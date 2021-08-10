Nellie Akers
Nellie Ann Slone Akers, 73, of Little Robinson, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 19, 1948, to the late Harve and Della Ann Johnson Slone.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mckinley Akers; her brothers, Chester Slone, Gardner Slone and Foster Slone; and her sisters, Lucy Ann Branham and Tina Roack.
She is the mother of one son, James Akers (Shelly); three daughters, Angela Slone (Robert), Sarah Slone (Ricky) and Sonya Casebolt (Danny).
She is also survived by three brothers, Landis Slone, Ernie Slone and Bill Slone; one sister, Stella Rose Slone; eight grandchildren, Natasha Slone Ramsey (Josh), Robert Mckinley Slone, O’Riley James Akers, Brooke Elizabeth Slone, Sidney McKayla Autumn Slone, Natalee LeAnn Grace Casebolt, Daniel Mckinley Casebolt and Samantha Nellie-Ann Casebolt; one great grandchild, Joel Levi Ramsey.
Mom passed away peacefully with her family around her at her home on Little Robinson Creek of Virgie. She was of the Baptist faith. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Mckinley Akers Cemetery, Newsome Branch of Little Robinson Creek. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She will be missed and loved by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Levi Akers and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Mckinley Akers Cemetery on Little Robinson.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The family requests that masks be worn at all times if you attend.
Rena Bass
Rena Blair Bass, 73, of Melrose, Fla., formerly of Virgie, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Kindred Hospital North Florida.
She was born July 24, 1948, to the late Archie and Rena Newsome Blair.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Bass Jr.; three brothers, Lester Blair, Vester Blair and Chester Blair; and two sisters, Barbara Blair and Unia Tackett.
She is survived by her son, Wesley L. Crawford, of Melrose, Fla.; one brother, Archie Blair (Martha), of Caney; two sisters, Tilda Jane Alldritt (Gerald), of Pell City, Ala., and Anzie Blankenship (Danny), of Penny; two step-daughters; and multiple grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Calvary Freewill Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Newsome Branch Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Baldy” Bryant
James Orville “Baldy” Bryant, 60, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Aug. 21, 1960, the son of the late Hassell Bryant and Vassie Johnson Bryant.
He was a landscaper for T & D Landscaping and a member of the Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Joshua Bryant; four brothers, Claude Bryant, Arlan Bryant, Troy Bryant and Hassell “Johnny” Bryant; and two sisters, Joy Stewart and Thelma Bryant.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria Sword Bryant, of Elkhorn City; one son, Jonathon Bryant (Tierra), of Colorado Springs, Col.; three sisters, Inez Sykes, Mable Epling and Carolyn Coleman, all of Elkhorn City; and three grandchildren, Milam Hassel Bryant, Holland Grey Bryant and Willow Athena Dawn Bryant.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Paul Dotson
Paul Dotson, 61, of Stone, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 28, 1959, a son of the late Clarance P. Dotson and Mary Sullivan Dotson.
Paul was a Christian and attended Sidney Missionary Baptist Church. He worked as a store clerk and general laborer.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Dotson.
He leaves to mourn his passing and honor his loving memory, his fiancé, Kala Scott; his sons, Paul Dotson, of Middlefield, Ohio, Isaiah Scott and step-son, Rush Gannon, both of Stone; a brother, Billy Ray Dotson; and five grandchildren.
Paul enjoyed gardening and cooking. He loved being with friends and always had a good story to tell. He had a love of life that was a joy for his family and friends.
Visitation was held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church, with a special service at 3 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home at Phelps.
Christopher and Gracie Hager
Christopher Lynn and Gracie Ann Talley Hager, ages 54 and 52, departed this life into the hands of Christ their Savior together on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Richmond.
Chris and Gracie met at Belfry High School at the ages of 16 and 14 and married on June 13, 1987. They moved to Richmond and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University. Richmond became their home. Chris and Gracie were devout followers of Christ and had been very active and served in many different capacities with several congregations in Richmond, and the Prince of Peace Home for Girls in Guatemala. Chris and Gracie were active entrepreneurs in the community and touched many lives through their work.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Ransom and Grace McCoy Hager; and two brothers, Bobby and Paul Irvine Hager. Gracie was preceded in death by one brother, Greg Thacker.
Chris and Gracie are survived by their daughter, Carlie Marie Hager, of Lexington. Gracie’s parents, Dennis Talley, of San Bernardino, Calif., and Bonnie Donley, of Richmond. Chris’ siblings, Marie (Bruce) Justice, of Belfry, James (Vickie) Hager, of McCarr, Brenda (Lee) Dotson, of Belfry, Raymond (Pricella) Hager, of Ransom, Dolly Gail (Steve) Funsten, of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Acie (Pam) Hager, of Waco, Randy (Darlene) Hager, of Belfry, Terry (Phyllis) Hager, of Richmond, Gary (Pennie) Hager, of Martin County, Michael (Carolyn) Hager, of Pikeville, and David Hager, of Berea. Gracie’s siblings, Darlene (Mark) Doran and Marsha Taylor, both of Aurora, Col., Linda (Frank) Thacker, of Richmond, and Kevin (Tracey) Talley, of Byhalia, Mississippi. .
A celebration of life was held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Ravine on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus located on University Drive with Rev. Bill Fort officiating. You may view this service livestream on our website at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, 144 Toler Road, Belfry. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, also at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Rev. Bill Fort officiating. Burial will follow in the Ransom Hager Family Cemetery in Ransom.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Chris and Gracie to the charity of your choice.
Obituary courtesy of Powell and Davis Funeral Directors of Berea.
Roy Justice
Roy Justice, 66, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his residence.
He was a driller and blaster in the strip-mining industry.
Roy was born in Pikeville, Sept. 28, 1954, the son of the late Will Justice and Katherine Compton Tucker.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Justice and Harold Dean Justice.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia McCoy Justice; and their fur-babies, Sadie, Sophie and Molly.
He is also survived by two brothers, Elmer Justice and Joe Justice, both of Elisha Fork; two sisters, Marsha Huffman (Mike), of Elisha Fork, and Emilene Thacker (Dewey), of Rocky Road; three half-sisters, Shelia Boyd and Anita Mullins, both of Pikeville, and Essie Ray (Don), of Florida: and his mother-in-law, Jackie McCoy, of Pikeville.
Roy will be missed by his close family and friends.
Private services will be held for Roy Justice. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Roy’s memory to: The Appalachian ASPCA, P.O. Box 342, Pikeville, Ky. 41502, or, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Burder Melton
Burder Melton, 88, of Grapevine Road, Phyllis, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Jackson, North Carolina, Aug. 27, 1932, the son of the late Claude Melton and Beaulah Hoxit Melton.
He was self-employed as a master plumber and was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine Justice Melton; one daughter, Tabitha Melton; an infant son, Randy Paul; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by one daughter, Patricia Taylor (Jerry); four sons, Burt Melton, Wade Melton (Susanne), Drew Melton (Juan Carlos) and Teddy Melton (Myra); one sister, Ruth Brooks; one brother, Glen Melton; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Millers Creek Church of Christ with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the McCoy Cemetery, Zebulon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Hattie” Runyon
Hatta Lenore “Hattie” Murphy Runyon, 55, of McCarr, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Cornerstone Church of Hatfield Bottom, Matewan, W.Va., with Bro. J.R. Whitt officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Geraldine Tackett
Geraldine Tackett, 69, of Caney Creek, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
