Terry Brizendine
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Terry Brizendine, 60, of Phelps, who died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 11, 1961, a son of the late Everette Brizendine.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Layne Brizendine, of Phelps. Terry is also survived by his wife, Michelle Hurley Brizendine, of Phelps; a daughter, Amber Brizendine, of Phelps; a step-daughter, Cadily Lopez, of Georgia; a step-son, Austin Hurley, of Woodman; a brother, Mickey Brizendine; and sisters, Donna Smith and Jackie Casey, both of Phelps. He is also survived by four step- grandchildren; and 15 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his father, Terry was preceded in death by his twin brother, Jerry Brizendine; and sister, Barbara Smith.
Terry was a talented musician. He was meticulous with home improvements of which he was very proud. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the simple things in life. He was generous with his family and friends. Never meeting a stranger; he was always making friends wherever he went.
Terry’s generous spirit was one that will not be forgotten. He will forever be remembered for the kindness he showed others, and will always be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Mitch Bowling and Odis Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Sherman Blankenship Cemetery at Woodman. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jack Compton
Jack D. Compton, 86, of Little Creek, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Lexington.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1935, in Yeager, to the late Wilburn and Cordelia (Hopkins) Compton.
The third of six siblings, he was a 1953 graduate of Virgie High School. He served in the U.S. Army and, for a time, was stationed in Germany. He continued to support our troops and veterans throughout his life, a cause that meant a great deal to him.
He was a believer in the Old Regular Baptist faith and regularly attended services at the Little Creek Church for many years.
After retiring from working in the coal industry, he spent most of his time gardening at his home in the mountains and spending time with his family. Perhaps his favorite role was being “Papaw” to Zoey and Millie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Glema Franklin and Mary Sue Collins.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Nova Jeanette (Meade) Compton; one daughter, Angela Thompson (Brian), of Lexington; two sisters, Reba Kinney, of Jackson, Miss., and Minda Lou Mitchell, of Pikeville; one brother, Kyle Compton (Lynn), of Pikeville; two granddaughters, Zoey and Amelia “Millie” Thompson, both of Lexington; and a host of friends and extended family who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be held at Lucas and Son Funeral Home in Pikeville from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at Lucas and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m., before he is laid to rest at the Potter Cemetery at Yeager.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), or, Bluegrass Care Navigators (Bluegrass Hospice) of Lexington.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Hopkins
Charles Edward Hopkins, 77, of Sidney, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
Charles was born in Yeager, Jan. 25, 1944, the son of the late Ted and Mabel Compton Hopkins.
He was a general laborer in construction, coal mining and service stations. He was a member of the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church at Virgie.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, George Hopkins, Teddy Hopkins, Holly Hopkins and Bobby Hopkins.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Combs Hopkins; one daughter, Ashley Sesco (Jason), of Sidney; one brother, Arnold Eugene “Gene” Hopkins (Helen), of Glendale, Ariz.; and two sisters, Carolyn Little (Barry Neal), of Virgie, and Janet Newsome, of Pikeville. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Ashlyn Ruth Sesco and Grayson Edward Sesco.
Funeral services for Charles Hopkins will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Doll” Lowe
Geraldine “Doll” Lowe, 79, of McAndrews, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Big Rock, Va., March 2, 1942, a daughter of the late Monroe Taylor and Lassie Justice Taylor.
Geraldine worked as manager at Giovanni's Pizza and was a homemaker. She was a Christian and a member of the Community Lighthouse at Huddy. Geraldine loved to fish and enjoyed the simplicity of life. Everyone who knew her loved her. Encountering everyone with a smile and kind word, she made fast friends wherever she went. She was always concerned with the well being of her family; giving freely of herself to care for them. The void she leaves within her family and community will be felt forever.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by one granddaughter, Heather Dawn Slone; four brothers, Eugene, Willy J., Olen and John L. Taylor; one sister, Myrtlene Ingram; and two nieces, Summer Taylor and Wanda Fain.
She leaves to mourn her passing and honor her loving memory, her husband of 57 years, Arnold Lowe, of McAndrews; one daughter, Vicky King (Greg), of Canada; one son, Arnold Boggie Lowe, of McAndrews; two brothers, Bill Taylor (Sheila), of Pinsonfork, and Michael Taylor (Angela), of McAndrews; two sisters, Leona Maynard, of Turkey Creek, and Birdie Sluss (Avery), of Beckley, W.Va.; one grandson, Justin Dwayne Lowe (Crystal); and three great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dr. John Nelson
Dr. John Nelson, 70, of Pikeville, died peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
John was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Nelson.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Angel) Nelson; his son, Phillip Nelson (Jellaine); his niece, Amber Roberts (Chandler); his nephews, Jonathan Harris Nelson (Ashley), Pastor Robert Angel (Pam), Nicholas Bunch (Jody), and Matthew Harris (Michelle); his sisters-in-law, Joyce Baird and Lenora Bunch (Pastor Alfred Bunch); his brother-in-law, Pastor Larry Angel (Gail); and a host of friends to mourn his passing.
John served as Professor of Education at the University of Pikeville for 23 years. John was a Member Emeritus of the Pastoral Team at Grace Fellowship in Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, Tenn., with Pastor Michael Stewart, Pastor Debbie Bailey and Pastor Larry Angel officiating, with music provided by Christine Stewart.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until the funeral hour at 7 p.m.
Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, Tennessee. Arrangements are under the direction of the Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico, Tennessee.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Smith
Larry Thiel Smith, 71, of Canada, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Roger Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Elswick Family Cemetery in Canada. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Ruby Swiney
Ruby Swiney, 73, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Geraldine Tackett
Geraldine Burke Tackett, 69, of Caney, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was born April 9, 1952, to Ocie Mullins Burke, of Lick Fork, and the late Cecil Burke.
Other than her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Condred Burke; and two sisters, Adell Tackett and Ardell Tackett.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Tackett, of Caney Creek; two brothers, Carl Burke, of Frankfort, and Cleatus Burke, of Lick Fork; and one sister, Wilma Burke, of Caney Creek.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Adam Akers and others officiating. Burial followed in the Cecil Burke Cemetery at Lick Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia Webb
Patricia Ann Webb, 68, of Turkey Creek, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. with Bobby Fletcher officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
