Haysi, Va.; one sister, Joyce McClanahan, of Elkhorn City; one brother, Willie Eugene Cantrell, of East Palestine, Ohio; three grandchildren, Bobby Cook, Shandi Carter and Thomas Boyd; and four great-grandchildren, Sabastian Johnson, Cyrus Cook, Autumn Fuller and Abigail Vitatoe.
Visitation was held from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home ,Inc., of Elkhorn City.
