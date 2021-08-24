Ermalene Blankenship
Ermalene Blankenship, 75, of Hurricane Creek, Kimper, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 16, 1946, the daughter of the late James Harmon and Martha Hess Harmon.
She was a member of the Edo Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Dale Blankenship; three brothers, Virgil, Lee and Ray Harmon; and two sisters, Margie Adkins and Lorene Pinion.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Layne (Shannon) and Genese Justice (Tim), both of Kimper; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Judy Goff, of Chicago, Ill.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Matt Bowman officiating. Burial followed in the Harmon Family Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Joey” Chapman Jr.
Joseph Edward “Joey” Chapman Jr., 83, of Pigeon Roost Road, Canada, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Elder Randall Thornsbury officiating. Burial will follow in the Chapman Family Cemetery, Pigeon Roost, Canada.
Anna Coleman
Anna Justine Lowe Coleman, 89, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Island Creek.
Justine was born at Gulnare, Dec. 9, 1931, a daughter of Ance and Ida Sesco Lowe.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Edward Coleman, on June 8, 2015; also two brothers, Oliver Lowe and Bill Lowe; and one sister, Violet Lowe.
She is survived by one daughter, Patsy Howell (Cecil), of Pikeville; two sons, Robert Dean Coleman (Anita), of Emma, and Clifford Coleman Jr. (Sharon), of Pikeville.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, David Michael Coleman, Brooke Coleman, Miranda Beth Delpont and Haley Howell; two step-grandchildren, Starsky Howell and Chase Howell; four great-grandchildren, Sydney P. Layne, Cooper Michael Coleman, Marley J. Delpont and Jentry E. Delpont; four step-great-grandchildren, Katelyn Slone, Makinley Slone, Corbin Howell and Carley Howell; and a special friend, Adam Blankenship.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jason Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana. Honoring her by serving as pallbearers: Adam Blankenship, David Michael Coleman, Jimmy Parsons, Starsky Howell, Chase Howell and Jordan Delpont. James Hall served as an honorary pallbearer. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jackie Deskins
Jackie Deskins, 75, of Pinsonfork, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Timmy Lucas and Jerry Deskins officiating. Burial followed in the Blackburn Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Richie” Holt
Richard “Richie” Holt, 46, of North Matewan, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Graveside committal services were held at the Merrimac Cemetery on Rt. 49, Merrimac, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Elster King
Elster King, 89, of Regina, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Lick Creek, Nov. 23, 1931, to the late Ellis King and Cora Ward King.
He was a member of the Lick Creek Holiness Church and a retired coal miner for Republic Steel.
In addition to his parents, Elster was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Ward King; two sons, Ricky King and Gary Lee King; three daughters, Baby King, Nancy Hylton and Tonya Tackett; and six brothers, Ewhaven, Curtis, Ellis Jr., Lacy, Bobby and Boone King. Elster is survived by two granddaughters, Kelly King Smith (Steve), of Bardstown, and Amy King Wiliams (Aaron), of Louisville; great-granddaughter, Zoe Tackett, that he loved as his own daughter, Brittany Madison (John), Amari Tackett, Amaya Williams, Ariana Williams and Aaron Jr. Williams; and one great-great-grandson, Jackson Madison; a special son-in-law, Dustin Tackett (Misty), of Georgetown; one brother, Thaddeus King, of Virgie; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and special neighbors. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Varney officiating. Burial followed at Ratliff Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Omega Meade
Omega Meade, 94, of Belcher, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Lick Creek, Feb. 4, 1927, the daughter of the late William Ratliff and Gracie Fields Ratliff Abshire.
She was a retired teacher from the Pike County Board of Education and a member of the Lick Creek Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Meade; one brother, Teddy Abshire; and three sisters, Juanita Short, Janice Norman and Billie Smith.
She is survived by one son, Jerry Meade, of Davidson, N.Car.; two daughters, Glenda Sue Childers (Greg), of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Patty Jean Meade, of Elkhorn City; three grandchildren, Amber Emery, Todd Childers and Joshua Meade; two great-grandchildren, Heather Emery and Chevy Meade; three sisters, Eloise Thacker, of Warren, Mich., Kathleen Ratliff, of Elkhorn City, and Beverly Finch, of Zebulon; one brother, Donald Abshire, of Mouthcard; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Sayers, Plennie Gale Sawyers and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Todd” Prater
Palmer Todd Prater, “Todd", born Aug. 25, 1961, of Pikeville, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 20, 2021, leaving a hole in the hearts of so many who cared deeply for him.
A graduate of Virgie High School, he found his calling in auto body repair. His natural talent for painting and attention to detail led to a reputation of excellence in his field. Todd was a talker, knowing everyone, and always up for a conversation. He never went anywhere without running into a buddy. He was always there for his family and friends whenever they needed him; no ask was too big and the time never mattered. He made you feel as though you were his most important friend when you were with him. He loved spending time with those he cared about and often lived on "Todd time" where his quick trips or five minutes meant a couple of hours. Todd lived for time with his grandbabies, spoiling them with surprises and treats every time he got the chance. Arabella had him wrapped around her little finger since birth. She exploited his painting talents by having him do her nails and loved her grandpa snuggles before bed. Abram and Levi were his little men; loving monster trucks and Legos. He especially enjoyed giving them his perfectly packaged Hot Wheels cars that he never allowed his son to open while growing up.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenis "Palmer" Prater; and his brother, David Prater.
He will carry on forever in the hearts of his wife of 39 years, Belinda (Joy); his children, Tiffany, Nathan and Ryann; and his grandchildren, Arabella, Abram and Levi. Todd also leaves behind his mother, Juanita Prater; his sisters, Kim Parker (Hilber) and Donna Billiter (Jeff); and his brother, Steve Prater (Dorothy.) Todd also leaves behind many confidants who were his brothers in friendship and mischief. And we could not remember Todd without his trusty canine sidekick, Marvin. The bonds with those he cared about cannot be understated. He loved hard and without reservation. There is no doubt that the holes he has left in everyone's hearts will be filled with stories of laughter, chaos, mischief, community, compassion, and gratitude at his celebration of life service to be scheduled in the near future.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Homer Preece
Homer Ray Preece, 77, of Slaters Branch, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Bobby Perry and Ronnie Matney officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Debra Rife
Debra Lynn Rife, 65, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at her residence.
She was a homemaker.
Debra was born in Pikeville, Aug. 1, 1956, a daughter of Onice Wolford and Deane Mullins Wolford Chapman.
Along with her father, Onice Wolford, she was preceded in death by her Dad, Russell “Chub” Chapman, September 2018; her husband, Greg Rife in 2008; and her daughter, Sasha Owens.
Debra is survived by her mother, Deane Mullins Wolford Chapman, of Pikeville; a daughter, Shae Fields (Gerald), of Varney; and one brother, Keith Wolford (Diana), of Pikeville.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, Paige Tackett (Austin Fields), of Varney, and Logan Tackett, of Pikeville; three great-grandchildren, Paislee Tackett, Kipling Fields and Dutch Fields; her niece and nephews, Ashlee Wolford and Hunter Wolford and Brandon Atkinson.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with John George Blackburn and Ronald Robinette officiating.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be: Logan Tackett, Hunter Wolford, Brandon Atkinson, Austin Fields, Ethan Rowe and Bobby Branham. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sonnie Sowards
Sonnie Sowards, 74, of Shelbiana Road, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, July 10, 1947, the daughter of the late Clyde Thomas Adkins and Edith Gray Almond.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Jubilee Christian Assembly of God Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Sowards; one son, Kenny Sowards (Karen); one daughter, Stephanie Hall (Jason); four grandchildren, Jacob Hall, Jase Hall, Lex Sowards (Sabrina) and Makayla Sowards; one great-grandchild, Easton Sowards; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randy Damron officiating. Burial followed in the Sowards Cemetery at Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jubilee Christian Assembly of God in memory of Sonnie Sowards.
Nell Spears
Nell Ruth Spears, 89, of Left Fork of Long Fork, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 22, 1931, to the late Noah Sherman and Eliza Pearl Ray Johnson.
She was a member of the Church of Christ for 72 years. She was a retired teacher of G.F. Johnson Elementary School and a member of the UPIKE distinguished educators Hall of Fame. She was an avid gardener and a dedicated volunteer fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and Pikeville College.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. Spears; two brothers, Noah Johnson Jr. and Cecil Cline Johnson; three sisters, Sadie Marie Banks, Nevel Joyce Burke and Vadney Irene Johnson; her half-brother, Sherman Johnson; and two sons-in-law, Dean Tackett and Herman Little.
She is survived by three sons, Bobby Spears (Judith) and Terry Spears (Melissa), both of Pikeville, and Jerry Spears (Hope Page), of Long Fork; two daughters, Anona “Ann” Little, of Caney, and Betty Tackett, of Robinson Creek; seven grandchildren, Billy Newsome, Noah Newsome, Dena Tackett Potter, Neal Spears, Karen Wallace, Emily Page and Trent Charles; four great-grandchildren, Oliver Spears, Kaitlyn Wallace, Lois Spears and Gabriel Clem.
Funeral services were held at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 1 p.m., with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the W.B. Johnson Cemetery at Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Richard White
Richard White, 68, of Naugatuck, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
In honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Maynard Cemetery on Big Branch in Naugatuck, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
