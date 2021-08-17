“Ellie” Adkins
Aretta “Ellie” Adkins, 73, of Pikeville, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Pavilion at Piketon Center in Piketon, Ohio.
“Ellie” was born in Pikeville, Aug. 16, 1947, the daughter of the late Steve Lee Justice and Prudie Mae (Howell) Justice.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Full Gospel Christian Fellowship Ministries.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Radford Lee Adkins; a grandson, Joshua Avery Pugh; and two brothers, James Arlin Justice and Whetsel Crit Justice.
She is survived by one son, Robert Lee Adkins (Colleen); two daughters, Ersie May Hamilton (Jackie) and Peggy Ann Hamilton, all of Pikeville; two brothers, Steve Justice Jr. and Robert Justice (Brenda); and two sisters, Brenda Kay Boggs and Linda Sue Justice, all of Pikeville.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Shadrick Neil Smith, Nicholas Kyle Adkins, Manda Dawn Hamilton (David), Ashley Marie Estoll and Brandi Lea Smith; and four great-grandchildren, Andrew Avery Pugh, Keaton Ryan Estoll, Kohen Bradlee Estoll and Jaxson Blaze Dotson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Justice and Brad Crum officiating. Burial will follow in the Adkins and Ray Cemetery at Hurricane Creek, Pikeville.
Visitation will be in the funeral home chapel from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, and all day on Wednesday, Aug. 18, with evening services beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Larry Blackburn
Larry David Blackburn, 58, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
He was the son of David (Clyde) and Ethel Slone Blackburn, of Chloe Road, Pikeville.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Allen Blackburn; and a sister, Melissa Lynn Blackburn.
Larry was an excellent heavy equipment operator and worked for several companies in the Kentucky, West Virginia and Florida areas. He was of the Baptist faith.
Those left to mourn his passing are his son, Christopher Brian Blackburn (Stacy Lynn), of Huntington, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Paycence Blackburn, of Regina, Zedric Harwick, of Rutledge, Tenn., and Eli Draper, of Pikeville; his brother, Paul Blackburn (Linda), of Richmond; his sisters, Teresa Tackett (Terry), of Lexington, and Judy Thacker (Larry), of Pikeville; along with several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
We will dearly miss our brother, but if it is GOD’s will we hope to spend eternity with him. Rest high on that mountain, dear brother, your work on earth is done.
Written by: His Family
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Nathan Blackburn
Nathan Kent Blackburn, 37, of Penny, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was born April 4, 1984, in Pike County, to Teresa Hall Coleman (Virgil), of Robinson Creek.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pat and Fannie Hall.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Ariel Faith Blackburn, of Robinson Creek; one sister, Kayla Lester (James), of Penny; one nephew, Tripp Lester; one special uncle, Kenneth Hall, of Penny; and his girlfriend, Stephanie Coleman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will be in the Bartley Cemetery.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Chad Casey
Chad Eric Casey, 46, of Hartsville, S.Car., formerly of Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Hartsville Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, April 8, 1975, to his parents, Eula Kellione Casey and the late Glen Casey.
Chad was a member of the House of Prayer and Worship. He was employed by Lowe’s as a manager. Chad was the husband of LaDonna Casey.
Chad was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Stevie Casey.
Chad is survived by his wife; his mother; one daughter, MacKenzie Casey; one brother, Marty Casey; one sister, Shirley Coleman; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Billy Compton officiating. Entombment will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the funeral home, with church services nightly at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Eloise Coleman
Eloise Coleman, 95, of Wolfpit, Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, March 31, 1926, to her parents, the late Lon Anderson and Caroline Epling Anderson.
Eloise was a retired employee from the Pike County Board of Education, as a cook at Millard Grade School.
Eloise was a member of the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church. She was the wife of the late Russell Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; two sisters, Pauline Coleman and Mildred Murphy; two brothers, Ed Anderson and John Anderson; and three great-grandchildren, Aaron, Laykin and Ronnie.
She is survived by one son, James Russell Coleman (Twilia); one daughter, Barbara Whetsel; one brother, Lon Anderson Jr.; seven grandchildren, Janet, Barbara Ann, William, Richard, Steven, Josh and Tiffanie; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church at Wolfpit with Jimmy Dale Sanders and others officiating. Burial followed in the John Coleman Cemetery at Wolfpit. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Patricia Finkbone
Patricia Jean Slone Finkbone, 71, of Pikeville, was called home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from the Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, after battling a long illness.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1950, to Hatler and Gail Deane Ratliff Slone, of Pikeville. Her grandparents were: Ira and Delphia Ratliff, of Pikeville, and James Amos and Mercy Justice Slone, of Fishtrap.
Graduating with high honors from Johns Creek High School, Class of 1968, ahe began her professional career of 50 years. She began working at South Central Bell until they relocated, moving to the coal industry at Canada Coal Company until they closed, finishing at Gary C. Johnson Law Firm.
Patricia was always a very honorable, friendly and Godly woman; always with the biggest smile. She was a member of Meta Baptist Church. She loved her church, her church family, the Lord and her church choir. This made her the beautiful person she was.
Left to mourn her passing is her husband, Terry Finkbone; one brother, James Hatler Slone (Jennifer), of Pikeville; one sister, Linda Lou Coleman (Jerry), of Pikeville; two nieces whom she loved as her daughters, Patrese Danielle Reed (Mark), of Pikeville, and Megan LeAnn Settles (Jeffrey), of Nicholasville; her fur baby, Simba; and her in-laws, Harry and May Ann Finkbone, of Cleveland, Ohio.
God sent her a special friend in her life, that being, her caretaker, Bertha Slone Williams, of Kimper.
She is also survived by her great-nephews, Brayden Mark Reed and Grayson Daniel Reed, both of Pikeville, Coleman Jeffrey Settles, of Nicholasville, and Baby Boy Settles, due Aug. 24, of Nicholasville; one great-niece, Lily Caroline Settles, of Nicholasville; her step-nieces, Jonda and Rachel, both of Pikeville, Jessica, of South Carolina, and Carly, Regan and Rinn, all of Pikeville; and one step-nephew, James Mayhorn.
Patricia will be forever missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Bill Staggs and Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Hazel Lester
Hazel Harrison Lester, 84, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Frank Crum officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ron Newsome
Ron Newsome, 65, of Myrtle Beach, S.Car., formerly of Pikeville, died at his residence on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Ron was born in Pike County, Jan. 17, 1956, to his parents, the late Corbet Newsome and Willys Ray "Bowling" Newsome.
Ron was a believer of the Baptist faith and a retired employee of Lowe’s.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Tyler Newsome; two brothers, Danny Newsome and Donnie Newsome; and two sisters, Anne Newsome and Margie Newsome Johnson.
He is survived by a son, Tanner Newsome; the love of his life, Lisa Arnold; two brothers, Randy Newsome (Mischele) and Corbet DeWayne Newsome (Melinda), both of Pikeville; three sisters, Virginia Sue Addington (Richard), of Fortworth, Tex., Karen Newsome, of Caney Highway, and Darlene Potter (Ricky), of Rockhouse Caney, Pikeville; and a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Linda Ratliff
Linda Lou Ratliff, 81, of Belcher, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Draffin, Feb. 18, 1940, the daughter of the late Russell May and Jessie Mays May.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Cornerstone Apostolic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Chester Ratliff; one son, Donnie Lee Ratliff; one grandson, Matthew Keith Bartley; and one brother, Garl May.
She is survived by one son, Danny Paul Ratliff, of Belcher; one daughter, Pamela Jean Ratliff Bartley, of Pikeville; one sister, Lavoda Sue May Ratliff, of Pikeville; one brother, Dallas Racine May, of Elgin, Ill.; two half-sisters, Myrldeen May Slone and Gloria May Swiney, both of Draffin; four half-brothers, Russell Denton May, Tom May and Jerry May, all of Draffin, and Gary Dale May, of Shelby Valley; two grandchildren, Patrick Donovan Ratliff and Nicole Hidalgo; and four great-grandchildren, Kaylee Coco Coleman, Ezra James Huffman, Zoey Ratliff and Lincoln Ratliff.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Richard McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Bennie Roberts
Bennie Roberts, 75, of Robinson Creek, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at UK Medical Center.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1945, to the late Dave and Bertha Hall Roberts.
He was a retired coal miner, Assistant Moderator of Little Hannah Old Regular Baptist Church and a Vietnam Veteran.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Alice Tackett, Anna Mitchell and Alverta Brown; five brothers, Wilburn Roberts, Robert Roberts, Kermit Roberts, Bullie Roberts and Warren G. Roberts; and one grandchild, Dustin Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Damron Roberts; one son, Leslie Roberts (Lanna-Teen), of Virgie; one daughter, Olivia Mitchell (Malen); four brothers, Jerry Roberts, Chester Roberts, Homer Roberts and Thomas Roberts, all of Robinson Creek; two sisters, Edith Johnson, of Sookeys Creek, and Judy Younce, of Morehead; and six grandchildren, Trey, Rusty, Laci, Malashia, Lezlie and Chance.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Bennie Roberts Cemetery at Sugar Camp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Wicker” Simpson
Jimmy "Wicker” Simpson Jr., 51, of Strawberry Plains, Tenn., formerly of Pike County, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 20, 1970, to the late Jimmy and Brenda Carter Simpson.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Tyler Leigh Thacker.
He is survived by his wife, Misty Ratliff Simpson; two sons, Luke Nicholas Simpson, of Pikeville, and Trinidy Michael Deboard, of Strawberry Plains, Tenn.; one daughter, Shelby Lynn Simpson, of Strawberry Plains, Tenn.; one brother, Hank Simpson, of Shelbiana; one sister, Dusty Charles (Mike), of Shelbiana; several nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Brent Justice and Robert Bishop.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial followed in the Charles Family Cemetery at Dry Fork of Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral expenses may be made to: Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
“York” Smith Jr.
James York Smith Jr., 73, of Caney Creek Road, Pikeville, passed from this life unexpectedly, following a brief illness, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Huddy, April 10, 1948, to James York Smith Sr. and Lois (Bostic) Smith.
He was a self-employed coal truck driver and construction operator for more than 50 years through his business “York Smith Trucking” and identified under the C.B. radio name as “Gear Jammer.” He had a very strong work ethic that served him well to provide for his family in the ever changing coal commerce. York was a graduate of Belfry High School’s Class of 1966. He was of Christian faith and attended the Christian Assembly of God located at Turkey Creek.
York is survived by his wife, Roxie Patricia (Adkins) Smith, with whom he recently celebrated 40 years of marriage on Aug. 7; his children, Danita Pauley (Doug) and Jarred Smith (Amanda.) He was a beloved grandfather to Daelyn Kendal Pauley, Kamron Blake Smith and Lesley Brook Smith; and was excitedly awaiting the arrival of grandson-to-be, Kannon Blaze Smith. Other family members include his sisters, Carol Hackney (Jack), Cindy Cisco (Dave) and Elizabeth Booth (Brian.)
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Darrell Randall Smith; a sister, Claudette Smith Ball (Tom); a son, James David Smith; and a niece, Jonna Leigh Hatfield; his maternal grandparents, Claude and Gladys (Varney) Bostic; and his paternal grandparents, Tony Sr. and Annie (Coleman) Smith.
York was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #29 in Pikeville. He loved riding his motorcycle and working with his trucks, but his greatest enjoyment came while spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, never seeing a stranger, ability to talk to anyone, generosity, helpfulness, and a most distinctive laugh.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, with Pastor Danny Mikles and Pastor Fred Taylor officiating. Burial followed in the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta. A convoy of his fellow truckers participated in his last ride. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
In lieu of flowers or other sentiments of sympathy, the family requests that donations be made in York’s memory to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #29, P.O. Box 951, Pikeville, KY 41502.
Bonnie Stanley
Bonnie J. Stanley, 71, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, with Bro. Jerry Belcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. View Memory Gardens at Maher, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Okey Varney
Okey Stanford Varney, 73, of McCarr, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Rev. William Stanford “Stan” Varney officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
