Barbara Akers
Barbara Joyce Akers, 69, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Barbara was born in Pikeville, May 14, 1953, a daughter of the late Hatler and Mirl Pugh Collins.
She retired as a Special Education Aide from the Pike County Board of Education and was a member of the Little Hannah Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rickie Akers, on Jan. 20, 2016.
She is survived by two daughters, Christie Boyd (Bobby) and Melanie Dials (Shawn), both of Pikeville; and a special sister-in-law, Cathy Akers, of Rochester, New York.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, Dustin Boyd (Leeann), Brittni Collins (Eddie), Cody Dials (Keesha) and Haley Dials, all of Pikeville; and four great-grandchildren, Dawson Chapman, Lynlee Boyd, Lacie Boyd and Derick Hightower.
Visitation will be after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Boyd, Cody Dials, Eddie Collins, Dawson Collins, Derick Hightower, Keith Akers and Grady Akers. Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Arville Burke
Arville Burke, 80, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born June 11, 1942, to the late George and Lillie Mullins Burke and grandparents, Fate and Alice Hall Burke.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ovie Burke and Randell Burke; one sister, Ollie Wright; and two brothers in-law, Morris Mullins and Gareth Wright.
He is survived by two sisters, Audrey Mullins, of Lick Fork, and Ann Elkins (Tom), of Marshalls Branch; and many special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Sowards Cemetery, Lick Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Jeani Clevinger
Jeani Clevinger, 49, of Shelby Gap, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Faye Damron
Faye Damron, 86, of 611 Caney Highway, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 24, 1936, to the late William M. Bentley and Lottie Owens Bentley.
She was a member of the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reece Damron; one son, Arnie Damron; one daughter, Brenda Carol Damron; two brothers, Arnold Bentley and Fonso Bentley; six sisters, Katie Polley, Ruby Clevinger, Mary Bevins, Mae Patrick, Flora Crawford and Laura Little; and one grandchild, Rachel Damron.
She is survived by one son, Randy Damron, of Richmond; three daughters, Loretta Newsome (Chester), of Virgie, Carol O’Boyle (Mike), of Parma, Ohio, and Evelyn Hall (David), of Pikeville; nine grandchildren, Alisha Newsome, Ryan Newsome (Gretchen), Matthew Damron (Vanessa), Miranda Colley (Randy), Dustin Damron, Daniel Damron (Nicole), Cara B. Schwalbach (Chase), Carmen Hall and Alexandria Newsome; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Logan Kiser, Barry Lucas, Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Eles Case Cemetery, Caney Creek.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be moved to the church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
David Dotson
David Dotson, 62, departed this life Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at his home in Paw Paw.
He was born in Grundy, Va., Feb. 17, 1960, a son of the late Claude Dotson and Sophie Estepp Dotson.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Clayton Dotson.
David enjoyed four-wheeling and the outdoors. One of his greatest joys was spending time with family and friends.
He leaves to mourn his passing his sons, Johnny Ray Dotson (Staci) and Mark Anthony Dotson, both of Fedscreek; one daughter, Rose Mary Dotson (Michael Slone), of Demasus, Va.; three grandchildren, Anthony Ray, Jaxson Blaze and Jozlyn Kathleen Dotson; three brothers, Arlie Dotson (Janice) and Bobby Dotson (Joyce), both of Paw Paw, and Clinton Dotson ( Lillie Jean), of Grundy, Va.; one sister, Bonnie Marion (Bert), of Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Two Hands for Christ Community Church, in Paw Paw, with Tommy Conn, Charles Casey and Wilburn Dotson officiating. Interment will follow at the Dotson Family Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Myrtle Smith
Myrtle Smith, 93, of Phelps, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson.
She was born in Phelps, July 6, 1929, the daughter of the late Jack and Manilla Davenport.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Smith; son, Keith Smith; and daughter, Sandy Smith.
Myrtle was a resident at the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Phelps, and is survived by the staff and fellow residents. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Phelps.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Bruce Hawkins officiating. Interment will follow at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Sharon Tackett
Sharon Tackett, 63, of Virgie, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Stephen Jackson Trimble
It is with pain and joy that the passing of Steve Trimble is being acknowledged. Pain for the many who loved him and joy that he is reunited with his family.
Stephen Jackson Trimble entered into eternal rest Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 during a brief stay at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville.
Steve was born to Andrew Jackson “Jack” and Lena Marie Warrix Trimble in Pikeville on Oct. 1, 1946.
Steve was preceded in death by both parents; his daughter, Rebecca Lynn; and his wife, Rita “Susie” Smith Trimble.
A lonely spot will forever remain in the hearts of his brother, Jeff, who resides in Falls of Rough, Ky., and a niece, Whitney Trimble Hagan, of Louisville.
He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Pikeville and will surely be missed by his Sunday School Brothers.
Steve graduated from Pikeville High School and attended Pikeville College. After leaving college, he began working at Community Trust Bank of Pikeville, first as a Teller, then as a Branch Manager at the Town and Country location and then later the Customer Convenience Center locations. He retired from the bank a couple of times and during one of these times he worked in finance in the corporate office for Fast Lane Tobacco. Steve returned as a Teller for Community Trust where he worked until a few weeks ago.
We thank Steve for his service to our country. He served in the U.S. Army and was later active in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a sharpshooter and liked to target practice as a hobby. He was an avid reader and a history buff. He taught himself to play bagpipes and would dress in full Scottish Regalia and play a haunting version of Amazing Grace in church and at funerals.
Steve was born with a personality that was contagious and as a comic and could have a room full of people in stitches in a matter of moments. His mother said the first words he spoke was a full sentence and he continued to delight others throughout his lifetime.
A service in honor of Steve will be conducted at The First Baptist Church, 126 4th Street in Pikeville on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m., with John Lucas officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. His earthly resting place will be by his family in the Hatcher/Trimble Plot on the Pikeville City Cemetery in Pikeville.
Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Sanders, Jim Brown, Ricky Meade, Robbie Bevins, Buddy Beeler, Rick Smith, Eddie Smith and Matthew Kendrick
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
“Jay” Williamson
John Arnold “Jay” Williamson, 70, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
“Jay” was born in Pikeville, Aug. 16, 1951, a son of the late Frank and Bonnie Weddington Williamson.
He was a machinist for Ford Motor Company for 35 years and of the Church of Christ faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jenny Crutcher.
He is survived by his wife, Reva Jean Spears Williamson; one son, John Franklin Williamson, of River Rouge, Mich.; four daughters, Andrea Feichtinger (Ralph), of Allen Park, Mich., Vanessia Troia (Anthony), of Royal Oak, Mich., Jayna McCoy Thacker, of Dry Fork, Shelbiana, and Gina Williamson, of Lexington.
He is also survived by his son-in-law, Larry Crutcher, of Murray; one brother, Bobby Williamson (Nancy), of Pikeville; one sister, Gail Carter (Jon), of Jackson, Miss.; and 11 grandchildren, Ashleigh, Lindsey, Samantha, Jordan, Joseph, Kistin, Jayme, Haley, Logan, Gage and Riley; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with John Duchnowski officiating. Burial followed at the Bunch Weddington Cemetery, Stone Coal Road, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Rosa Wolfe
Rosa W. Wolfe, 89, of McAndrews, died Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Mike Smith officiating. Entombment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Nicholas Wright
Nicholas Alan Wright, 62, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at his residence.
Nick was born in Long Beach, Calif., Sept. 25, 1959, a son of the late Creighton and Imogene Boyd Wright Gullett.
He was a retired payroll clerk for Pikeville Methodist Hospital and a member of the Pikeville First Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan “Suzi” Russell Flanagan Wright, on March 22, 2020; and also by two sisters, Linda Wright and Charlotte Moore; and one brother, Roger Wright.
He is survived by his son, Cameron Flanagan Wright, of Nicholasville; three sisters, Martha Elswick (Larry), of Zebulon, Naomia Beane (Bob), of Bowling Green, and Anita Woods (Joe), of Lexington; and one brother, Sam Wright, of New Albany, Ind.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Ollie Wright
Ollie Marie Wright, 80, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
She was born June 11, 1942, to the late George and Lillie Mullins Burke.
She was a member of the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gareth Wright; one son, Delane Wright; three brothers, Arville Burke-her twin, Ovie Burke and Randell Burke; one brother-in-law, Morris Mullins; and one grandson, Daniel A. Francis.
She is survived by one son, Dwaine Wright, of Lick Fork; one daughter, Loretta Francis (Jimmy), of Varney; and two sisters, Audrey Mullins, of Lick Fork, and Ann Elkins (Tom), of Marshalls Branch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church with Greg White and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Sowards Cemetery, Lick Fork.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
