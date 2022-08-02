Lodeen Adkins
Lodeen Adkins, 96, of Sidney, died Friday morning, July 29, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Lodeen was born in Johns Creek, Jan. 21, 1926, the daughter of the late Rell Pinson and Ersie Keesee Pinson.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Adkins; one daughter, Bridgett Smith; and eight brothers and two sisters.
Lodeen was a longtime clerk for the former Bogar's Market in Sidney. She was also a member of the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosalind (Eddie) Stanley, of Pikeville; three grandchildren, Matthew Smith, of Sidney, Nathan Smith, of South Williamson, and Natalie Scott, of Boldman; one great-granddaughter, Alice Scott; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Zeke Stepp officiating. Burial followed at the Pinson Cemetery, Sidney, with her grandsons and nephews serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
This is a paid obituary.
“Marty” Backus
Leonard Martin “Marty” Backus, 81, of Ratliff Road, Mullins, Pike County, died Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 18, 1940, in Beckley, West Virginia, the only son of the late Martin and Elizabeth Eileen Fink Backus, of Mullens, West Virginia.
A graduate of Mullens High School, Marty earned an associate degree in Washington, D.C. before returning to his native West Virginia in 1967, first as advertising manager at WVOW AM/FM Radio in Logan, and later as general manager of Logan Broadcasting Corporation, parent company of the radio stations.
Marty worked for Logan Broadcasting Corporation 14 years, except for a brief tenure in the news department at WSAZ-TV3 in Huntington, West Virginia. Although he was a natural for television news, he and his family much preferred small-town living, so he returned to WVOW until his move to Pikeville.
Marty was recruited to work for Appalachian Newspapers as advertising director in 1980. He was named president and publisher of the Appalachian News-Express in 1990, a position he held until 2007. In 2001, he was tapped to lead the Kentucky Press Association as its president. He also represented the News-Express on the board of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce (now the Southeast Kentucky Chamber) and was elected president of the Chamber during that time.
Marty joined the Pikeville Church of Christ (now Cornerstone Christian Church) in 1985, remaining a faithful member until his death. In fact, his last public outing was to attend worship services at Cornerstone in September 2021.
A long-time board member of the Pikeville Family YMCA, Marty received the organization’s Outstanding Service Award in 2019.
A member of the Pikeville Rotary Club, Marty served as president during the local club’s 75th Anniversary year, 1996-1997. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow, a designation named for Rotary International’s founder and conferred upon individuals who contribute significantly to the Rotary Foundation’s worldwide humanitarian service projects.
In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by his only son, Leonard Martin Backus Jr., in 2011.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Judith Wiley Backus; sister, Janet (James E.) Lester, of Grove City, Ohio; three daughters: Karla Sue (Steve) Morris, of Saulsbury, Tennessee; Leigh Anne Dials, of Silverhill, Alabama; and Robin R. Loos, of Harrison, Ohio; nine grandchildren: Brandon M. Chaffins, Andrew Dials, Stephanie R. Loos, Aaron J. Chaffins, Amanda L. Chaffins, Tabitha R. Dials, Taylor L. Loos (Alex) Messey, Nicholas A. Loos, and Nathaniel A. Loos; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for friends and colleagues is set for Saturday, August 13, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Cornerstone Christian Church on Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Bob Ford and Pastor Paul Potter officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages people to make a memorial contribution to Cornerstone Christian Church.
This is a paid obituary.
Jack Cornett
Jack Wilburn Cornett, 83, of Westland, Mich., passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Loving husband to Marilyn (Fletcher) Cornett. Dear father of Diana (Ed) Rogers, Jerry Cornett, Keith Cornett and Carey Wallen. Cherished grandfather of Tanya, Nicholas, Josh, Joe, Melissa and Sarah. Adored by his great-grandchildren, Thomas, Bruce, Madeline, Samuel, Ryder, Raven, Kastor, Owen, Matthew, Kendyl, Aiden and Kylie.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired from American Bakeries Company.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Big Branch Old Regular Baptist Church, Brushy. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at the church.
This is a paid obituary.
Joseph Grossl
Joseph Lloyd "Tarp" Grossl, 96, of Canada, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Highland Presbyterian Church with Dale Carey officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Sherry Marcum
Sherry Kohari Marcum, 71, of Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Following Sherry's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Marshall McCoy
Marshall McCoy, 58, of Phelps, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in South Williamson, at Tug Valley ARH.
He was born Nov. 12, 1963, to the late Joseph (Tiny) McCoy and Delores “Gooslin” Mccoy. In addition to his parents, Marshall was also preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer McCoy; two sisters, Sharlese McCoy and Shelia Hamilton; and one brother, Gary McCoy.
Marshall was self-employed and specialized in drywall. People referred to him as the “Mud Man.” He was very talented in his handyman work. Marshall also enjoyed riding bicycles. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Marshall is survived by two daughters, Marlene (Larry) Blankenship and Sharlese (Austin) Crum; one brother, Donald (Kathy) McCoy; two sisters, Karen (Kevin) Layne, and Nancy (Mike) Holt; brother-in-law, Danny Hamilton; sister-in-law, Debbie McCoy; and grandchildren, McKenzie Blankenship, Aerionna Blankenship, Keaton Blankenship, Haidyn Crum, Gracelyn Crum, and Conner Crum.
The family will welcome friends at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church. Special services will begin at 7 p.m., with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Interment will follow at Billy Dotson Cemetery in Boardtree, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps.
This is a paid obituary.
Kelsie Potter
Kelsie Potter, 60, of Shelby Gap, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was a homemaker and a member of the New Freedom Worship Center, Durham. Kelsie was born in Elkhorn City, March 5, 1962, to the late Ombra Bartley and Alpha Baker Bartley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth Arnett, Phillip Bartley, Olive Bartley and Gay Arnett.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Carson Potter, of Shelby Gap; sons, Michael (Jessica) Potter, of Elkhorn City, and Kevin (Hope) Potter, of McRoberts; and grandchildren, Jonathan Potter, Logan Potter, Jayden Potter, Lukas Potter, Blaze Potter, Kash Potter, Jericha Ratliff, Kassie Evans, Keearah Habern and two angel babies. Kelsie is also survived by brothers, Jackie Bartley, JD Arnett, Jerry Arnett and Ricky Arnett, all of Shelby Gap, Anthony Bartley, of Pennsylvania, James Arnett, of Neon, and Andrew Arnett, of Clinchco, Va.; and sisters, Wanda Bartley, of Georgia, and Gracie Elaine Bartley, of Jenkins; and special niece, Tila Collins.
Visitation will be after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the New Freedom Worship Center, Durham.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug.3, 2022, at the church with Danny Quillen officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
This is a paid obituary.
Randy Rose
Randy Lee Rose, 30, of Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his residence.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Blanche Swanston
Blanche Lowe Swanston, 76, of Prestonsburg, formerly from Johns Creek, passed from this world Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Blanche was born in Burning Fork, Sept. 21, 1945, a daughter of the late Ked and Grace Blackburn Lowe.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Swanston, on April 20, 1971; her son, Bruce Philip Swanston, on Jan. 15, 1988; her brother, Kenneth Lowe; her sister-in-law, Barbara Sue Little Lowe; her sister, Doris Spurlock; and her nephew, Mark Lowe.
Mrs. Swanston is survived by her husband, Tim Swanston; her son, Andy, and his wife, Judith Swanston, of Meta; her three grandchildren, Lea-Ann Maynard, David and his wife, Teresa Maynard, and Jesse and his wife, Amanda Maynard; her four great-grandchildren, Xavier Maynard, Maleah Maynard, Quinten Maynard and Claire Maynard; her sister, Helen Lowe Altman, and her husband, Harry, of Pikeville; her sister, Phyllis Lowe Friend, and her husband, Steve, of Pikeville; her sister-in-law, Muriel Maynard, of Lawton, Oklahoma; her brother-in-law, Tommy Spurlock, of Johns Creek; five nephews and three nieces; and a host of former students and good friends.
Blanche loved to read and to teach reading. She translated that love into a twenty-one year teaching career in the Pike County School System. Prior to that, in her sophomore year (1965), she put her college studies on hold to become a stay-at-home mom to Andy and Philip for the next twelve years; she then resumed her studies in 1977, and graduated with a teaching degree in 1979, becoming the first recipient of the Rediford Damron Outstanding Future Teacher Award.
Blanche was also a pastor’s wife, a vocation she was reluctant to assume. But it did not take long for her to find her niche. She loved working “behind the scenes,” helping her pastor husband with the many church related tasks. She was great at that. The Salem United Methodist Church directory, which she compiled more than twenty years ago, is still used occasionally, as she added notes about family relationships within the church family.
Blanche enjoyed traveling. She made several annual trips with the family to Florida to visit her mother-in-law. Quite a few more to Oklahoma (usually Thanksgiving) to have a good time with relatives. And then the West Coast trips (four of them) which included stops at Dodgers Stadium (eight games), because she loved Philip and Tim so much, because they loved the Dodgers so much. She “capped off” her travel adventures in 2015, as she, along with Andy, Judy, and Tim spent two weeks in Scotland, the country where her father-in-law was born and raised. It was discovered later, through a third cousin, that just about all of the Swanston clan, by 1960, had moved to Ireland! So it goes.
Blanche loved animals, especially dogs and cats, with cats being her true favorite. Through the years, a lot of these stray animals found a free meal and shelter at our back door. Some of them persuaded Blanche that she really belonged to them. One cat became a household member about 10 years ago, a beautiful long-haired calico, which Blanche named Dolly. She currently “rules the cat house.”
We continue to make our 2 -3 trips a year to visit the Days in Kingsport, which will be different. Blanche will be with us, not in body, but in spirit. We thank God for the many ways He spoke to us through Blanche. We will be forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to: Methodist Home for Children, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356; Salem United Methodist Church, 111 Taylor Hill, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501; First United Methodist Church, 256 South Arnold Avenue, Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653; or Wayland United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Wayland, Kentucky 41666.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 256 South Arnold Avenue, Prestonsburg and will continue in Pikeville, Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., at J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at J. W. Call and Son Funeral Home with Dennis Love officiating. Burial will follow at Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta (Johns Town.) Pallbearers will be; Chris Altman, Jimmy Altman, Tracy Lowe, Steve Spurlock, Andy Swanston, Rachel Baker, and Ashley Altman Crossett.
Sincere thanks and deep appreciation is extended to the staffs of Appalachian Hospice Care, Pikeville Medical Center, Appalachian Healthcare of Prestonsburg, and J.W. Call Funeral Home. Their loving care of Blanche could not have been better, and will always be remembered with gratitude.
This is a paid obituary.
