Daxton Blankenship
The parents of Daxton Blankenship held a celebration of his life at the Phelps High School Gymnasium at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Services celebrating his life were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, with Jody Hurley officiating.
Daxton passed from this life Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Freddy and Glada Wolford and Lloyd and Betty Blankenship.
Daxton is survived by his parents, Johnny and Sheila Blankenship, of Phelps; his siblings, Alison “Al-yee” and Kaiden Blankenship; his grandparents, Frank and Mae Blankenship (Mamaw & Paw) and Lisa Adkins (Nanny) and fiancé, B.J. Shellnut; special aunts and uncles, Dianne and Raymond Hurley, Nikki Parks “NeNe”, Jerry Dotson and Josh and Nikki Blankenship; special cousins, Haley Adkins, Aaron Adkins, Jacob Parks, Jasmine Parks, Jenna Parks and Lexin Blankenship; and a host of family and friends who loved him and will miss him.
Dax enjoyed music and traveling and he loved to swim in the pool. Though his life was brief, his memory lives on in his friends and family. The special love of life he demonstrated will be his legacy that will continue in the many lives and hearts he touched.
Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Ima Clusky
Ima Dean (Smith) Clusky, 87, of Red Jacket, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.
Honoring services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Chambers Funeral Services chapel with Barry Lester officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Jeffery Dotson
Jeffery Glen Dotson, 68, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Jeffery was born in Pikeville, April 12, 1954, to the late Wade and Clara Dotson.
In addition to both his parents, he was preceded in death by Travis Chapman, who was like a son; sisters, Debbie Blankenship and Phyllis Ramey; and brother, James Elmer Dotson.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiffanie Dotson- Ratliff and her husband, Taylor, of Lexington; loving ex-wife, Nancy Ann Dotson; brothers, Archie Dotson, Frelin Dotson and Willis Dotson; sister, Willa Faye New; adopted grandchildren, Travian Steuart, Carter Richie and Nathan Sloan- Ratliff; grandchildren who were like his own, Travis Henry Chapman Jr., Harley Lynn Chapman and Jerrod Coleman; as well as a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Jeffery will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family will accept friends for visitation from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, with a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m., at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jackie Estep
Jackie Thomas Estep, 85, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born in Freeburn, July 16, 1937.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Vonice “Justice” Estep. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Edwin Gail Estep; his son, Brent Estep; his sister, Alma Leigh McCoy; and his nephew, Reverend Thomas McCoy.
Jackie proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1960-1962, in the United States and Germany as a Specialist 4. He was a coal miner, coal truck driver, mine superintendent and electrician before retiring. He loved to cook a good meal. He enjoyed his family, friends, the outdoors, gardening and hunting.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Estep (Lisa), of Frankfort; his niece, Benita McCoy Lyons (David), of Richmond; and his nephew, Kevin McCoy, of Lexington.
The family will welcome friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Military rites will be performed by DAV Chapter 141 of Belfry.
Funeral services will follow beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will conclude at Edo Dotson Family Cemetery in Phelps.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, WVa., at https://hospiceofhuntington.org., or, Disabled American Veterans; www.secure.dav.org/donate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Rev. Dr. Furrow Jr.
Rev. Dr. F. Dewitt Furrow Jr., died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Peyton House Hospice Care in Fairlea, West Virginia.
Dewitt was born Aug. 16, 1930, the son of the late Fred D. Furrow and Alleen Mulder Furrow and was raised in Waiteville, West Virginia.
He was a graduate of Davis and Elkins College and Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Va., and was ordained a minister of the Word and Sacrament by the Presbytery of Transylvania. He served the same two churches in Pike County for 48 years. He was known to many as the “traveling preacher man.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Anne Alcorn; and two brothers, John M. Furrow and Charles W. Furrow.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Ana G. Furrow; and a host of extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 27, 2022, in Phelps, at the Peter Creek Presbyterian Church. A service of committal will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Waiteville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org; Peter Creek Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 946, Phelps, Ky. 41553; Shepard Memorial Presbyterian Church, c/o Debra Coleman, 97 Beechwood Drive, Phelps, Ky. 41553; Monroe County Outreach Ministries, c/o Patty Hancock, P.O. Box 192, Union, WV. 24983; Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV. 24901.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Sharon Goble
Sharon Kay Goble, 73, of Ivel, formerly of Harold, passed from this earthly life Saturday Aug. 20, 2022, at her residence, following a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
She was born Oct. 29, 1948, a daughter of the late Henry Otis and Billie Marie Wilson. Sharon was an OB Nurse for 30 years and a member of the Vogel Day United Methodist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Wilson.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Paul D. Goble; two daughters, Stacy Ratliff, of Ivel, and Kristi Hammond, of Georgetown; one brother, Hank Wilson, of Ivel; and four grandchildren, Kyle Ratliff, Karaline Ratliff, Ian Hammond and Colin Hammond.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but will be remembered for truly loving life and the Lord.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Vogel Day United Methodist Church in Boldman.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, with Dennis Love officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Appalachian Hospice Care, Inc., P.O. Box 3457, Pikeville, KY, 41502, and/or, The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio Street, Chicago, IL, 60611.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kathy Hamilton
Kathy Renee Stanley Hamilton, 62, of Harold, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, June 7, 1960, the daughter of the late Ira Stanley and Josephine Stanley.
She was the wife of Alexander Hamilton, retired owner of Just 4 Kids Daycare and a believer of the Christian Faith.
Along with her husband, she is survived by two sons, Will Slone (Leighanne) and Matthew Slone (Bethany); one brother, Tommy Stanley; three sisters, Debbie Corder, Tammy Maynard and Wanda Sue Adkins (Gary); one granddaughter, Ava Slone; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Adkins Cemetery, Hurricane Creek, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lula May
Lula Bell May, 58, of Stopover, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Ira Blankenship and Anna Mae Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Marty Blankenship.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband, Roger New; one daughter, Amanda May, of Tennessee; and three brothers, Chuck Blankenship, Brandon Johnson and Raymond Johnson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Harold Layne officiating. Interment followed at the family cemetery in Stopover. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Juanita Phillips
Juanita Phillips, 91, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Landmark of Elkhorn City Nursing Home, following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born Aug. 21, 1930, and lived most of her life on the Left Fork of Island Creek in Pike County.
Before her retirement, she worked at Pikeville Methodist Hospital for many years as a dietitian. She attended Island Creek Baptist Church. She loved to cook and crochet and she loved to visit with family and friends. She was very quiet and soft spoken with a big heart, and would do anything for anyone.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Blanche (Thomas) Phillips, of Greenfield, Ind.; four nieces, Deanetta Ann (Phillips) Langford, of Louisville, Peggy (Phillips) Robertson, of Greenfield, Ind., Connie (Phillips) Dickinson, of Mooreland, Ind., and Rosemary (Phillips) Hill, of Spiceland, Ind.; and two nephews, Chester Junior Phillips and Paul Junior Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara H. Phillips; her parents, John (Red) Phillips and Fannie (Compton) Phillips; her brothers, Chester Phillips and Paul E. Phillips; and her sister-in-law, Mollie (Hunt) Phillips.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the O.T. Hinton Mausoleum Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Betty Williams
Betty Sue Childers Harris Williams, 79, of Greasy Creek Road, Shelbiana, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, May 7, 1943, the daughter of the late Jessie Childers and Emma Adkins Childers.
She was the wife of the late Ray Williams, a retired C.M.A. for Mountain Manor Nursing Home and a believer of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca Sue Harris Blankenship; her first husband, Curtis Harris; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by three children, Emma Lee Harris-Bentley (Roy), Chris Harris and Christina Justice Harris (Arlin); nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Harvella Adkins and others officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dinah Williamson
Dinah Williamson, 65, of Belcher, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
