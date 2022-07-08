Rachel Bentley
Rachel Bishop Bentley, 37, of Pikeville, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on December 9, 1984, the daughter of the late Billie “Tiny” Bishop Brown.
She is survived by two sons, Gavin Bryce Cole Bntley and Greyson Von Kade Little; and two daughters, Alyssa Grace Bentley and Delilah Noelle Bentley.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 7, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virige.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmy Harold Deel
Jimmy Harold Deel, 72, of Pikeville, died Monday, July 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 7, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Pikeville.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dennis Lee Hall
On Friday, July 1, 2022, at the age of 66, Dennis Lee Hall passed away from Huntington’s Disease at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bobby and Rubestine Hall, and by his brother Eddy Hall.
Denny is survived by his sons Jason of Lexington, Kentucky and Allen of Manchester, England and by his grandchildren, Chance, Ethan and Isaac Hall.
He is also survived by his older brother Scotty Hall of Lexington, Kentucky.
A Memorial Service will be held in Pikeville, Kentucky at J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel Friday, July 8, 2022, with visitation from 12– 1 p.m. and the service from 1–2 p.m.
For those wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family suggests The Huntington Disease Chapter of Kentucky (H.D.S.A.) Kentucky Chapter, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40217.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.jwcallfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Raymond Johnson
Raymond Lester Johnson, 80, of Southgate, MI. formerly of Pike County, died Friday, July 1 2022.
He was born on May 5, 1942, the son of the late McKinley Johnson and Dixie Pearl Little Johnson Hall.
He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Virginia Dearl Johnson; one brother, Roger Johnson; two sisters, Freda Fleming, Ruby Kilgore; one nephew, Chad Johnson.
He is survived by two daughters, Stacy Johnson of Canton, MI. Casey (Richard) Lambert of Dearborn Heights, MI.; one brother, Roman Chester (Polly) Johnson of Virgie; two sisters, Patricia (John) Stewart of Raccoon, Betty Miller of Lebanon, VA.; three grandchildren, Emma, Grace, Sam; Nephews, Anthony Stewart, Brian Stewart; Nieces, Sandy Tackett, Rita Hall, Mitzi Thacker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Melvin May officiating. Burial will follow in the Frank Cemetery at Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
David Lee Maloy
David Lee Maloy, 50, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Private funeral services will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kaye May
Kaye Renell Abshire May, 56, of Mouthcard, died Monday, June 27, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born July 26, 1965, at Grundy, Va., the daughter of the late William Harold and Tina Griffith ABshire.
She is survived by her companion, Christopher Cudd of Mouthcard; two daughters, Kristen Hackney of Mouthcard, Chastity Bolden of Dorton; a brother, Larry Abshire of Phyllis; two sisters, Debbie Casey of Abingdon, Va., and Robin Ward of Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Jacob Bolden and Christa Coleman.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Vanda Mullins
Vanda Sue Mullins, 56, of Robinson Creek died Monday July 4, 2022, at her residence.
She was born August 27, 1965, to the late Atwood Wallace and Emma Younce Akers of Rutledge, Tenn.
Besides her mother she is survived by one daughter; Sarah Jessica Rose (Chad) Mullins Patrick of Rutledge, Tenn., two sisters; Karen Denise (Jimmy) Rose of Lexington, Leigh Ann Hensley of Rutledge, Tenn., two grandchildren; Emma Lea Rose and Kyla Elizabeth, three nephews; Jimmy Rose, Chris Hensley, Mikey Hensley, one niece; Shawna Birchfield, and a special pet; Sunshine.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 8, at the Hall and Jones Funeral home with John Vance officiating. Burial will follow in the Ray Family Cemetery at Little Robinson Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Nell Robinson
Nell Ruth Robinson, 79, of Brushy Road Pikeville, died Friday, July 1, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY.
Nell was born Sunday, February 7, 1943 in Pike County, Ky a daughter of the late George Dewey and Truly (Lowe) Elkins.
Other than her parents, Nell was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Robinson Stacy, and three brothers Willie, Claude, and Fred Elkins.
Nell is survived by three daughters, Rita Robinson of Pikeville, Joyce Young and her husband John of Varney, and Kathy Wells and her husband Wendell of VanLear; a special friend William Bowen of Pikeville; and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Nell leaves behind many other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Elkins Family Cemetery, Brushy Rd. Pikeville, with Andrew Walker and Duane Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Elkins Family Cemetery, Brushy Rd, Pikeville.
Online condolences maybe express at www.communityfuneralhomeky.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Thacker
Mary Ann Thacker, 81, of Pikeville, Kentucky died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville KY.
She was born in Pike County, Kentucky on August, 25, 1940, a daughter of the late Burbon and Mercy Adkins Thacker.
She was a retired Pike County Board of Education Elementary School Math teacher, and a member of the Faith First Baptist Church for over 40 years.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Nathaniel Thacker, Haze Thacker, Lunner Thacker and Burbon Jr. Thacker; three sisters, Carrie Kendrick, Betty Slone, Martha Bell Thacker.
She is survived by one brother, Karfa Thacker; one sister Lorraine Lawhorn; sister-in-law, Janice Thacker; Great niece, Tima Bingham; Great Great nephew, Michael Bingham; Many nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Lucas and Son Funeral Home chapel with Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation is 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, JUly 9 at the funeral home.
The arrangements are under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville. The guestbook may be signed online at www.lucasansonfh.com
This is a paid obituary.
Susie Trimble
Rita Madge Smith Trimble, of Pikeville, Kentucky died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville, Kentucky.
She was born in Pikeville, Kentucky on July 30, 1951 a daughter of the late Ed and Clemia Biliter Smith.
Other than her parents, Susie was preceded in death her only daughter, Rebecca Lynn Trimble on November 10, 1991.
She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen J. Trimble. Her twin brother, Rick Smith and his wife, Ava, brother, Eddie Smith and his wife, Pam and her sister, Judi Smith Parris and her fiance Lacy Goodman.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Pikeville with John Lucas officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m.
The arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
