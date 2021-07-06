Reuben Anderson
Reuben Anderson, 79, of Campton, formerly of Anderson Branch of Shelby Gap, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson.
He was born Dec. 4, 1941, to the late Alvin and Easter Vanover Anderson.
He was a member of the Sulphur Springs Freewill Baptist Church and the United Mine Workers of America.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dixie Anderson and Katherine Blair.
He is survived by his wife, Reva Harris Anderson; one son, Alvin Anderson (Shawna), of Georgetown; two daughters, Lisa Adams and April Anderson Fleming (Chris), both of Shelby Gap; three brothers, Duran Anderson, of Shelby Gap, Delbert Anderson, of McRoberts, and Roger Anderson, of Shelby Gap; one sister, Shirley Watson, of McRoberts; four grandchildren, Braydon Anderson, Ryan Woodward, Jeffrey Anderson and Kayla Gervis; and five great-grandchildren, Caleb Anderson, Pyper Anderson, Gracie Woodward, Damian Woodward and Ezra Gervis.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Arnold Stewart officiating. Burial followed in the Harris Cemetery at Melvin. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Cora Bostic
Cora Sue Bostic, 87, of Stone, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Mountain View Memorial Garden Cemetery, Huddy, with David Parsley officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Jason Justice
Jason Michael Justice, 35, of Huddy, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the McVeigh Baptist Church with Paul David King officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Tony Justice
Tony Justice, 47, of Drummonds, Tenn., formerly of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Charles Nitchie
Charles V. (Pete) Nitchie, 84, of Pikeville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, July 3, 2021 at his home. He was born May 18, 1937, in Manifold, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John Nitchie and Mattie Wright Nitchie. He was the son of a coal miner and was raised in Hunter.
On December 29, 1962, he married Phyllis Smallwood. They were blessed with one daughter, Cindy (Mark) Wright of Virgie. Grandchildren are Fallon, Josie Lin, Jesse, and Joseph Wright; and one great grandchild, Brycen Sullivan.
He is survived by one sister, Minnie Nitchie of St. Mary’s, Ohio, one sister in law, Marilyn Nitchie.
Siblings and their spouses predeceasing him were Clara (Virgil) Cross, Etta Mae (Blaine) Salisbury, and a brother, Sam Nitchie.
Others predeceasing him were three siblings that died in childhood, Marie, George, and JL (John Lewis); his grandparents, George and Sarah Etta (Rose) Wright.
Charles was an Old Regular Baptist Preacher at the Old Elkhorn Regular Baptist Church, Dorton Jenkins Highway, Pike County. He and his wife, Phyllis served the Lord their whole life together and touched the hearts and souls of many in their ministry. He was like a father to many who attended their services.
Charles served in the U.S. Army in Germany 1956-1958. He then lived and worked in St. Mary’s, Ohio; then traveled to the Chicago area for employment; he met the love of his life in Michigan and then lived and worked there until he and his family returned to Kentucky. He retired from CSX Railroad Company, Shelbiana location.
Charles will be greatly missed.
Church services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Lucas and Son Funeral Home, Pikeville.
Funeral services will held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the funeral home with Barry Lucas and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Old Elkhorn Regular Baptist Church and Hospice of Bluegrass, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Hazel Smith
Hazel Mae Smith, 94, a prominent resident of the Phelps Community, departed this life Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Harbor View Nursing Home in Georgetown.
She was born in Coleman, April 1, 1927, a daughter of the late Albert Hackney and Ida Coleman Hackney.
She was a member of Primitive Baptist Church of Phelps.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Smith; and her beloved daughter, Geraldine.
She leaves to cherish her memory and mourn her passing, her son, Paul, and her daughter-in-law, Lena Jean, of Cynthiana; her grandchildren, Billy Dean (Roxanne), of Cynthiana, Jacqueline Mounts (Ronald), of Tazewell, Tenn., Kathleen Evans (Tony), of Strawberry Plains, Tenn., and Christi Jones ( Martin), of Cynthiana; her great- grandchildren, Brittany Whitney (Eldra), Channing Mounts, Noel Herzig (Andrew) Alexandria Rogers (Kyle) Shaela Jackson ( Ridge), Stormy Smith and Alenah Jones; and eight great- great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Brothers Jimmy Lee Smith and Steve Kender officiating. Burial followed in the Hackney Family Cemetery at Smith Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
This is a paid obituary.
