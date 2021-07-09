Stephanie Adams
Stephanie Adams, 45, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 30, 1976, to King David Adams of Pikeville and Donette (Carlos) Johnson Collier of Long Fork of Virgie.
Besides her parents she is survived by three sisters: Michelle Adams, Peyton Boyd, Hannah Dorton; one brother, Elijah David Adams; and a host of other family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 9, at the Penny Road Community Church with Burnin White and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at East Shelbiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Brooks
Charles E. Brooks, 78, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, July 9, at the Lucas and Son Funeral Home, Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 11, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Thurman Cantrell
Thurman Bufford Cantrell, 82, of Pinson Fork, died Monday, July 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 7, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry.
Burial followed in the family cemetery at McVeigh.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Edgar Cassell
Edgar Ellis Cassell, 84, of Sidney, died Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 6, at Community Funeral Home, Pikeville.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Inis Charles
Inis Sue Ratliff Charles was born June 4, 1948, in Pikeville, Ky. and passed away July 4, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Glenn and Ample Adkins Ratliff.
Along with her parents, Inis Sue was preceded in death by her birth mother, June Justice Bertrand, and her half sisters, Linda and Margaret, three brothers in law, Robert Charles, Arvil Charles, and Bob Cox; and one special cousin Eddie Myers.
She was also preceded in death by her mother and father in law, whom she was very close to, Anthony and Oma Pinson Charles.
Inis Sue is survived by her husband Jack Charles, daughter, Sarah Charles Bentley (Greg) of Pikeville, and grandson, Andrew Bentley. She is also survived by her half siblings, Johnny Bertrand, Marjorie Pour-Ghasemi, brother and sister in laws who became like siblings to her 45 years ago: Argyle and Jackie Charles, Rebecca Charles, Francis Charles, Curtis and Carolyn Sue Syck, Danny and Linda Bevins, Hugh and Margaret Smith. She is also survived by many special cousins, especially Diana Collins Myers and her daughter, Erin, and many nephews and nieces. She will be greatly missed by many family, friends, and church family.
Sue graduated in 1966 from Hellier High School, a 1970 graduate receiving her Bachelor of Science in Education from Pikeville College and did her graduate work at Morehead State University. She began her first career as a teacher in Greenup County, Kentucky then Pike County then moved to Wise County, Virginia. In 1975 she began her life's desire to become a Counselor/Testing Specialist for the Ky. Department of Employment Service. While employed there she was the Dislocated Worker Specialist under IPTA program doing retraining contracts for unemployed miners to work with various vocational schools and colleges of higher education. In her private life, she was a member of the Grassy Freewill Baptist Church serving as a chair member, pianist, and president of Grassy Ladies Auxiliary. She also served as a 4-H council member and was awarded the honor of Kentucky Colonel for her years of service to the citizens of Pike County. Sue enjoyed reading, sewing, singing, playing piano, and visiting with friends and family She enjoyed going to see shows at Artists Collaborative Theatre in Elkhorn City. Another favorite hobby was watching the local wildlife from her sunroom-the birds, squirrels, chipmunks, and deer.
Inis Sue was a member of the Gideons International Ladies Auxiliary for more than 20 years, and was also a member of the Anna O. Young Chapter of Eastern Star.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideons International at P.O. Box 523 Pikeville, Ky. 41502 or the Grassy Freewill Baptist Church at P.O. Box 140 Raccoon, Ky. 41557.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 9, at the Lucas and Son Funeral Home with Lester Morris officiating.
Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Warren Fleming
Warren Timothy Fleming, 65 of Virgie, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the UK Healthcare in Lexington. He was born on September 7, 1955, to the late Warren and Draxie Fleming. He was a member of the Voice of Victory Church and a retired self-employed carpenter.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters; Coetta Mussell and Jean Fleming.
He is survived by his wife; Dottie Thacker Fleming, his step-mother; Karen Sue Fleming of Virgie, two sons; Timothy Matthew Fleming and Gabriel Lee Fleming both of Virgie, two brothers; Benjamin Terry Fleming of Virgie and Johnny Reed Fleming of Pikeville.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at the Voice of Victory Church.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the church with Donnie Hall and Terry Bartley officiating.
Burial will follow in the Damron-Fleming Cemetery at Jonancy.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Ricky Ray Hamilton
Ricky Ray Hamilton, 43, of Flemingsburg, formerly of Pike County, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 8, at the Bailey Funeral Home of Elkhorn City.
Burial followed in the Senters Cemetery, Lookout.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Elkhorn City.
Jacqueline Justice
Jacqueline Justice, 87, of Kendrick Fork, Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 17, 1934, in Pike County, the daughter of the late John M. and Pluma Huffman Justice.
She was a nurse for more than 40 years at Pikeville Medical Center and was a member of the Chloe Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Walter, Dewey, Dock, Clinton, Aaron and Jimmy Justice; and four sisters, Helena Collins, Gayle Mosley, Johnine Huffman and Helen Justice.
She is survived by a sister, Estelle Collins; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 12, at Lucas and Son Funeral Home, with Jerry Overstreet officiating. Burial will follow in the Nancy B. Justice Cemetery at Upper Chloe.
Visitation will be Sunday 6 p.m.a t the funeral home with services at 7 p.m.
Reba Lester
Reba Whitt Lester, 54, of Phelps, died Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday July 8, at the Jones and West Funeral Home, Phelps.
Burial followed in the Whitt Family Cemetery, Beech Cree, Phelps.
Arrangements were under the direction of Jones and West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Samuel Mullins
Samuel Mullins, 88, of Ashcamp, died Friday, July 2, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 6, at Bailey Funeral Home, Elkhorn City.
Burial followed in the Samuel Mullins Cemetery, Ashcamp.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Elkhorn City.
Margaret Rorrer
Margaret Rorrer, 84, of Trenton, Ohio, formerly of Hardy, died Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 10, with funeral services following at 2 p.m., at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry.
Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Arlon Rowe
Arlon Rowe, 77, of Poor Bottom Road, Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, July 9, at the Lucas and Son Funeral Home, Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Mausoleum, Shelbiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Wanda Rowe
Wanda Jo Rowe, 79, of Caney Creek, died Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Paul Michael Thomas
Paul Michael Thomas, 74, of Hardy, died Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, July 9, at the Hatfield Funeral Home, Toler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Buskirk Cemetery, Buskirk.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Home of Toler.
Vonda Wagner
Vonda Lee Little Wagner, 88, of Lancaster, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born December 11, 1932, in Floyd County, to Gomer and Mellie Johnson Little, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by one sister, Faye Perkins; one brother, Jimmy Little, two sons: Dwayne Allen (Anita) Wagner of Mt. Sterling, and Vincent Stanley (Christy) Wagner, of Paris; one daughter, Jennifer Sears of Lancaster; three grandchildren: Melodie Johnson, Haley Hager and Hannah Wagner; six great-grandchildren, Mason Sears, Hunter Devries, Logan Devries, Zander Johnson, Henleigh Hager and Lily Wagner.
Vonda was a member of the Christian faith. She enjoyed working as a homemaker, loved her ducks and her dog.
Vonda’s wishes for cremation have been honored. Funeral services will be scheduled by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ramsey-Young Funeral Home of Lancaster.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ramsey-Young Funeral Home of Lancaster.
This is a paid obituary.
