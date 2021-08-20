Bobby Blackburn Jr.
Bobby Blackburn Jr., 62, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Grundy, Va., March 31, 1959, a son of Mary Dotson Blackburn and the late Bobby Blackburn Sr.
Bobby was a coal operator and of the Church of God faith.
Other than his mother, Bobby is survived by his wife, Melissa Sue Powers Blackburn; one son, Bobby Jordan Blackburn, of Pikeville; two daughters, Destiny Star Conley (Cory), of Prestonsburg, and Makenzie Lewis, of Georgetown.
He is also survived by five grandchildren, Judah Blackburn, Isaiah Blanton, Taven Lewis, Kayden Lewis and Ryder Lewis; two brothers, Kenneth Blackburn, of Pikeville, and Allen Blackburn, of Virgie; and two sisters, Kendra Reynolds and Vicki Blackburn Stone, both of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Matthew Craft officiating. Burial followed in the Highlands Memorial Gardens, Paintsville, with Allen Blackburn, Kenneth Blackburn, Axel Blackburn, Jimmie Winn, Sam Hughes and Hanner Slone honoring him by serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bobby will be sadly missed, but forever loved by all of his family and many friends.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Blair
Roger Lee Blair, 81, of Steele, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at his residence.
Roger was born in Pike County, Aug. 12, 1940, to Everett Blair and Mervel B. Allen.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Blair and Mervel B. Allen; and one brother, Hazel H. Fuller.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Josie Faye Thacker Blair; one daughter, Libby Lee Blair Sanson (Mike), of Man, W.Va.; one son, Roger Elster Blair, of Steele; one brother, Everett R. Blair, of Florida; one grandson, Mikie Sanson (Kristen); one granddaughter, Katie Sanson; three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Keatley and Lacie Sanson; two nephews, Everett Russell Blair Jr. and Daniel H. Fuller; and three nieces, Shanna Blair, Christine Seymour and Kimberly Wagonseller.
Roger was a member of the Southern Baptist Church in Fremont, Ohio. He retired from Ford Motors in Lorain, Ohio, and attended the Old Regular Baptist Church after moving to Kentucky.
He was loved and will be missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Edmiston
Roger Dale Edmiston, 70, departed this life Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at his home at McAndrews, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born in South Williamson, Jan. 6, 1951, a son of the late Wayne “Junior” and Barbara Inis McCown Edmiston.
Roger was a United States Marine Veteran and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a carpenter and an avid woodworker with a love for drafting, designing and every aspect of his craft. He enjoyed sports with an enthusiasm for U.K. basketball. Roger was a devoted grandfather who loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Elaine Schwartz Edmiston; and his brothers, Randy and Gary Edmiston.
He leaves to mourn his passing and honor his loving memory, his son, Joseph Russell Wayne Edmiston, of McCarr; three daughters, Angela Carole Thacker and Jessicah Erin Free (Joseph), both of McAndrews, and Heather Nicole Edmiston, of McCarr; his brothers, Ricky Wayne, Brian Keith and David Gearld Edmiston; his sisters, Debra Kaye Reynolds and Sheila Carol Bowman; his grandchildren, Jordan, Qianna and Qierra Thacker and Olivia, Jonah, Christian, Ashton, Aiden and Neacy Edmiston; and Crystal Hatfield, Mark Hatfield and Chris Church, whom he thought of as his children.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Octavia Freewill Baptist Church. In honoring his wishes, cremation will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Services of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Franklin Hamilton
Franklin Clyde Hamilton, 53, of Pikeville, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Pikeville, Sept. 12, 1967, the son of Delbert and Dottie McKinney Hamilton.
He was a disabled heavy equipment operator in coal mining, an E.M.T., a member of the Thomas C. Cecil Masonic Lodge and a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ. He loved motorcycles, horses and fishing.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his companion and very close friend, Hope Altierl; and two brothers, David Neil Hamilton, of Pikeville, and Bill Wesley Hamilton (Tina), of Vance, Alabama.
He is also survived by four nephews, Wesley Hamilton, Jared Hamilton, Dustin Hamilton and Sawyer Cook; one niece, Lindsey Howard; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Bliffen officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Visitation will be in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel after 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, with Wesley Hamilton, Jared Hamilton, Dustin Hamilton, C.C. Howard, Billy Joe Fields and Jim Lane honoring him by serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his memory to: Coal Run Church of Christ, (For Workers for Mexico), 149 Church Street, Pikeville, Ky. 41501.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dixie Helvey
Dixie M. Helvey, 75, of Joe’s Creek, Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Dixie was born May 8, 1946, to Tilden and Josephine Rutherford Varney, of Kimper.
She was a homemaker and attended the Main Street Church of Christ.
Dixie graduated from Feds Creek High School in 1965. After graduating high school, Dixie worked at several different places. She worked for Dr. Justice dentist office and she later attended Pikeville Business College. She worked at Kroger’s part time while attending the business college. She then obtained her funeral director license and made a career working for several funeral homes in Pikeville.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Frank Donald Varney and James Tilden Varney; and one sister, Billie Darlene Keene.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Helvey; one son, Larry Bruce Sanders (Beth Calms, wife to be); two step-sons, Michael Dwayne Helvey (Janet) and Mitchell Darren Helvey, of Pikeville; a precious granddaughter, Presley Sanders Terry (Trey), of Savannah, Georgia.
She is also survived by one great-grandson, Rayden Terry; four step-grandchildren, Courtnie Bentley (John) and Travis Helvey, both of Lexington, Jacob Helvey (Laura), of Melvin, Fla., and Clay Helvey, of Lexington; six step-great-grandchildren, Kyra, Lanie, Gavin, Jordyn, Isaiah and Emeryson; two brothers, Fred Jack Varney, of Pikeville, and John Conley Varney, of Hodgenville; two sisters, June Phillips, of Elizabethtown, and Shirley O’Quinn, of Ashcamp; and a host of loving family and friends
After retiring, Dixie had several hobbies; she loved to work in her flower garden, but most of all she loved to sew. She made many quilts and other items and loved to give them as gifts to her family and friends.
Dixie had a very special companion, the family dog, Taco. Taco came into Dixie and Robert’s life after losing another pet. Taco brought much joy; everywhere they went, he would go, enjoying the ride and being with them.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, with Josh Allen, Keith Blackburn and Nathaniel Thacker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Okey May
Okey Lee May, 83, of Raccoon, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Williamson, W.Va., Dec. 8, 1937, the son of the late Tilven May and Maggie Stiltner May.
He served his country proudly in the United States Navy and was a retired coal miner. He was of the freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Keith May.
He is survived by his wife, Lassie Coleman May; six sons, Robert Wayne May, Kenneth Lee May, Timothy Darrel May, Terry Dean May (Wendy), James Everette May and Tilden Cleve May (Christie); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a special aunt and uncle, Lora Ramey and Everette May.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Carolean Newsome
Carolean Harless Newsome, 71, of Stanville, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her residence in Winchester.
She was born in Floyd County, March 18, 1950, the daughter of Maggie Compton Harless and the late James Harless.
She was the wife of Brennan Newsome, a speech language pathologist for the Pike County Board of Education and nursing homes.
Along with her husband and mother, she is survived by one son, William Eddie Yost; two sisters, Willa Dean Preston and Willa Jean Childers; two grandchildren, Shannon Yost and Alex Yost; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Newsome Family Cemetery at Grethel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Fayetta Pergrem
Fayetta Ratliff Pergrem, 81, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health, Lexington.
She was born in Pikeville, Sept. 7, 1939, the daughter of the late Guy Ratliff and Ruby Pearl Justice Ratliff.
She was a homemaker, member of the Elkhorn City Baptist Church, member and former president of the Elkhorn City Area Women’s Club, member of the KY Arthritis Foundation, a charter member of the Willowbrook Country Club and a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Mom.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Clark “Doc” Pergrem; one son, Derek Wayne Pergrem; and one grandson, Clark Dale Pergrem II.
She is survived by one son, Clark Pergrem (Tracey), of Richmond; one daughter, Angie Owens (Scott), of Elkhorn City; and five grandchildren, Christina Pergrem, Ryder Pergrem, Madison Pergrem, Hunter Pergrem and Joseph Fleming.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial followed in the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gerald Ray
Gerald Thomas “13-Speed” Ray, 64, of Rockhouse Fork Road, Hatfield, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Richlands, Va., Feb. 3, 1957, the son of the late Vernon Ray and Mary Ann Gibson Ray.
He was the owner/operator of 13-Speed Trucking and an assistant pastor at the Brushy Creek Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Euna Ray; one son, Mathew Ray (Diana); one daughter, Euna Roop (Eric); three grandchildren, Emily Ann Ray, Evan Thomas Ray and James Perry Roop; one sister, Sherry Smith (Don); and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Graveside services only will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with John George Blackburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Alaina and Aiden Slone
Alaina Jayda Slone and Aiden Jayce Slone, infant son and daughter, of Jeffery Lee Slone and Kayla Anne Slone (Hopkins), passed from this earthly life Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.
Alaina and Aiden were preceded in death by their grandfather, Bill Bowman; and their brother, Kayden Jace Slone.
In addition to their parents, Alaina and Aiden are survived by one sister, Lakin Kinslee Anne Slone; their paternal grandparents, Jeffery Slone and Tonya Wallen; their maternal grandparents, Luther Hopkins and Diana Bowman; their grandparents, Wanda Price, Barbara Wallen and Betty Bowman; their uncles, Mathew Dustin Slone and Scottie Hopkins (Amy.)
Matthew 19:14 But Jesus said, Suffer Little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Justice Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Kentucky.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nell Ruth Spears
Nell Ruth Spears, 89, of Left Fork of Long Fork, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Irene Wakeland
Irene Nell Wakeland, 66, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Irene was born in Pike County, Feb. 6, 1955, to the late Matt and Nell Carnes Slone.
Besides both parents, Irene was preceded in death by her spouse, Danny Wakeland; former companion, John Adkins; brothers, Charles Slone and James Slone; sisters, Carrie Payne, Helen Damron, Dorothy Kiser, Alice Kumler and Stella Foyster.
Irene is survived by her children, Daniel Alan Wakeland, and his wife, Jessica, John Matthew Wakeland, and his companion, Crystal Hall, and Jamie Renee Kiser, and her husband, Robert; her grandchildren, Brittany Kiser, Ryan Bunch, Hannah Wakeland, William Wakeland, Chase Wakeland and Sarah Wakeland; her great-grandchildren, Blake Kiser, Chase Bunch, Lily Bunch, Holden Kiser and Huntley Kiser; her brothers, Tim Slone and Matt Slone; one sister, Samantha Slone; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Irene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Randy May officiating all services. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
