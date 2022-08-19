“Whitey Joe” Compton
Kenneth Reed "Whitey Joe" Compton, 60, of Pikeville, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, April 27, 1962, the son of the late Bobby "Whitey" Compton and Polly Fields Compton.
He is survived by one daughter, MaKenna D. Compton; two sisters, Becky McCoy (Ronnie) and Sabrina Compton; the mother of his daughter, Mary Stewart; and a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Catherine Craft
Catherine Johnson Craft, longtime resident of Hazel Park, Mich., age 94, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Mrs. Craft was born in Louisville, Feb. 2, 1928. She was adopted shortly after birth by the late LeGrande and Nellie (Greer) Johnson.
She was raised in Pike County and graduated from Virgie High School. In 1951, she married Theodore Craft, in Harold, and soon moved to Michigan, settling in Hazel Park where they raised three sons. Whether by choice or due to the era, Mrs. Craft was a stay at home mother. When asked if she ever had a job she always said, “Yes, I raised three boys.” She was incredibly proud of her sons and their families.
She was also very proud of her Southeastern Kentucky heritage and often talked of her time and experiences growing up and living there. In order to keep up on Pike County news she maintained a subscription to the Appalachian News-Express (and it’s forerunners) for over 60 years.
As a wife and mother, she personally sacrificed her own comfort and needs to ensure her family was cared for. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who loved nothing better than having her sons and their families around her.
Mrs. Craft is predeceased by her beloved husband, Theodore; and infant son, Paul Lee. She is survived by her sons, Charles (Janine), William (Cris) and Michael (Patrica); six grandchildren, Starlett (Zach) Levi, Heather (Angelo), Mary (Will) Wood, Leigh Anne, Theodore (Jackie) and Anna (Brian) Price; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Craft was a life member of the Royal Oak Chapter 392 Order of the Eastern Star.
Thank you to the Assured Care Hospice team and the staff of the Royal Oak House for the incredible care they provided.
Private family services were held at the Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R. Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071, 248-585-7770, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Burial followed immediately at Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley, Michigan.
Faye Damron
Fayetta Damron, 86, of 611 Caney Highway, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 24, 1936, to the late William M. Bentley and Lottie Owens Bentley.
She was a member of the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reece Damron; one son, Arnie Damron; one daughter, Brenda Carol Damron; two brothers, Arnold Bentley and Fonso Bentley; six sisters, Katie Polley, Ruby Clevinger, Mary Bevins, Mae Patrick, Flora Crawford and Laura Little; and one grandchild, Rachel Damron.
She is survived by one son, Randy Damron, of Richmond; three daughters, Loretta Newsome (Chester), of Virgie, Carol O’Boyle (Mike), of Parma, Ohio, and Evelyn Hall (David), of Pikeville; nine grandchildren, Alisha Newsome, Ryan Newsome (Gretchen), Matthew Damron (Vanessa), Miranda Colley (Randy), Dustin Damron, Daniel Damron (Nicole), Cara B. Schwalbach (Chase), Carmen Hall and Alexandria Newsome; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Logan Kiser, Barry Lucas, Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Eles Case Cemetery, Caney Creek.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Joseph Holloway
Joseph Wayne Holloway, 57, of Peytons Creek, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born July 23, 1965, to the late Joe and Clara Justice Holloway.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jackie Stanley.
He is survived by two sons, Shane Holloway and Brandon Holloway, both of Michigan; two brothers, Clay Holloway, of Pikeville, and Shannon Robinson, of Pikeville; and two sisters, Shirley Coleman (Clifford), of Peytons Creek, and Melissa Holloway, of Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Coleman Cemetery, Peytons Creek.
Visitation will begin on Friday, Aug. 19, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Keith Justice
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice, 61, of Chloe Road in Pikeville, passed from this life Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
Keith was born in Pike County, Dec. 20, 1960, to the late Ralph Gene and Glema “Taylor” Justice.
Keith was survived by his devoted children, Kayla Jones and her husband, Clay, and Harley Justice and his wife, Shondi; sister, Pam Coleman and her husband, Jerry Neal; grandchildren, Grant Justice and Karli Justice; a very special granddogger, Roxy Jones; as well as a loving host of family and friends.
Keith was a cherished father and an adored grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation for Keith will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with a memorial service beginning at 12 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Steve Charles will officiate all services for Keith. Arrangements are entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Robert Newcomb
Robert Ervin Newcomb, 84, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, July 8, 1938, to his parents, the late Jay Marion Newcomb and Irene Bartley Newcomb.
He was the husband of the late Madonna Mullins Newcomb, a retired heavy equipment operator, a member of the Pikeville and Jenkins Masonic Lodge and a member of the Hellier Missionary Baptist Church.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons, Johnathan Daniel Newcomb and Robert David Newcomb; one brother, James Theodore Newcomb (Carol); one sister, Charlene Newcomb; one brother-in-law, Fred Damron; one sister-in-law, Martha Ann Newcomb.
He is survived by one son, David Ervin Newcomb (Sherrie); one daughter, Paula Kay Newcomb Keathley; one brother, Nolan Eugene Newcomb; two sisters, Helen Marie Damron and Aloma Mae Newcomb Hart; two grandchildren, Samuel Bryan Keathley (Catherine) and Bret Newcomb; several great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Greg Whitetree and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gregory Ratliff
Gregory Ratliff, 63, of Winchester, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Church of God In Name of Lord Jesus, Pikeville. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Chadrick Rowe
Chadrick Dean Rowe, 35, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, April 24, 1987, the son of the late James Rowe and Marquetta Adams Rowe.
He was a welder.
He is survived by two daughters, Paislee Rowe and Ivy Sue-Ann Rowe; and one brother, Matt Rowe (Talisha.)
Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tina Slone
Tina Lynn Slone, 60, of Shelbiana, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
A private memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ricky Smith
Ricky Dean Smith, 57, a resident of Phelps, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
He was a son of the late Floyd and Geraldine Stump Smith. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Everett and Adam Smith; and two sisters, Vivian Smith and Kathy Casey.
He is survived by three sisters, Georgia Smith (Dallas), Margaret Smith and Marcy Yates (Dwayne); and two brothers, T.A. Smith ( Rhonda) and James Smith (Huletha); and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
He was a loving brother, son and uncle to his family and a friend to all who knew him. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his friends and family
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Dwayne Yates and Michael Casey officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Homer Spears
Homer Joe Spears, 94, of Ashcamp, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Dunleary, Aug. 11, 1928, the son of Wilson and Eva Adkins Spears.
He was a member of the Cedar Grove Old Regular Baptist Church for 40 years, a deacon in the church and a 50-year UMWA member.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Fayetta Overstreet Spears; two sons, Christopher Lee and Steven Wilson Spears; one daughter, Wanda Looney; one brother, Herman Spears; four sisters, Nuwaina” Blue Eyes” Abshire, Pearlene Lambert, Betty Abshire and Marie Spears; and two grandchildren.
He is survived by three sons, Jimmy Spears (Scherry), of Gallipolis, Ohio, Joey Spears (Linda), of Breaks, Va., and Hestal Wayne Spears, of Ashcamp; two daughters, Sandra Stiltner (CJ), of Maxie, Va., and Rhonda Spears, of Harman, Va.; one sister, Lois Ratliff, of Harless Creek; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Jerry Overstreet, Larry Puckett and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Spears Cemetery, Belcher. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Sharon Tackett
Sharon Tackett, 63, of Turkey Pen, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
She was born June 30, 1959, to the late Donald and Edith Tackett Mullins.
She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Tackett; one daughter, Brittany Tackett (fiance’, Byron Sparkman), of Hindman; four brothers, Larry Mullins, Greg Mullins, Stevie Mullins, all of Turkey Pen, and Dwayne Mullins, of Sookeys Creek; one sister, Karen Compton, of Shelbiana; and a special sister-in-law, Kim Curry Tackett, of Wheelwright.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Matt Bryant officiating. Burial followed at the Rollins Cemetery in Wheelwright. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Barry Young
Barry Keith Young, 56, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Louisville, Dec. 30, 1965, the son of Joann Fraley Willamson and the late Donald "Bob" Young.
He was the husband of Laura Young. He was of the Baptist faith. He was the owner and operator of "Rusty's" Used Cars.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Young and Bruce Young.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Rusty Young (Areonna) and Barry Young Jr. (Harlee); one brother, Chad Hubbard; one sister, Kimberly Dotson; three grandchildren; and his father-in-law, Arkie Kinney.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Billy Compton officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
