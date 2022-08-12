Curtis Bartley
Curtis Bartley, 61, of Zebulon, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 15, 1960, the son of the late Earl and June Bartley.
He was a self-employed auto body worker and a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one child, Stacie Bartley; and one brother, Carlos Bartley.
He is survived by his wife, Aelmira Bartley; two daughters, Amy Belcher, of Pikeville, and Kimberly Bartley, of Pikeville; one brother, Ricky Bartley, of Maryland; two sisters, Lovetta Patrick, of Pikeville, and Rhonda Rowe, of Pikeville; and three grandchildren Morgan Belcher, Keegan Hamilton and Hardin Hamilton.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Coal Run Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Blair
Michael Nathan Blair, 35, of Hellier, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Norton Hospital, Louisville.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Randy Bentley, Terry Gibson and Ray Tackett officiating. Burial followed at the Blair Cemetery, Regina. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Arville Burke
Arville Burke, 80, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
“Bo” Burke
Corbin “Bo” Burke, 87, of Virgie, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 7, 1935, to the late Willie P. and Hazel Opal Johnson Burke.
He was a member of the Church of Christ, U.M.W.A. and a veteran of the U.S. Marines. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Mae Hall Burke; one brother, Clarence Burke; and two sisters, Net Tackett and Polly Johnson.
He is survived by two sons, David Burke (Dana), of Sevierville, Tenn., and Dale Burke (Patricia), of Long Fork; two daughters, Daphne Burke, of Lexington, and Ladean Johnson (Major), of Richmond; two brothers, Burton Burke (Delorah), of Long Fork, and Jeffy Burke (Gail), of Elyria, Ohio: two sisters, Dansie Mullins, of Warren, Mich., and Lucy Tackett, of Marion, Ohio; seven grandchildren, David Lee, Jarrod, Clay, Shanda, Lashala, Sarah and Cody; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery, Left Fork of Long Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, AUg. 12, at the funeral home with services nightly beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Joe” Dawahare
Surur Joseph “Joe” Dawahare, 73, of Lexington, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital.
He was an alum of Pikeville High School and a graduate of the University of Kentucky. Joe was born in Jenkins, Feb 8, 1949, the son of the late Harding and Evelyn Dawahare. Along with his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his grandchild, Patrick Denehy.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Mendez Dawahare, and their three children: Thomas Dawahare (Melissa), Emily Denehy (Kevin), and Anne Jenks (Rich.) He is survived by five grandchildren: Knox and Jax Dawahare, Fiona and Eva Denehy, and Evelyn Grace Jenks. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Harding Dawahare (Gayle), Selma Owens (Eddie), Nellie Wilkinson (Harvie), William Dawahare (Anne), and Frank Dawahare (Theresa); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joe touched countless lives and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his memory to the Harding and Evelyn Dawahare Scholarship Fund, ℅ UPike, 147 Sycamore St., Pikeville, KY 41501.
Visitation was held at the Milward Funeral Home, 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Funeral services were held at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd., in Lexington, on Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. Burial followed at Lexington Cemetery, Lexington. Arrangements were under the direction of the Milward Funeral Home of Lexington.
This is a paid obituary.
Rickey Fleming
Rickey Fleming, 66, of Long Fork, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, March 31, 1956, to the late Andrew and Irene Anderson Fleming.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Glema Newsome Fleming; and two sisters, Glenda Little and Rhonda Mullins.
Rickey is survived by two daughters, Samantha Baldwin (Vance), of Paintsville, and Tiffani Ratliff (Joseph), of Brushy; two brothers, Pete Fleming, of Virgie, and Gary Fleming, of Knoxville, Tenn.; one sister, Loretta Muncy, of Virgie; and two grandchildren, Brayden and Raymond.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
E. Lorraine Justice
E. Lorraine Montgomery Justice, 82, of Majestic, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence.
Honoring services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Stopover Church of God, with Pastor James Harold Layne officiating. Burial followed at the Hurley Cemetery, Majestic. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Alfredia Lowe
Alfredia Jean Lowe, 82, of Ironton, Ohio, previously of Pikeville, passed from this life Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Alfredia was born Feb. 14, 1940, to the late Stallard and Myrtle Justice.
Besides both parents, Alfredia was preceded in death by her spouse, Alvis Marcum Lowe; son, Donnie Mark Lowe; and sisters, Bobbie Sue Hopkins and Jetta Lee Justice.
Alfredia is survived by her daughter, Tammi Ronetta Lowe; grandson, Mark Lowe and his wife, Mikki; and siblings, Jackie Ratliff and Buzz Justice and his wife, Rosemary.
Alfredia was a loving mother and devoted grandmother.
She will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Neil Coleman and others officiatied all services for Alfredia. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Betty May
Betty Lou May, 83, of Draffin, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Betty was a homemaker and a member of the Little Ellen Old Regular Baptist Church.
She was born Dec. 7, 1938, at Jimmies Creek, to the late Nelson Coleman and Maggie Ratliff Coleman.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Kay May; brothers, Ola Ray, Harlie, Clinton and Clayton Coleman; and sisters, Rebel Ratliff, Versie Blair, Bernice Sifers and Barbara Coleman.
Betty is survived by her husband, Dallas Racine May, of Draffin; two sons, Randall Keith May (Brenda Rizzo), of Elgin, Ill., and Rick May, of Draffin; a daughter, Brenda Fraley (Everett Blackburn), of Draffin; six grandchildren, Jill Sussan (Nathan), Melissa Chrisman (Shane), Jennifer Shepherd (Derick), Kelsee Walsh (Brandon), Bayleigh May (Dan) and Josh Blackburn (Brandy); and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Freddie Coleman (Kay), of Draffin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church with Jimmy Dale Sanders, Steve Coleman and Jerry Overstreet officiating. Burial will follow at Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rebecca Mounts
Rebecca Ann Prater Mounts, 65, of Vulcan, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
In keeping with Rebecca’s wishes, cremation will be observed. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Hester Murphy
Hester Maxine Murphy, 77, of Phyllis, was born on April 6, 1945 in Stiltner, W.Va., and passed away Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022.
Hester was a member of Kimper Community Baptist Church and homemaker. Her parents were the late Reverend Tilden Parsons and Anna May Stapleton Parsons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Avery Murphy; brothers, Herman, Alvis Glen, Rev. Tilden, Jr. and Rev. Andrew Parsons; and sisters, Shelba Jean Helmondollar, Vesta Herbst, Billie Alesi, Barbara Linville, Genevieve Adams, Judy Reitmire, Mabel Bailey and Donna Bunch.
Survivors are a son, Jeffrey (Glenda) Murphy, of Dana; a daughter, Jennifer (Danny) Thacker, of Phyllis; and Tina (Scott) Blair who was thought of as a daughter; grandchildren, Tiffany Nichole (James) Abner, Nathaniel Douglas Taylor, Danny Evan (April) Thacker, Kaitlin Sierra (Nathan) Burris, Wesley Ian (Harley) Thacker and Tayleigh JoAnna Thacker; great-grandchildren, James Scott Abner, Daelynn Averina Abner and Emma Louise Burris; and special friend, Mary Slone.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with a night service beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in the chapel with Bro. Roger Johnson, Bro. Shannon Bryant and Bro. Shane Ward officiating. Burial will follow at the Murphy Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Fritz Phipps
Fritz Phipps, 75, of Drift, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Dan Reynolds
Dan Reynolds, 84, of Fedscreek, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Doris Roberts
Doris Roberts, 80, of Sugar Camp of Robinson Creek, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Kennith Robinson
Kennith O’dell Robinson, 81, of Rockhouse, died Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Kennith was a retired truck driver and served proudly in the United States Army. Kennith was of the Christian faith and a member of the Ferrells Creek Church of Christ.
Kennith was born July 8, 1941, to the late Guy and Edna Robinson.
Kennith was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Ray Robinson; and sister, Rosalee Robinson.
Kennith is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Stalker Robinson, of Rockhouse; two daughters, Tina Hall (Tommy Hall), of Venters, and Tambra Ratliff (Bradley), of Marrowbone; and one loving granddaughter, Morgan Ratliff, of Marrowbone. Kennith is survived by three brothers, Kermit Robinson, of Pikeville, Tenn., Joe Robinson, of Claypool Hill, Va., and Jackie Robinson, of Marrowbone. Kennith is survived by three sisters, Lilly Mae Coleman, of Richmond, Wilma Tucker, of Richmond, and Brenda Coleman, of Louisville; a special niece, Teresa Keene, of Richmond; two special nephews, Randy Colley, of Richmond, and Nick Robinson, of Millard; along with a host of other nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Kennith enjoyed fishing, working in his garden, watching sports and spending quality time with his granddaughter, Morgan, whom he called, “Papaw’s Doll.”
Kennith will forever be loved and missed dearly by all who knew him.
Services were conducted by Terry Gibson and Billy Ford.
This is a paid obituary.
Mylissa Slone
Mylissa Slone, 55, of Mouthcard, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Feds Creek Church of God. Burial will follow at the Stiltner Cemetery, Fedscreek. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Ralph Taylor
Ralph A. Taylor, 75, of Bluebank Road, Morehead, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead.
He was born in Pikeville, April 12, 1947, a son of the late Calvin Taylor and Agnes Johnson Taylor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lucille McWilliams; his second wife, Janice Pennycuff Taylor; two sons, Curtis McWilliams and Daniel Melvin Wright; and three brothers, Connie Taylor, Don Taylor and Bill Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jean “Jeanie” Spears Taylor; three sons, Calvin McWilliams, John C. Wright and Shannon Dale Wright; one daughter, Angelica Rose Clubb; one brother, Lonnie Taylor; two sisters, Matilda Newsome and Fran Johnson; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and other extended family and many friends.
Ralph was a distinguished and highly decorated veteran serving 22 years in the United States military and was a self-employed construction manager. He was a devoted Christian and attended Sharkey Baptist Church.
Ralph was a member of Morehead Masonic Lodge No. 654 and enjoyed carpentry, woodworking, reading, talking about cars, and especially spending time with family. He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals Memorial Chapel with Pastor Harley Sexton, Jr. officiating. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with full military honors presented by Morehead American Legion Post No. 126.
Pallbearers: John Wright, Shannon Wright, Calvin McWilliams, Joe Caskey, Gary Spurlock and Jackie Ruth.
Arrangements were under the direction of Northcutt and Son Home for Funeral, Inc., of Morehead.
View memorial tribute or sign guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ollie Wright
Ollie Wright, 80, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Russell Wright
Russell Wright, 87, of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Myra, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence in Tennessee.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 28, 1934, to the late Challie and Fannie Burke Wright.
Russell was a retired coal miner and worked for Adam’s Stone.
Besides his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Jeannette Wright; four brothers, Clyde Wright, Burl Wright, Johnny Wright and Jimmy Wright; and three sisters, Nora Marie Ramsey, Pauline Gillespie and Goldie Stanley.
He is survived by one son, Russell Wright Jr., of Knoxville, Tenn.; two daughters, Tina Wright, of Isom, and Katrina Wright, of Isom; one sister, Gracie Baker (Junior), of Grundy, Va.; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Wright Cemetery, Myra. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.